AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Reportedly Casting For A Mysterious "Agent Character" Who Will Have A Key Role In The Movie

We recently got confirmation that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to begin filming in the United Kingdom next month (though it might be closer to April before cameras actually roll), and it sounds like Marvel Studios is still assembling some key cast members.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, casting is currently underway for "a new male agent character that will have an important role in the film."

We don't have any more details, but given the Multiversal nature of this story, we'd say a TVA Agent is a pretty safe bet.

Sets are currently being constructed (though there's nothing of interest to report just yet), and stars Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and co-director Joe Russo have been spotted in the UK.

Sebastian Stan, Chris Hemsworth, and Joe Russo have all been spotted in the UK in the last few days ahead of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ filming in March.#AvengersDoomsday hits Theaters May 1, 2026! pic.twitter.com/ZaEMwkyBrE — The Cine Geek (@CineGeekNews) February 12, 2025 Sebastian Stan is in the U.K. ahead of filming 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'.



(📸: Christopher John | Facebook) pic.twitter.com/1i2S8nbbLJ — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) February 12, 2025

Doomsday plot details are still under wraps, but we do know that Marvel had plans in place for a Kang-focused story in the fifth Avengers movie (FKA Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), but were forced to go back to the drawing board when actor Jonathan Majors was convicted of assault.

The decision was then made to pivot to Doctor Doom, who will be played by Downey Jr.

"We've always worked very closely with Markus and McFeely through all the work that we've done together," co-director Joe Russo said last year when Stephen McFeely joined the writing team. "It's a little bit like getting back on a bike. We have a really codified process that we all work together through. It's very complicated to iron out a story of this scale."

"These are gonna be very, very big movies with a lot of characters in them and a lot of storylines coalescing," added Joe Russo. "We're really happy with how they're coming together right now."

If cameras are indeed set to start rolling in March, we should start to get some official updates from the trades fairly soon.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

