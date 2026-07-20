Avengers: Doomsday: An Intriguing Change Has Been Made To The Movie's Countdown Clock

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday are set to go on sale at 9 am ET/6 am PT/2 pm BST, and the live countdown clock, which is ticking down to the movie's December release, has just received an intriguing update.

As you can see in the player below, the minutes and seconds are now highlighted in green, suggesting something is on its way less than 40 minutes from when we're writing this. Interestingly, ominous music can now also be heard, whereas it was previously just the seconds being counted down.

Could Marvel Studios surprise us all with the first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer today?

The studio has a Hall H panel planned for this Sunday at the San Diego Comic-Con. However, it would make sense to launch tickets with a sneak peek, even if it's just hyping a longer version for the weekend (alternatively, those lucky enough to be in San Diego could get some exclusive footage).

It's also possible that the focus today will be on Avengers: Endgame Encore, an extended version of the movie—set for a September 25 release—that's set to feature at least 7 minutes of additional footage tying the 2019 blockbuster to Avengers: Doomsday.

Either way, there's not long to go until we find out, and whatever's on the way has to be better than the last time we were promised a surprise. Who could forget the coffee pop-up, after all?

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday," reads a new synopsis for the movie. "Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Check out the Avengers: Doomsday countdown below, and stay tuned to see what happens when we reach 9 am...

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.