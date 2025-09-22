THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Officially Released Post-Credits Scene Reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Officially Released Post-Credits Scene Reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene has been released, giving us our first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as he makes his arrival inside the Baxter Building. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2025 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Digital release tomorrow, the movie's post-credits scene has found its way online in HD. Set four years after the events of the movie, it begins with Sue Storm reading a story to her young son, Franklin. 

However, after leaving for a brief moment, she returns to find Doctor Doom, kneeling before him. Victor Von Doom has removed his mask (which looks a little more basic than the one shown in promo art) and appears to have lifted Franklin's hand to his face. 

Is he trying to get the boy to heal his scarred face? Or might Doom be attempting to kidnap a child with the power to create realities for his own nefarious means?

We'll have to wait and see, but this scene was shot on the set of Avengers: Doomsday by the Russo Brothers. That points to it being an important part of the movie, though whether it takes place before or during the movie's story remains to be seen. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman and Invisible Woman actor Vanessa Kirby have both confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. was on set as Doom for this scene, so yes, he's wearing the cloak. 

Another big mystery is whether Doom has travelled from another reality or if Earth 828's Variant is going to be the Multiverse Saga's new big bad. The latter makes the most sense, particularly as the movie itself repeatedly teased Latveria's existence. 

Check out The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene in its entirety below. 

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie will be released on Digital platforms on September 23, with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release set to follow on October 14. 

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Everything We Learned From Leaked First Look At Movie's 28 Lead Characters
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Everything We Learned From Leaked First Look At Movie's 28 Lead Characters
Fox's X-MEN And Heroes From Box Office Flops; Marvel Studios Might Have A Big AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Problem
Recommended For You:

Fox's X-MEN And Heroes From Box Office Flops; Marvel Studios Might Have A Big AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Problem

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/22/2025, 3:11 PM
No, it doesn't reveal anything. Ugh
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/22/2025, 3:15 PM
Such a lame post-credit scene.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder