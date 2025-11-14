AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: [SPOILER] Rumored To Have Some Very Different-Looking Variants

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: [SPOILER] Rumored To Have Some Very Different-Looking Variants

A new Avengers: Doomsday rumor has come out, pointing to a major character having a variant with a unique and unexpected color scheme.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 14, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Hot Mic

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most exciting Marvel Studios releases in recent memory. The upcoming project will pit some of the MCU's biggest heroes against Doctor Doom. In typical Marvel fashion, little is actually known about the movie (aside from the massive cast, of course). One of the biggest mysteries about Doomsday is what we can expect from Doctor Doom story-wise. 

Fortunately, an exciting rumor appears to reveal some important details about the character. Recently, scooper Daniel Richtman stated that Avengers: Doomsday will feature multiple variants of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, one of which will be a female version of the villain. Now, information from John Rocha appears to corroborate Richtman's report, albeit with some varying details.

During the most recent episode of The Hot Mic with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, Rocha stated that a very credible source informed him that multiple Dr. Dooms will be in play for Doomsday, and that two of them will be women:

"This person says to me—and this person is pretty reliable—you can mention there are at least two female Doctor Dooms, one with a purple cloak and golden mask, and the other with a gold cloak and a mask, and there are other Dooms too, male ones. [...] So, there are gonna be multiple people playing Doctor Doom variants in the film."

The color-scheme detail is interesting, as it points to the film exploring widely different versions of the character. 

Rocha then seemingly speculated that perhaps some of the actors who are part of Avengers: Doomsday could, in fact, be playing alternate versions of Victor Von Doom: "And there are other Doctor Dooms that we're going to see. So maybe some of the other characters that have been cast as different characters are going to be playing different Doctor Dooms from different universes."

As Rocha mentioned on the podcast, the concept of Doomsday featuring different Dooms feels similar to Kang having an infinite council of his own variants. If accurate, the idea could answer an important question about an aspect that's been part of the Avengers franchise since its first installment: Who will our heroes fight?

Every single Avengers film has had Earth's Mightiest Heroes facing off against an army. In Avengers, it was the Chitauri; in Age of Ultron, it was the Ultron bots; in Infinity War, it was the Outriders and, lastly, in Endgame, it was Thanos' forces. 

With that, it's reasonable to expect a new type of army or—for lack of a better word—enemy fodder for the Avengers to fight. In the comics, Victor is well known for employing Doombots. For a time, it would have been reasonable to assume them to be the army that Earth's Mightiest Heroes would battle against. However, going by this new rumor, and depending on how said reported variants are handled, the enemy "fodder" going up against our heroes could just happen to be variants of Doom. 

If that's the case, given Doom's power level, it will likely be the most formidable army the Avengers have encountered. 

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will then arrive on December 17, 2027. 

What do you think about the rumored design of Doom's variant in Avengers: Doomsday? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

Will Elizabeth Olsen REALLY Sit Out AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? Here's The Latest On That And Female Doctor Doom
Related:

Will Elizabeth Olsen REALLY Sit Out AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? Here's The Latest On That And "Female" Doctor Doom
Elizabeth Olsen Has No Idea When She'll Return As The Scarlet Witch - But It Won't Be In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Recommended For You:

Elizabeth Olsen Has "No Idea" When She'll Return As The Scarlet Witch - But It Won't Be In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/14/2025, 11:02 AM
That's [frick]ing awful. Seems like they just changed the name from 'Kang' to 'Doom' in the script. Doom's never been about multiversal variants.

User Comment Image
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 11/14/2025, 11:14 AM
@CrimsonComet40 - In fact, I would argue that multiversal variants is kind of anti-Doom. I guess there was that bit where the lobotomized Dooms followed him in Hickman’s run, and he’s got Dinosaur Doom on his side in the comics rn. But you’d definitely need to do a better job establishing who he is to make that first one work.
Vigor
Vigor - 11/14/2025, 11:17 AM
@CrimsonComet40 - ew I hate to say it but I feel the exact same way

Let Kang have his variants. Thats HIS thing. Doom is just Doom
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/14/2025, 11:06 AM
I'll wait for the trailer before I form an opinion on this movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/14/2025, 11:07 AM
It's just Kang, it should be Doom bots, not Doom variants.
User Comment Image
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/14/2025, 11:09 AM
Here come the comments from people who don't know shit about the movie, acting like they have seen it already. Yet there is ZERO footage we've seen from the movie LOL.

How long is this movie going to be? If just half of the news from these "rumors" are true, it's going to be packed event. More so than Endgame (excluding the third act). I'm here for all of it.

I remember reading on this site that an imtermission was considered for Endgame. I can't do the Avatar films, but I can do a 3-4 hour Avengers movie if I had to. Hell, I've paid for several MCU marathons. Including Avengers marathons, which are fun. But........... two days worth of your time LOL.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/14/2025, 11:10 AM
One of them had better be this guy who stays in as the MCU’s main Doom

User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/14/2025, 11:20 AM
Yawns!!! They can try and hype this movie up all they want. It’s not [frick]in with The Batman 2. Idc what any of you all say. This Doomsday shit is gonna be cluttered trash. Marvel always has to stick their foot into the feminist boot and mess characters up.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/14/2025, 11:48 AM
My sources have told me that at least one Doctor Doom will be male.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/14/2025, 11:58 AM
Interesting if true…

It seems like they might be going for the Parliament of Doom rather then Doombots or even the Black Swan cult he had in Secret Wars.

User Comment Image

I wouldn’t be surprised though if these variants are mostly in the background and just played by stunt people etc.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder