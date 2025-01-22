Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms He Won't Be In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Due To Kang Change; Teases SECRET WARS Role

Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms He Won't Be In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Due To Kang Change; Teases SECRET WARS Role

Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed that Doctor Strange will no longer appear in Avengers: Doomsday following Jonathan Majors' firing but confirms plans for the hero in Secret Wars and Doctor Strange 3.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Variety

For the longest time, we heard that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange would be a huge part of the next Avengers movies. Supposedly, the Sorcerer Supreme's actions throughout the Multiverse would lead to him being branded a threat to all reality by Kang the Conqueror. 

The tepid response to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Jonathan Majors' firing following an altercation with his now-ex-girlfriend led to Marvel Studios scrapping plans for Kang. Instead, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will serve as the Multiverse Saga's big bad. 

As a result, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has become Avengers: Doomsday...and Doctor Strange has been dropped from the movie! 

Talking to Variety, Cumberbatch confirmed that he won't appear in the 2026 movie before saying, "Is that a spoiler? F*** it!" He'd later tell the trade that plans changed after Majors' firing and the former Sorcerer Supreme's absence from Doomsday is down to "the character not aligning with this part of the story."

On the plus side, Strange will be "in a lot" of Avengers: Secret Wars, the Russo Brothers' follow-up to Doomsday and the Multiverse Saga's grand finale. We'd bet on that having something to do with him and Clea heading off to deal with an Incursion. 

The piece also confirms that Doctor Strange 3 is officially in the works, with Cumberbatch revealing, "He’s quite central to where things might go... They are very open to discussing where we go next. Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving?"

"He’s a very rich character to play," the actor continued. "He’s a complex, contradictory, troubled human who’s got these extraordinary abilities, so there’s potent stuff to mess about with."

It's been widely assumed that pretty much every MCU character will be part of these movies. However, if even a major player like Doctor Strange is absent from Doomsday, we can't discount the possibility that this battle with Doctor Doom will be a little smaller in scale than first imagined. 

Then again, the casts of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have both been confirmed for the movie, as has Tom Holland's Spider-Man. With that in mind, it really may be as simple as Strange just not having a place in a story most fans expect to end with the creation of Battleworld.

The big question now is whether Marvel Studios intends to get Doctor Strange 3 in theaters before Avengers: Secret Wars. You can hear from the actor about his reaction to learning Downey had been cast as Doom by clicking here.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WAR Will Feature Cameos From Multiple [SPOILERS]
Related:

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WAR Will Feature Cameos From "Multiple" [SPOILERS]
RUMOR: Russo Brothers Scrapped Michael Waldron's AVENGERS 5 Script; Update On Daredevil's DOOMSDAY Role
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Russo Brothers Scrapped Michael Waldron's AVENGERS 5 Script; Update On Daredevil's DOOMSDAY Role

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AnEye
AnEye - 1/22/2025, 11:40 AM
If they make the third one, bring in the REAL MCU Doom and adapt Triumph and Torment.

HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 1/22/2025, 11:46 AM
He should have been the focus right after endgame. He’s basically magic tony stark.
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/22/2025, 11:49 AM
@HulkisHoly - yeah it sucks not fan of dr strange comics but like movies he got kicked out sidelined after end game almost non existent
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 1/22/2025, 12:10 PM
@dragon316 - wasn't he a main character in Spider-Man no way home and has an entire solo film after Endgame?
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 1/22/2025, 11:46 AM
I assume that they are either making a third Dr. Strange between Doomsday and Secret Wars, or that his role is similar to the comi9c, and he and Dr Doom are the only ones who remember the old world. But that would be weird without any proper build up between him and Doom, especially with a Doom who looks just like Tony.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/22/2025, 11:47 AM
Laaaaaaame - he’s one of the most interesting characters Marvel has right now.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/22/2025, 11:51 AM
@TheLobster - he's in secret wars
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/22/2025, 11:48 AM
Comic lore people no fans need think about word lore when it comes down to transformers and comics lore what do fans know about lore absolutely nothing about lore did fans know Spider-Man brand new day he will give up his marriage save aunt may life before that comic series was made no who are masters of lore people working on books and movies fans know nothing about lore until they read about it watch it no one knew about gorogu until they saw first episode of mandlorian fans are not experts on Star Wars creators are not fans
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/22/2025, 11:48 AM
Hopefully we get Dr Strange 3 before Secret Wars?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 11:52 AM
@WakandanQueen - seems like a long shot but stranger things have happened.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 1/22/2025, 11:50 AM
wow its nice to hear some solid upcoming marvel news that's not rumors and shit.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/22/2025, 11:52 AM
@supermanrex - I know right?!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/22/2025, 12:18 PM
@supermanrex - facts.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/22/2025, 11:51 AM
This should show people it's not just a clusterfukk

They storyline justifies the inclusion of these characters
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 12:08 PM
@Vigor - they don’t care…

They’ll complain whatever next thing they want to.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/22/2025, 12:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - oh I know. Simone biles, the way they perform mental gymnastics to find fault in everyTHING
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 11:51 AM
Interesting…

I wouldn’t be surprised if Doomsday really is from the POV of RDJ’s Doom or atleast he’s the main character of it like Thanos was in IW which is really where we got to know his motivations & such hence us not getting Strange or maybe even a large amount of heroes in that while SW is the more traditional Avengers film.

Even if Doom is in FF , I doubt it will be anything more then a post credits scene or cameo at best so in order to really flesh him out , giving him his own movie essentially would help with that imo.

Plus with Strange apparently still off with Clea dealing with incursions , it could be a way for take him off the table until Secret Wars where he comes back to deal with Dooms meddling.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 1/22/2025, 11:55 AM
Wait a second. So, Doctor Strange, the guy who doomed the entire MCU because of the 14 million alternate futures he saw in Infinity War, sacrificed two of the most important Avengers in Endgame so he and half of the MCU population can come back, and brainwashed the MCU so Peter can exist, is not coming back in Doomsday?

The meta commentary of the MCU not having an anchor being because nobody is interesting enough to fill in the arcs of Stark and Rogers a la Deadpool and Wolverine is the only interesting aspect of Doomsday, as of this point.

The next news would be Nick Fury, who almost destroyed the MCU by manipulating a Skrull into tricking a teenager into working with an obvious fraudster who exposed Spider-Man and causing visitors from other Marvel universes like the Green Goblin to wreak havoc, will not appear as well.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/22/2025, 12:20 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image















User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/22/2025, 11:57 AM
Dormammu was criminally underused
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/22/2025, 12:05 PM
@AllsNotGood -



"Bots Unite"
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/22/2025, 11:57 AM
I understood when RDJ and the good Chris and ScarJo wanted to step away from their MCU roles, but I also REALLY appreciate the folks like Cumberbatch that are sticking around and show no signs of moving on. Nice to have some continuity.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/22/2025, 12:05 PM
We don't need Steven anymore
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/22/2025, 12:07 PM
@HashTagSwagg -
Ha
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/22/2025, 12:22 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Awww man, that hurts in such a weird way...

"lmaowwch"
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/22/2025, 12:06 PM
Strange can't cameo?

Did Elon Musk make a bad or innocent arm gesture? I say innocent.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/22/2025, 12:08 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

"I say innocent"

You would
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/22/2025, 12:30 PM
@Vigor -
What do you think he did?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/22/2025, 12:34 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Dumbing Down America

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/22/2025, 12:12 PM
Don't really care anymore.

My boy was betrayed and Robert took a fat check and came back.

Don't understand Marvel sometimes.

Why couldn't they just recast it instead?

For [frick]s sake.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/22/2025, 12:15 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - huh?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/22/2025, 12:22 PM
@Vigor - seriously, I dont
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/22/2025, 12:17 PM
The more I read about Doomsday, the more I don't like it. This really is going to be the C level Avengers vs Doom? Is anyone really interested in the Thunderbolts being in this movie? Like you really buy the fricken Thunderbolts are a threat to Doom? How about Falcon America? Shang Chi? Captain Marvel? Along with RDJ Stark Doom and Evil Evans Captain Hyrda.

This movie has major bomb potential considering what the budget is going to be. Variants you will never see again vs. Avengers and characters no one cares about.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 1/22/2025, 12:32 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Captain Marvel? Most certainly.

And never forget strength in numbers.
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 1/22/2025, 12:18 PM
Anyone who read the 2nd Secret Wars should know what this means
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 12:32 PM
@OmegaDaGr0dd - Sheriff Strange right?.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder