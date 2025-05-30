Hayley Atwell Casts Doubt On Her Return As Peggy Carter In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

It seems Marvel Studios has issued strict instructions to all actors who weren't a part of the initial Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement to remain tight-lipped when asked about their potential MCU returns in interviews.

Despite the trades reporting that Hayley Atwell will be back as Peggy Carter for Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star denied her involvement in the next major Marvel Studios event movie while speaking to Collider.

“Really? Who… on Reddit? Who’s doing that? Who’s saying that?,” Atwell responded when it was put to her that her return as Carter had been confirmed.

Hayley Atwell denies reports that she’ll be returning as Peggy Carter in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’:



“Really? Who…on Reddit? Who’s doing that? Who’s saying that?”



(via: @Collider)

It's always possible that the trades got this one wrong (Chris Evans also remains adamant that he will not be back as Steve Rogers), but we fully expect to see Atwell standing with Earth's Mightiest Heroes when Doomsday hits theaters next year.

Atwell debuted as Steve Rogers' love-interest in Captain America: The First Avenger, but the British actress got the opportunity to voice a very different take on the hero in the What If...? Animated series, before suiting-up as "Captain Carter" (a Captain America variant) for a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Carter did not last very long in the Doctor Strange sequel, however, and came to a violent end after being cut in half by her own shield by the rampaging Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Atwell did interest in getting the chance to do more with her "underserved character" in a recent interview with Den of Geek.

"There are so many things that she could do, there’s so much more I feel I can bring to a character because I’ve developed as time’s gone on," she explained. "What’s so great about having time behind you and having had a 20-year career so far is the development of skill, and I think there’s so much more that Peggy can do. She’s very much an underserved character."

"When she says ‘I know my value and everyone else’s opinion doesn’t really matter,’ it’s because she hasn’t been given the platform that she knows she deserves and that she’s really capable of doing in the world. And so I just think there is just so much more that she can do, and I think she speaks to a modern time, so to be able to take her to that next level as Captain Carter would be phenomenal. Especially with all my Mission: Impossible training. I am ready, let’s go!"

You can check out the full Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America