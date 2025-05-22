AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Hugh Jackman Responds To Rumors That He'll Return As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman's name was conspicuous by its absence from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, but he is rumored to return as Wolverine for the next big MCU event movie...

By MarkCassidy - May 22, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios' recent Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal included a few surprising names, but the actors who weren't mentioned raised just as many questions.

If you've been keeping up with rumors relating to the 2026 MCU event film, you may have been anticipating the casts of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps as well as a couple of X-Men characters (we had heard that both Kelsey Grammer and Sir Patrick Stewart were set to return after their respective appearances in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Marvels), but we were not expecting quite so many mutants.

Joining Stewart and Grammer will be Sir Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Tatum made his MCU debut in Deadpool and Wolverine, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were not announced as part of the Doomsday cast. We have heard rumors that Jackman, at least, will be joining his OG X-Men teammates in the movie, but if this is the plan, the actor isn't about to confirm or deny his involvement.

During an appearance on The View, Jackman was asked if he'll be back as Logan for Doomsday.

"I really have nothing to add, and if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it," said the actor, before jokingly adding that, if Wolverine was a part of the movie, he would "dominate and destroy" every other character; "It becomes a one-man show!"

We highly doubt that Jackman is done with Logan, but it was generally assumed that he'd be back for Secret Wars, not Doomsday. If Wolvie and Storm (Halle Berry) are indeed set to appear in the film, we assume Famke Janssen will also return as Jean Grey.

The presence of so many characters from 20th Century Fox's original X-Men films has led to speculation that this might be the team we will see in the long-awaited MCU reboot. It seems unlikely that the roster will only be made up of these characters, but there is a chance at least some of these mutants will stick around to usher in a new era with younger actors being brought in to fill certain other roles.

Another theory is that Doomsday will basically serve as an Avengers vs. X-Men movie, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom leading the Children of the Atom to war against Earth's Mightiest Heroes. A previous rumor suggested that Doom would actually assemble a team of "evil" Avengers variants, and while that may still be the plan for Secret Wars, there was no sign of Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff) or any of the other OG Avengers that were said to be returning.

We know that more cast members will be announced (which likely explains the absence of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, etc), which should give us a better idea of what to expect.

For now, you can check out the confirmed Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

RUMOR: Captain America's New Team In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Revealed Along With Details On Doom's Followers
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Spy Hit With Formal Warning As Fake Leaks Continue To Fool Fans
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Spy Hit With Formal Warning As Fake "Leaks" Continue To Fool Fans

