AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: [SPOILER] Rumored To Have Some Very Different-Looking Variants

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most exciting Marvel Studios releases in recent memory. The upcoming project will pit some of the MCU's biggest heroes against Doctor Doom. In typical Marvel fashion, little is actually known about the movie (aside from the massive cast, of course). One of the biggest mysteries about Doomsday is what we can expect from Doctor Doom story-wise.

Fortunately, an exciting rumor appears to reveal some important details about the character. Recently, scooper Daniel Richtman stated that Avengers: Doomsday will feature multiple variants of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, one of which will be a female version of the villain. Now, information from John Rocha appears to corroborate Richtman's report, albeit with some varying details.

During the most recent episode of The Hot Mic with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, Rocha stated that a very credible source informed him that multiple Dr. Dooms will be in play for Doomsday, and that two of them will be women:

"This person says to me—and this person is pretty reliable—you can mention there are at least two female Doctor Dooms, one with a purple cloak and golden mask, and the other with a gold cloak and a mask, and there are other Dooms too, male ones. [...] So, there are gonna be multiple people playing Doctor Doom variants in the film."

The color-scheme detail is interesting, as it points to the film exploring widely different versions of the character.

Rocha then seemingly speculated that perhaps some of the actors who are part of Avengers: Doomsday could, in fact, be playing alternate versions of Victor Von Doom: "And there are other Doctor Dooms that we're going to see. So maybe some of the other characters that have been cast as different characters are going to be playing different Doctor Dooms from different universes."

As Rocha mentioned on the podcast, the concept of Doomsday featuring different Dooms feels similar to Kang having an infinite council of his own variants. If accurate, the idea could answer an important question about an aspect that's been part of the Avengers franchise since its first installment: Who will our heroes fight?

Every single Avengers film has had Earth's Mightiest Heroes facing off against an army. In Avengers, it was the Chitauri; in Age of Ultron, it was the Ultron bots; in Infinity War, it was the Outriders and, lastly, in Endgame, it was Thanos' forces.

With that, it's reasonable to expect a new type of army or—for lack of a better word—enemy fodder for the Avengers to fight. In the comics, Victor is well known for employing Doombots. For a time, it would have been reasonable to assume them to be the army that Earth's Mightiest Heroes would battle against. However, going by this new rumor, and depending on how said reported variants are handled, the enemy "fodder" going up against our heroes could just happen to be variants of Doom.

If that's the case, given Doom's power level, it will likely be the most formidable army the Avengers have encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will then arrive on December 17, 2027.

