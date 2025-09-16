RUMOR: New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Details On Doctor Doom's "Vendetta" And Avengers vs. X-Men Clash - SPOILERS

As work winds down on Avengers: Doomsday, some possible new details about the long-awaited blockbuster have been revealed. We've been able to piece together various bits in recent months, but for the most part, the movie's secrets remain just that: secret.

That's not a bad thing, and it seems the hope among fans is that Marvel Studios will protect this movie's biggest moments and reveals as closely as they did Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in the late 2010s.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, a big part of Avengers: Doomsday will focus on the X-Men Universe being on a collision course to destroy other realities, including Earth 616. This isn't all that different from the Secret Wars comic, where the classic Marvel Universe collided with the Ultimate Universe.

Remember, in the comics, it was possible to save a world from an Incursion by destroying one of the two realities. Perhaps that's what Magneto is up to in this movie?

Either way, we'd imagine that Monica Rambeau's accidental arrival on Earth 10005 in The Marvels will be what causes this; who'd have guessed the Captain Marvel sequel would be this important to the Multiverse Saga?

Richtman has also explained that Doctor Doom will have a "vendetta against the Multiverse" in Avengers: Doomsday. What that means remains to be seen, but Victor Von Doom may be out to destroy every reality so he can follow in Kang the Conqueror's footsteps by making a single "Sacred Timeline" only he rules over.

When it was previously put to the Russo Brothers that the MCU has rapidly expanded since they helmed Endgame (with mixed fortunes), Anthony responded, "Yes, the MCU has got quite large, that’s for sure. I mean, frankly, we struggle with that same issue. But part of the reason Joe and I decided to go back is exactly what you’re talking about. There needs to be more of a central narrative."

"That was something we were very specific about when we worked with Marvel [before]. We would like to bring the focused narrative back," he added.

Part of their master plan is bringing Robert Downey Jr. back, not as Iron Man, but the villainous Doctor Doom. "We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story," Anthony teased when he was asked how and why the Tony Stark actor is playing another character. "But there’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.