Kevin Feige Reveals That Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes Will Visit [SPOILER] In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes will travel beyond their reality in Avengers: Doomsday, heading to this parallel world. You can find more details here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Source: ComicBook.com

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters later this week, but it won't be the final time we visit Earth-828. Despite fan theories that the team's world will be destroyed (which is why we saw their ship rocketing to Earth in Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene), it seems their reality is here to stay...for now, at least.

While we've all been getting excited about the prospect of Marvel's First Family arriving on Earth-616, what about seeing Earth's Mightiest Heroes visit the retro futuristic reality the Fantastic Four calls home? 

Talking to ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased the ramifications of the Incursions we'll see in Avengers: Doomsday and confirmed that The Avengers will visit the Baxter Building.

"Only speaking to the one we’re working on now, shooting now, for people who know the comics and know the word Incursions, those are universes coming together," Feige teased. "We will see this world that we’ve introduced [in The Fantastic Four: First Steps]. We’re shooting on all the same sets that we built for Fantastic Four, and it is very fun."

"I would say the now iconic Baxter Building living room and kitchen where we saw the Four get to know each other in this movie, let’s say there are a lot more people in that kitchen in Avengers, and it’s fun to literally see people coming into each other’s homes, which is pretty awesome," he added. 

These Incursions are also likely what leads to the Avengers and Fantastic Four encountering the X-Men. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teased Incursions, but we've yet to learn what leads to the Multiverse (restored by Loki in his series) starting to collapse in on itself. 

Feige also teased how Avengers: Secret Wars will be a key chapter in setting the stage for a new era of storytelling. The word "reboot" has already been thrown around, and the expectation among fans is that there will be a new singular timeline inhabited by the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. 

"Unlike Endgame, which really wasn’t ended, and then we go, where do we go from here? What do we do with this level of success and this level of finality? And we used it to experiment and we used it to evolve and we used it to expand, too much," Feige explained. "Secret Wars, as in the comics, is as much about bringing certain storylines to a close as it is launching a new one."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/21/2025, 12:15 PM
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/21/2025, 12:16 PM
I have high expectations, high hopes, and I'm looking forward to some great CBMS
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/21/2025, 12:17 PM
616 heroes? Bargain basement
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/21/2025, 12:23 PM
199999.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/21/2025, 12:48 PM
@JoshWilding the Ineson and Garner interview was from comicbook.com also, I just didn't post it because I don't know your relation with them.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/21/2025, 12:49 PM
I get wanting to build more hype for F4 for this weekend, but this feels like a bad one to let out of the bag. Everyone, was of the mind they probably won't beat Galactus and were eager to see that happen. I suppose, it could be, that they beat him, but Doom taking Franklin to 616 could be why we see their ship in Thunderbolts, instead of them having to flee.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 12:52 PM
That’s pretty sweet…

I’m glad that the retro future world isn’t a one off and that we’ll see a bit more of it before most likely the FF are integrated into the MCU.

Hopefully we can have some elements transition to the soft rebooted MCU but I doubt it.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/21/2025, 1:00 PM
"What do we do with this level of success and this level of finality? And we used it to experiment and we used it to evolve and we used it to expand, too much"

This is exactly it. I knew all these projects were an opportunity to experiment which i loved. But once i started seeing people say "disney is creatively bankrupt", "they have no connectivity", "reboot the mcu"... i knew people didn't get it and what Feige was doing was too much for general populace
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/21/2025, 1:22 PM
@Vigor - Yup, said this way back at the end of phase four, they let things all have their own tones and styles and not be connected for a reason. By the time of phase 3 the increasing complaint was over reliance on a formula and all too similar in tone so they allowed during a reset period to experiment with differing structures and tones. Some of it worked, some of it didn't which is what occurs when experimenting.

I DO think they needed a phase capper that felt like one more, or at least a label indicative of such (as in an Avengers film even if not one set up during the phase, only inc some of the characters from it).

Other than that even if not everything clicked fully for me I respected them taking risks, the bigger problem was too much content with the push from the suits, less so which IP's they went with all of which could have been great if more time given to fine tune the script and without the complications of COVID and the strikes but is what it is.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/21/2025, 1:24 PM
@Vigor - true, also I saw a YT video actually where Feige says that they're rebooting after, or in Secret Wars. Don't know if there was those news reported here
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2025, 1:24 PM
@Vigor - experimentation is good. But when the source of experiment are bad, unfinished and adhoc scripts and creatives just hired for being yes men, it wont be good at all imo

View Recorder