RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Going To Crazy Lengths To Deliver The Perfect AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer

The latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer update is a doozy, as it's being reported that Marvel Studios is going to extreme lengths to make sure that it's something special. You can learn more right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 10, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

With it now being widely reported that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19, the excitement among fans for a first look at the movie is rapidly increasing. 

We still don't know whether this sneak peek will be a theater-exclusive (similar to Oppenheimer and, funnily enough, Avatar: Fire and Ash's first teaser), but Marvel Studios needs to deliver something special and may be going to extreme lengths to ensure that's the case.

According to John Campea, the YouTube personality who shared those leaked photos from Spider-Man: No Way Home of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, he was told that, "This trailer is so important, they've put together 20-something different versions of this trailer."

After reaching out to a Marvel contact, he learned that the reality is that there are "30 or more" with "multiple trailer companies" being used. The plan is clearly to find the perfect trailer that can restore faith in a brand that's declined in popularity fairly significantly since Avengers: Endgame's release in 2019. 

Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps all struggled at the box office this year, even with the latter two receiving glowing reviews from critics and audiences. It's vital, then, that this trailer sells people on Avengers: Doomsday being a must-see event.

While recent reports have suggested it will be Doom-heavy, it would be best to take any "descriptions" with a pinch of salt based on this latest update.

Lest there be any doubt about the teaser trailer's release, Campea noted, "I can tell you that I spoke to somebody over at Disney, and it's 100%. They are featuring some kind of teaser, some kind of trailer of Avengers...in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash."

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/10/2025, 5:44 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 5:52 PM
Damn , that's crazy if true…

I could see it being just an online teaser given the movie will still be about a year or so out but we'll see.

Anyway , I hope the teaser does indeed have a lot of Doom and primarily focuses on him since he is one of if not the main reason for people's skepticism but also excitement!!.

User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/10/2025, 5:53 PM
Let's hope they put in this much supposed effort into creating a movie with seeing.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/10/2025, 6:03 PM
How many cameos can they put into the trailer to build excitement without spoiling all the surprises?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/10/2025, 6:15 PM
@mountainman - six hundred and sixteen.

(don't worry there are one hundred and ninety nine thousand, ninety hundred and ninety nine in total, so they can afford to show us six hundred and sixteen in the trailer)
mountainman
mountainman - 11/10/2025, 6:29 PM
@ObserverIO - Member when the Dr Strange 2 trailer heavily featured Professor X to give us the impression that he would be a large role only for him to feature for a few scenes and then be taken out like a punk?

I member.

I member.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/10/2025, 6:27 PM
Wow! Really? I thought they were paying their marketing team a lot of money to go out of their way to make a sh*tty trailer that no one will want to see.

