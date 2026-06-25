MCU Rumor Roundup: X-Men Reboot Eyes Avatar Actor For Cyclops, Magneto's Avengers: Doomsday Role - Spoilers

MCU Rumor Roundup: X-Men Reboot Eyes Avatar Actor For Cyclops, Magneto's Avengers: Doomsday Role - Spoilers

In our latest MCU rumor roundup, we have updates on Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, plans for Magneto and Deadpool in the next Avengers movies, and a "shocking" Spider-Man development.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Much has been said about Avengers: Doomsday's supposed opening scene. Apparently, it will feature an Incursion between Earth-10005 and the world that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man calls home, with Deadpool and Wolverine tasked with destroying Peter Parker's reality so theirs can live.

It doesn't sound overly heroic, but we saw the Illuminati do the same thing in the pages of New Avengers. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it seems the Master of Magnetism will be there to lend them a helping hand.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, Magneto is part of the opening battle, implying that Spider-Man will have to hold his own against Deadpool, Wolverine, and the former villain. Could this be the destruction of New Jersey Ian McKellen has repeatedly teased?

The scooper is also reporting that the reason Thor was crying over the downed Deadpool is being saved for Avengers: Secret Wars. Meanwhile, @Cryptic4KQual has said, "You might see different colored incursions in Doomsday, like in the comics." In those, the sky would turn red or blue as two realities collided.

Over to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the prolific runtime and trailer leaker has strongly hinted that Spider-Man and The Punisher will team up to battle The Hulk. That's not hugely surprising, but what is, is that the web-slinger will use one of The Shocker's gauntlets to help them fend off the rampaging Jade Giant. 

Finally, we end with an X-Men reboot update. @MyTimeToShineH has said that Avatar franchise star Jack Champion is indeed being considered for the role of Cyclops in Jake Schreier's movie. 

This isn't the first time we've heard this, and we even asked Champion about it last June. "It’s, uh, definitely news to me," the Avatar: Fire and Ash star told us. "I mean, I don’t…I hope it comes true, you know. I would definitely love to play that character, but…rumours [shrugs]."

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2026, 11:37 AM
eye blame James gun's super girl for this
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 11:40 AM
"You might see different colored incursions in Doomsday, like in the comics"

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2026, 11:43 AM
@HashTagSwagg - is there a white storm in that universe?
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 11:46 AM
@harryba11zack -

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Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 11:51 AM
Only one actor has the range, the look and the charisma to play Scott/Cyclops Danny McBride, he's the perfect choice
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2026, 11:54 AM
@Dcmarvel2025 - nah, he's already bee playing iron man
plus hes white
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 11:56 AM
@harryba11zack - omg why bring race into this??? Danny McBride is a great actor and looks the part, no need to use race dude, spreading positivity to all
PNW23
PNW23 - 6/25/2026, 11:55 AM
“MTTSH” so it’s just throwing shit at the wall. Got it
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/25/2026, 12:02 PM
Jack Champion is definitely one of the actors around these days that's for sure
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2026, 12:10 PM
I haven’t seen the Avatar films since the first one (which I didn’t really care for) but Jack Champion was in Scream 6 which I thought he was fine in…

Honestly looks wise , he seems more like a Bobby Drake/Iceman to me than Scott Summers/Cyclops.

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However if true and he is cast as Scott , I would then be certainly willing to give him a shot in the role!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/25/2026, 12:19 PM
I'm starting to wonder if a bunch of these rumors come from multiple iterations of a script. Wrong more often than not. Starting the movie out with Spider-Man fighting them, and then Magneto fighting the other people is stupid. It's stupid.... say it with me.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/25/2026, 12:20 PM
I petition for pictures of the actors in said article.

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