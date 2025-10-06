RUMOR: New Details On SPIDER-MAN's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS - Possible SPOILERS

Tom Holland will make his long-awaited MCU return in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. By then, we'll have waited for the better part of half a decade to see him back in action as the web-slinger.

On the plus side, it is expected to be the first chapter in a new trilogy.

When it comes to Spidey's status in the next Avengers movies, that's less certain. There was a time when multiple sources were claiming that Peter Parker would be the movie's lead. He wasn't part of March's massive casting announcement, making that somewhat unlikely.

Depending on who you believe, there's a chance that Spider-Man won't even appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Fortunately, we have a positive update for you today from scooper James Mack.

He says that Holland's Spider-Man will appear in the next Avengers movie, albeit "not that much." He'd add that the wall-crawler will have a "protagonist" role in Secret Wars, suggesting he'll have much more to do there.

This would mirror the last two Avengers movies in some ways; in those, we saw plenty of Spider-Man in Infinity War, only for him to take a back seat until the final battle in Endgame. We'd bet on Secret Wars being where Peter encounters his alien costume for the first time, setting the stage for the Symbiote to factor into Spider-Man 5.

Still, with Marvel Studios taking Spider-Man down the street-level route, the right balance must be found between that and any team-ups with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

We'll see, but the future is looking bright for Spider-Man in the MCU as we head into the next Saga. Holland has indicated that he only has one more trilogy left in him before potentially passing the mantle to a young actor playing Miles Morales.

Holland recently reunited with Robert Downey Jr. for a collaboration between BERO and happy. You can check that out below.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.