RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Wraps Shooting Much Sooner Than We Anticipated (And Why It's Good News)

Avengers: Doomsday was originally scheduled to be released in theaters next May. With it and Avengers: Secret Wars set to film back-to-back, there were concerns that Marvel Studios was rushing the Russo Brothers to get the two guaranteed blockbusters out in time.

Well, they've both since been postponed to December 2026 and December 2027, respectively. That's going to give the Russo Brothers plenty of time for post-production VFX work and reshoots, the latter of which will likely lead to major changes for the movies as Marvel Studios continues figuring out how to end the Multiverse Saga.

Avengers: Doomsday—which started production without a completed script—began filming in the UK in April, and several actors, including Chris Hemsworth and Alan Cumming, have since confirmed that they're done with their scenes.

Now, Daniel Richtman is reporting that the movie will wrap as soon as this week.

This may mean we'll get something in the coming days to announce that work is done on the movie. Crucially, Avengers: Doomsday now has plenty of time to be perfected by the time it's released next December.

That's good news, though we'd bet on reshoots being factored into this lengthy post-production period. Those will likely help Marvel Studios work around certain actors' schedules and change key elements that make the movie better fit whatever the Russos come up with for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Earlier this year, Joe Russo said, "It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back, it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see. But we’re very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it."

"I mean, that would probably be giving too much away. I think we're always looking for new faces because there's always new stories to tell. I think these movies are gonna be a surprise to people," the filmmaker added when asked what fans can expect from the movies. "We found a way into the story that's very exciting to us but very radical. It's going to challenge audiences."

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu, meanwhile, has shared an (admittedly) unrevealing photo from the Avengers: Doomsday set:

Simu Liu shares a new photo from the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/z3kWV9Gy5F — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) September 16, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.