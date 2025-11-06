AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Confirmed To Debut Ahead Of AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Next Month

We had heard from a couple of reliable sources that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday would likely be with us before the end of the year, and it seems they were bang on the money.

Collider reports that multiple sources have confirmed that the Doomsday trailer will debut in theaters ahead of Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19.

@Cryptic4KQual has heard that certain fans may get a glimpse of some footage even sooner.

I like that tbh. Avatar on F4, and now Doomsday on Avatar 3 for a big marketing push. 💰💰💰



But i hear some ppl might get an even earlier look. something about a particular sunday event in december🤷🏽‍♂️👀 https://t.co/KYVBga64X8 — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) November 6, 2025

We don't know if Marvel Studios is planning to release the teaser online at or around the same time, but they would be wise to do so, because bootlegs of this one are definitely going to be doing the rounds.

We're still not sure what to expect from the first footage, but we have heard that "multiple different versions" of the trailer are ready to go.

Possible spoilers follow.

Apparently, one version of the trailer features Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) - though not suited-up in any superhero costumes. These returns have yet to be made official, but we can't see many people being shocked by their involvement. Even so, it would be a little surprising if the studio chose to include them in the first teaser

We have also heard that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will feature more prominently than you might expect, and he has been described as having a classic "Universal Monster" vibe.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America