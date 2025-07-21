Kevin Feige Reveals That Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes Will Visit [SPOILER] In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters later this week, but it won't be the final time we visit Earth-828. Despite fan theories that the team's world will be destroyed (which is why we saw their ship rocketing to Earth in Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene), it seems their reality is here to stay...for now, at least.

While we've all been getting excited about the prospect of Marvel's First Family arriving on Earth-616, what about seeing Earth's Mightiest Heroes visit the retro futuristic reality the Fantastic Four calls home?

Talking to ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased the ramifications of the Incursions we'll see in Avengers: Doomsday and confirmed that The Avengers will visit the Baxter Building.

"Only speaking to the one we’re working on now, shooting now, for people who know the comics and know the word Incursions, those are universes coming together," Feige teased. "We will see this world that we’ve introduced [in The Fantastic Four: First Steps]. We’re shooting on all the same sets that we built for Fantastic Four, and it is very fun."

"I would say the now iconic Baxter Building living room and kitchen where we saw the Four get to know each other in this movie, let’s say there are a lot more people in that kitchen in Avengers, and it’s fun to literally see people coming into each other’s homes, which is pretty awesome," he added.

These Incursions are also likely what leads to the Avengers and Fantastic Four encountering the X-Men. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teased Incursions, but we've yet to learn what leads to the Multiverse (restored by Loki in his series) starting to collapse in on itself.

Feige also teased how Avengers: Secret Wars will be a key chapter in setting the stage for a new era of storytelling. The word "reboot" has already been thrown around, and the expectation among fans is that there will be a new singular timeline inhabited by the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.

"Unlike Endgame, which really wasn’t ended, and then we go, where do we go from here? What do we do with this level of success and this level of finality? And we used it to experiment and we used it to evolve and we used it to expand, too much," Feige explained. "Secret Wars, as in the comics, is as much about bringing certain storylines to a close as it is launching a new one."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.