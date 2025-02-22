AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Reportedly Casting For A Mysterious "Agent Character" Who Will Have A Key Role In The Movie

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Reportedly Casting For A Mysterious &quot;Agent Character&quot; Who Will Have A Key Role In The Movie

Cameras will soon begin rolling on Avengers: Doomsday, and we have word on a mysterious new "Agent character" who is said to have an important role in the story...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 22, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We recently got confirmation that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to begin filming in the United Kingdom next month (though it might be closer to April before cameras actually roll), and it sounds like Marvel Studios is still assembling some key cast members.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, casting is currently underway for "a new male agent character that will have an important role in the film."

We don't have any more details, but given the Multiversal nature of this story, we'd say a TVA Agent is a pretty safe bet.

Sets are currently being constructed (though there's nothing of interest to report just yet), and stars Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and co-director Joe Russo have been spotted in the UK.

Doomsday plot details are still under wraps, but we do know that Marvel had plans in place for a Kang-focused story in the fifth Avengers movie (FKA Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), but were forced to go back to the drawing board when actor Jonathan Majors was convicted of assault.

The decision was then made to pivot to Doctor Doom, who will be played by Downey Jr.

"We've always worked very closely with Markus and McFeely through all the work that we've done together," co-director Joe Russo said last year when Stephen McFeely joined the writing team. "It's a little bit like getting back on a bike. We have a really codified process that we all work together through. It's very complicated to iron out a story of this scale."

"These are gonna be very, very big movies with a lot of characters in them and a lot of storylines coalescing," added Joe Russo. "We're really happy with how they're coming together right now."

If cameras are indeed set to start rolling in March, we should start to get some official updates from the trades fairly soon.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Now Has A Plan To Conclude Kang The Conqueror's MCU Arc
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Now Has A "Plan" To Conclude Kang The Conqueror's MCU Arc
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Shooting Update Revealed Along With Unique Plans For Tom Holland's Spider-Man
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Shooting Update Revealed Along With Unique Plans For Tom Holland's Spider-Man

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 2/22/2025, 11:12 AM
Smith?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/22/2025, 11:12 AM
Yay Doomsday


Captain UnAmerican had lower Wednesday and Thursday earnings this week than Captain America: The First Avenger had, not adjusted for inflation.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/22/2025, 11:24 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Lower first Wednesday and Thursday earnings than The Winter Soldier and Civil War too.

Meaning the first Wednesday and Thursday after opening weekend.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/22/2025, 11:13 AM
Bond. James Bond.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/22/2025, 11:16 AM
An Agent Coulson variant with hair and a personality this time.
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/22/2025, 11:17 AM
Very mysterious indeed….
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/22/2025, 11:19 AM
The Hoff!
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/22/2025, 11:22 AM
@ObserverIO -

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/22/2025, 11:19 AM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/22/2025, 11:20 AM
"a new male"
User Comment Image

Phuck yeah! the MSHEU is now offically died confimed and now canon.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 2/22/2025, 11:21 AM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/22/2025, 11:22 AM
This agent finna be played by that Emilia Perez guy, Edgar Ramirez.

What are the funniest moments in Brave New World?
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/22/2025, 11:24 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Don't know haven't seen it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/22/2025, 11:50 AM
@marvel72 - watch It please Is very funny movie ,lotsa fun, It brings the funnies home
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2025, 11:22 AM
It could/most likely is a new TVA Agent given the multiversal nature of this film but my mind did go to 2 other options …

Clay Quartermain

User Comment Image

Pete Wisdom

User Comment Image

I honestly feel like out of the 2 , the latter makes more sense since he is a mutant which most likely Marvel will tease in these 2 films if that is the next saga.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/22/2025, 11:23 AM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/22/2025, 11:28 AM
At least we know that Thor and The Winter Soldier are returning, just don't give us Thor from Love And Thunder.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/22/2025, 11:31 AM
@marvel72 - or that fat phuck from endgame
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/22/2025, 11:51 AM
Just cast Hunter Shaffer as

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder