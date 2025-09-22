THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Officially Released Post-Credits Scene Reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Digital release tomorrow, the movie's post-credits scene has found its way online in HD. Set four years after the events of the movie, it begins with Sue Storm reading a story to her young son, Franklin.

However, after leaving for a brief moment, she returns to find Doctor Doom, kneeling before him. Victor Von Doom has removed his mask (which looks a little more basic than the one shown in promo art) and appears to have lifted Franklin's hand to his face.

Is he trying to get the boy to heal his scarred face? Or might Doom be attempting to kidnap a child with the power to create realities for his own nefarious means?

We'll have to wait and see, but this scene was shot on the set of Avengers: Doomsday by the Russo Brothers. That points to it being an important part of the movie, though whether it takes place before or during the movie's story remains to be seen.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman and Invisible Woman actor Vanessa Kirby have both confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. was on set as Doom for this scene, so yes, he's wearing the cloak.

Another big mystery is whether Doom has travelled from another reality or if Earth 828's Variant is going to be the Multiverse Saga's new big bad. The latter makes the most sense, particularly as the movie itself repeatedly teased Latveria's existence.

Check out The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene in its entirety below.

First look at Doctor Doom, Sue Storm and Franklin Richards in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/nDAvsGvGFn — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) September 22, 2025

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie will be released on Digital platforms on September 23, with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release set to follow on October 14.