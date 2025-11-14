AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Will See Doctor Doom Wield A [SPOILER] Costume Descriptions For Shang-Chi And Mystique

In recent months, you've likely noticed that a lot of costume photos from various MCU movies and TV shows have somehow found their way online. We're still not sure how, though it seems like someone has managed to unearth a veritable treasure trove of photographs used for promotional material and merchandise reference.

The biggest reveal has been a first look at the costumes worn by the Man Without Fear and Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. However, we also have reason to believe that some shots from Avengers: Doomsday have also been circulated (it's surely only a matter of time before they're posted on social media).

Now, we have a few insights into a few of the costumes we'll see in the superhero ensemble next December. According to leaker @variablelace, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will wield a sword and shield at some point, and he describes that combination as being "cool asf."

We also have word on Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, who, instead of being naked, will now have a super-suit. That's a "white dress with blue accents on the shoulders and [the] center of chest, white pants under suit...[it] has an X on her belt and she has the tiara with the skull."

That sounds far more in line with the comics, but there's one costume this insider has seen that they were less impressed by: Shang-Chi's. Labelled a "downgrade," it's supposedly very much like what we saw in the character's solo movie, but is "more like a leather jacket this time and the red is much darker"

We also have additional context on those Doom Variants (or Doombots). As well as the two female Dooms—one of whom we previously heard will have a purple cloak and gold mask, with the other wearing a gold cloak and mask—there's said to be a third "wearing a classic green cloak."

The Council of Dooms in place of the Council of Kangs? It sure sounds like it, and much has been said in the past about Victor Von Doom leading his own team. Now, it seems like they might be his own subjugated Variants.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.