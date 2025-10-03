RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers Promise A Big SECRET WARS Debut, More Casting Additions, And X-MEN Details

With it looking increasingly likely that we'll get a first look at Avengers: Doomsday before 2025 is over, excitement for the movie is still building after a summer that's been surprisingly light on updates.

We started the year with a few teases from the Russo Brothers as they promoted Netflix's The Electric State, while March brought an epic cast reveal. A couple of leaks have followed, but we got no meaningful set photos and production has since wrapped (well, until reshoots, at least).

Scooper James Mack is relatively new on the scene, but has a solid track record after sharing accurate costume details for the movie's lead heroes weeks before they showed up on social media.

Now, he's offered a few more intriguing Avengers: Doomsday updates, including the fact that the actors not officially announced to appear are "supporting characters, cameos, or surprise appearances." However, he expects Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Sophia Di Martino, and Benedict Cumberbatch to be confirmed soon, as they're "important" to the movie.

It was recently reported (again) that Ghost Rider will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and Mack believes that it will be a new actor taking on the role, not a returning Nicolas Cage as his Johnny Blaze Variant from the mid-2000s.

He also claims that our heroes will use Cerebro to search for Franklin Richards, with the Avengers vs. X-Men battle set to take place in Avengers: Doomsday, not a separate project. The recent tease shared by the Russos led to speculation about that being the case, but it seems this fight will be confined to the upcoming blockbuster.

The insider has also indicated that we'll see a Bucky Variant suit up as Captain America in The Void and claims that Black Swan will make her MCU debut in Avengers: Secret Wars.

In the comics, she becomes the last of her people when an incursion occurs on Earth-1365. She escaped to the Library of Worlds and was recruited into the Black Swans, an organisation we later learn is ruled over by Doctor Doom. Arriving on Earth-616 during its first incursion, she was captured by the Illuminati.

There's currently no word on who would play Black Swan in Avengers: Secret Wars, so stay tuned for updates.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.