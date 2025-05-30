RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Some Exciting Plans For Magneto's Base In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Some Exciting Plans For Magneto's Base In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

The legendary Sir Ian McKellen will reprise his role as X-Men franchise villain Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday, and a new report suggests the Master of Magnetism will have an impressive new headquarters.

News
By JoshWilding - May 30, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

During Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, it was confirmed that Sir Ian McKellen will reprise his role as Magneto in the long-awaited Multiverse Saga finale.

The actor first played the Master of Magnetism in 2000, and continued to do so until 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. When the latter was released, he shared the role with Michael Fassbender, but it's hardly surprising that Kevin Feige is bringing back the OG Magneto. 

While the villain has been front and centre in just about every X-Men movie, whether those did him justice is another matter altogether. X-Men: The Last Stand succeeded in showing what Magneto could do when he let loose with his powers, and his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants...well, the group often left fans wanting more.

We'd bet on that changing in Avengers: Doomsday, and a new rumour suggests Magneto resides in a castle in the movie. The MCU movie is set to shoot at Windsor Castle in England next month, and while some fans suspected it would double for Doctor Doom's castle in Latveria, multiple sources claim it belongs to the X-Men villain. 

If so, we'd imagine Marvel Studios is taking inspiration from comic book locations like Autumn Palace and Magneto's Citadel. Needless to say, it's going to make for an epic piece of imagery if, for example, we see Magneto atop his throne, surrounded by his fellow evil mutants. 

This scene will likely play out on Earth-10005. However, there's a chance Avengers: Doomsday's Magneto will be a different Multiversal Variant. It may even be the new status quo for the character if Doctor Doom recreates the Multiverse in his image as "Battleworld."

You can take a closer look at Magneto's castle in the X post at the bottom of this article. 

In 2023, Stewart was asked what McKellen thought of his MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and responded, "Actually, it went very well. He did say something like ['Hey, I would’ve done this!'] Yes, that’s true. But we’re not done, Sir Ian and myself. We’re... we got plans."

McKellen, who intends to reprise another of his most iconic roles, Gandalf, in Andy Serkis' Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, has made it clear he has no intention of slowing down despite being 86. "I'll carry on until the knees give way or the memory gives way or the mind goes," he said last September. "There’s nothing else I’d rather do with my life than that. Much better to wear out than rust out, as they say."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2026.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature MCU Debut Of A New BLACK PANTHER
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature MCU Debut Of A New BLACK PANTHER
Chris Hemsworth Shares Thank You! The Legacy Of Thor Video - Is He Bidding Farewell To The God Of Thunder?
Recommended For You:

Chris Hemsworth Shares "Thank You! The Legacy Of Thor" Video - Is He Bidding Farewell To The God Of Thunder?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/30/2025, 10:15 AM
A new impressive headquarters??

Really??

😂
😂😂
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

For [frick]s Sake
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/30/2025, 10:20 AM
Marvel Studios the X-Men are Coming Next NO Reboot :)

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/30/2025, 10:58 AM
@AllsGood -

Which characters do you hope are raceswapped?

Which characters do you hope are not raceswapped?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/30/2025, 10:23 AM
He should be on an asteroid
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/30/2025, 11:06 AM
@Ryguy88 - Agreed. It should be at least Island M, if not Asteroid M.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/30/2025, 10:27 AM
It's either Doom's Castle or the X-Mansion.

Notice the yard to the right of the castle on the second picture, looks similar to the set footage with the broken Sentinels? Also, "two weeks?" This tells me these shots are going to be related to VFX keying.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/30/2025, 10:36 AM
I dont trust this source.

aside from that, the walls of this castle really look very similar to the X-mansion in the Fox movies, the original ones, so I wouldnt be surprise if the Russo use this real building to recreate the mansion and later edit it in the editing room to look like the Fox mansion (my personal guess). but we'll see
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/30/2025, 10:42 AM
Magneto should have a mountain fortress built into a giant iron seam. He could manipulate it into any form he wishes, and have it be absolutely enormous and impenetrable. If things got bad enough he could wield the entire mass as a weapon
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/30/2025, 10:44 AM
Ummm, WTF. Where is the SPOILERS in the title. Not all of us read these articles... i didnt even read this one, yet the stupid f*cking title gave away a Spoiler i DID not want to see.... can't even come to the site now without seeing shit in titles and being spoiled
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/30/2025, 11:17 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - It's a rumor and a location. Where's the spoiler?
Rififi
Rififi - 5/30/2025, 10:49 AM
It’s actually the Twilight Arms assisted living facility?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/30/2025, 11:02 AM
@Rififi -

What is Twilight Arms?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/30/2025, 10:59 AM
Was watching MOS yesterday and thought Michael Shannen would be a good Magneto
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/30/2025, 11:03 AM
@vectorsigma -

Please no.

He could be Omega Red or Trask or something.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/30/2025, 11:14 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - wow, imega red sounds great

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder