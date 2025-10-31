AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Description Reveals A Big Doctor Doom Twist: "[Downey] Went Full Universal Monster"

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Description Reveals A Big Doctor Doom Twist: &quot;[Downey] Went Full Universal Monster&quot;

A possible description for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer expected to play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash has been revealed, and it both reveals what we'll see and an interesting Doctor Doom twst...

By JoshWilding - Oct 31, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday doesn't arrive in theaters until next December, but the movie's first trailer could be with us before the year is over. Film Threat is the latest to claim it will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash; the YouTube channel even has a possible description.

While we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt, they've shared details on what we'll see in the teaser, a big Doctor Doom twist, and a hint that Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the villain will be unlike anything we expected (in a good way, fortunately). 

"The person who saw it said, 'It's not finished,' but this person was surprised by the amount of footage they showed of Doom in action...this is not a teaser trailer," Chris Gore claimed. "You're gonna get, not just a glimpse of Doom, you're gonna see Doom."

"The way the character was described, in terms of Downey's interpretation, is a classic Universal Monster, like The Phantom of the Opera. It's a tragic figure and a broken figure, and part of it is his armour...Doom must have the armour because he has a broken body," he continued. "Scarred. 'He went full Universal Monster' with the interpretation.' He needs the suit to actually function."

Despite arguing that showing so much of Doom was a "desperate" move (we'd argue that it's a smart way to get fans and regular moviegoers alike used to the idea of the character and Downey's interpretation), the host added, "I do think, based on what I heard, fans will be excited."

Interestingly, The Hot Mic's hosts Jeff Sneider and John Rocha added to this, comparing Doom to Darth Vader and suggesting he will be a tragic figure, having lost his planet and the woman he loved. 

So, we could be looking at a Doctor Doom who is horribly scarred when his world is destroyed, not as part of a science experiment meant to help him save his mother from Hell. Does this mean Victor no longer blames Reed Richards for the accident that disfigured him? And will this Doom have a history with the Fantastic Four? That remains to be seen. 

Regardless, a monstrous, tragic Doom is largely in line with the comics and suggests Downey is setting out to create a complex version of this character that challenges him as an actor. He was a great Tony Stark, but coming off the back of an Oscar win for Oppenheimer, we could be in store for something really special from him here.

Let us know your thoughts on this possible Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer description in the comments section below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

