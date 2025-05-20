AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Possible Description Of RDJ's Doctor Doom Surfaces Along With New Sentinel Set Photo

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Possible Description Of RDJ's Doctor Doom Surfaces Along With New Sentinel Set Photo

A reliable source has shared a brief description of Robert Downey Jr.'s take on Doctor Doom we'll meet in Avengers: Doomsday, while a new set photo gives us another look at the downed Sentinel...

By MarkCassidy - May 20, 2025 06:05 PM EST
Since we found out that Robert Downey Jr. would be making his return to the MCU as Victor Von Doom for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday during SDCC last year, fans have been wondering what the Academy Award-winner's take on the classic villain would look like.

We have seen some (supposed) leaked concept art and other depictions (though nothing official) of the character which could give us some idea of how his distinctive costume will look in the movie, but we still don't know for sure what he's going to look like beneath the mask.

A Doomsday banner was spotted as part of the Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products display, but it utilized an older Alex Ross design. However, Film Threat's Chris Gore has reportedly seen something from the sizzle reel that was shown to attendees, and he claims that Doom will have the scarred visage, with a look reminiscent of the "old Universal Monster movies."

Photographer UnBoxPHD has also shared a new shot from the London set, giving us another look at what is believed to be a downed Sentinel. It's still mostly covered by a tarp, unfortunately, but the sole of a large foot is visible.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Repian
Repian - 5/20/2025, 6:25 PM
It will be something like this. They won't completely hide Robert Downey Jr.'s face.
User Comment Image
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 5/20/2025, 6:58 PM
@Repian - Yup. It will reflect how he looked when he died, with the damage from the infinity stone messing up a third of his face.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 5/20/2025, 6:28 PM
I havent been following this closely, so IDK If he's playing actual Victor Von Doom who just happens to be a variant that looks like Tony, I'd be okay with that.

Also I hope they treat Doom with the complexity that he deserves and not make typical mcu villain.


Also, also... I thought RDJ got ripped as [frick], till on realize it was a padding. Dude looks ripped.
tmp3
tmp3 - 5/20/2025, 6:31 PM
He’ll prolly look like norton from kingdom of heaven
User Comment Image
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 5/20/2025, 6:38 PM
They have to get this right. The costume and mask need to be as comic accurate as possible.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/20/2025, 6:46 PM
@Makiveli21 - no it doesn’t but I think it will be.
Repian
Repian - 5/20/2025, 6:49 PM
@Makiveli21 - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/20/2025, 6:51 PM

It'll be something really scary like the unmasked Phantom of the Opera or Oprah, or something awful like that.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/20/2025, 6:51 PM
I trust Chris Gore and Nerdrotic waaay more than MTTSH and Jeff Schneider.

I think RDJ will be playing multiple Dooms and his main Doom will have the OG comic accurate look. The leaked concept image where Downey had a slimmer suit and shorter cape plus long grey hair and a beard looked exactly like the Infamous Iron Man suit which makes sense.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 7:00 PM
Doom’s “disfigurement” has ranged from a small scar that he’s covered up due to his own vanity or being genuinely mangled depending on the characterization the writer is going for so will be interesting to see the route they take…

User Comment Image

Going a Phantom of The Opera-esque direction from the sounds of it seems good imo though!!.

