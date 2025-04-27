RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Will Be Missing At Least One Key X-MEN Cast Member (For Now, At Least)

Marvel Studios has announced many actors for Avengers: Doomsday, but a new rumour suggests that at least one key X-Men cast member will be missing from the highly anticipated ensemble. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Last month, Marvel Studios announced that Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Deadpool & Wolverine's Channing Tatum (Gambit) will all star in Avengers: Doomsday.

The news excited fans, but that feels like a roster of X-Men that's far from complete. Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), and Rogue (Anna Paquin) are all notable by their absence, as is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. 

It's previously been reported that Berry is close to signing up to reprise her role as Ororo Munroe, but scooper @MyTimeToShineH's latest update suggests otherwise. 

"No Halle Berry in Avengers Doomsday, FOR NOW," the scooper writes. "Since right now they are only filming scenes with the cast we heard about during the announcement."

If it's true that the cast announced are the only ones currently signed up for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios will need to do a lot of post-production trickery to insert those who are a little late to the party. It wouldn't be the first time because many of Benedict Cumberbatch's Avengers: Infinity War scenes were shot with a stand-in. 

After The Marvels and Deadpool & Wolverine, mutants (and, more specifically, the original big screen X-Men) factoring into the next Avengers movies was to be expected.

The prevailing theory is that an Incursion between Earth-616 and Earth-10005 will the heroes of each world against each other...before they inevitably team up to battle Doctor Doom, of course. 

Last September, we caught up with Berry to discuss her role in Never Let Me Go. Asked whether she thinks a "Storm" could be brewing in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, she told us, "[Shrugs] You never know. We'll find out! [Laughs]"

"I really loved playing Storm," Berry previously told Wired"You know, being in the world of the X-Men and mutants was always really important to me, because being a woman of color, I have often felt on the outside of things. I've often felt marginalized and overlooked and unseen, and that's what the X-Men were all about."

"These mutants finding their voice and finding a way to be seen and appreciated for who they really were. And as a Black woman, I really related to that," she continued. "So it was fun to put on the skin of Storm, to fly, and to be part of that kind of storytelling. I thought it was really important."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reveals Spaceship Crash Site - Is It X-Mansion, Avengers Mansion, Or...Exiles?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/27/2025, 11:23 AM
Scoopers can't even scoop right. Of course she'll be back. The right "fake scoop" would be Elliot Page. Maybe we should convince Elon that these Twitter clowns are secret spies for Soros lmao
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/27/2025, 11:30 AM
Kinda figured that she wouldn’t show up for DD. I sure hope she shows up for secret wars. Storm is my favourite Xmen character and Berry was a good fit for the role but she never got the chance to define it. Here’s hoping she can join her X-cast members and provide some fan service for the character.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/27/2025, 12:17 PM
@CaptainAwkward - I love Halle berry but storm at least needs a hint of an African accent. Same with black widow. Love Scarjo but would have been nice to give her a bit of an accent
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/27/2025, 11:32 AM
Comic Book Movie Website Been Ruined by Wimps. But, But, But that's a Woman, Gay or Minority making Men Look Bad.

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/27/2025, 12:00 PM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2025, 11:35 AM
I can see them saving dp and wolverine as cameos then have them lead the Disney+ kids in the next film which would suck cause no one gives a shit about them cause they sh1t n stuff
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/27/2025, 11:38 AM
As long as Iceman's gay, we're good.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/27/2025, 12:01 PM
@Batmangina - Also means if he’s good, we’re gay. 🏳️‍🌈
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/27/2025, 12:21 PM
@Batmangina -User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/27/2025, 12:16 PM
She wasn't a good Storm so no qualms with this.
gambgel
gambgel - 4/27/2025, 12:17 PM
Dont people realize that MytimetoShine (neither all the other scoopers) NEVER revealed months ago that Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romijn were returning?

so how on earth would they know now what actors are in the movie or not? LOL.

they dont know s***, guys, lol.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/27/2025, 12:25 PM
@gambgel - So you’re saying it’s definitely NOT their time to shine, and no shining will be done here today.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/27/2025, 12:29 PM
Is every character going to have a mere 60 seconds of screen time in this trash heap?

