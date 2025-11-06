AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Confirmed To Debut Ahead Of AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Next Month

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Confirmed To Debut Ahead Of AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Next Month

We now have confirmation that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will screen in theaters ahead of Avatar: First and Ash, and we may get a first look at some footage even sooner than that...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 06, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We had heard from a couple of reliable sources that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday would likely be with us before the end of the year, and it seems they were bang on the money.

Collider reports that multiple sources have confirmed that the Doomsday trailer will debut in theaters ahead of Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19.

@Cryptic4KQual has heard that certain fans may get a glimpse of some footage even sooner.

We don't know if Marvel Studios is planning to release the teaser online at or around the same time, but they would be wise to do so, because bootlegs of this one are definitely going to be doing the rounds.

We're still not sure what to expect from the first footage, but we have heard that "multiple different versions" of the trailer are ready to go.

Possible spoilers follow.

Apparently, one version of the trailer features Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) - though not suited-up in any superhero costumes. These returns have yet to be made official, but we can't see many people being shocked by their involvement. Even so, it would be a little surprising if the studio chose to include them in the first teaser

We have also heard that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will feature more prominently than you might expect, and he has been described as having a classic "Universal Monster" vibe.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Channing Tatum Promises So Much Gambit Action: Everyone Is Going To See This Movie
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Channing Tatum Promises "So Much" Gambit Action: "Everyone Is Going To See This Movie"
Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Which Of Her Own Fandoms Helped Her Better Understand MCU Fans
Recommended For You:

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Which Of Her Own Fandoms Helped Her Better Understand MCU Fans

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/6/2025, 1:21 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/6/2025, 1:30 PM
Cool , it honestly might almost convince me to go see Fire & Ash which I have no real interest in tbh so we’ll see.

Anyway most excited to see RDJ’s Doom obviously , especially if the comparisons & influence to/of The Phantom of The Opera are true.

I’m surprised we are getting a Doomsday trailer before Spider Man but I think Sony is responsible for the marketing for the latter so it makes sense that Disney would try to promote its next big holiday blockbuster release with the one it’s doing currently!!.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 11/6/2025, 1:34 PM
Hyped for it, don't care what the naysayers say
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 11/6/2025, 1:34 PM
ITS HAPPENING!!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/6/2025, 1:38 PM
Just bring back Jonathan Majors, he can be Irony Man
6of13
6of13 - 11/6/2025, 1:39 PM
Can't they drop the trailer directly to YT instead of F&A?

Anyway, I am looking forward to the trailer. And one for Lanterns too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/6/2025, 1:42 PM
@6of13 - given the movie would still be a year away then , it could be a theater exclusive that’s released later on online.

Anyway , definitely looking forward to that trailer aswell as one for Lanterns which is my most anticipated DC project next year!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder