MCU Rumor Roundup: X-Men Reboot Eyes Avatar Actor For Cyclops, Magneto's Avengers: Doomsday Role - Spoilers

Much has been said about Avengers: Doomsday's supposed opening scene. Apparently, it will feature an Incursion between Earth-10005 and the world that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man calls home, with Deadpool and Wolverine tasked with destroying Peter Parker's reality so theirs can live.

It doesn't sound overly heroic, but we saw the Illuminati do the same thing in the pages of New Avengers. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it seems the Master of Magnetism will be there to lend them a helping hand.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, Magneto is part of the opening battle, implying that Spider-Man will have to hold his own against Deadpool, Wolverine, and the former villain. Could this be the destruction of New Jersey Ian McKellen has repeatedly teased?

The scooper is also reporting that the reason Thor was crying over the downed Deadpool is being saved for Avengers: Secret Wars. Meanwhile, @Cryptic4KQual has said, "You might see different colored incursions in Doomsday, like in the comics." In those, the sky would turn red or blue as two realities collided.

Over to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the prolific runtime and trailer leaker has strongly hinted that Spider-Man and The Punisher will team up to battle The Hulk. That's not hugely surprising, but what is, is that the web-slinger will use one of The Shocker's gauntlets to help them fend off the rampaging Jade Giant.

Finally, we end with an X-Men reboot update. @MyTimeToShineH has said that Avatar franchise star Jack Champion is indeed being considered for the role of Cyclops in Jake Schreier's movie.

This isn't the first time we've heard this, and we even asked Champion about it last June. "It’s, uh, definitely news to me," the Avatar: Fire and Ash star told us. "I mean, I don’t…I hope it comes true, you know. I would definitely love to play that character, but…rumours [shrugs]."

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.