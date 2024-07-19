Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Turned Down Some Big Names Who Wanted To Helm The Next AVENGERS Movies

Earlier this week, we learned that Marvel Studios is in talks with filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo to helm both Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While the duo responsible for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame have previously said they wouldn't be free to work on an MCU project until the end of the decade, the duo's AGBO-produced content has been a tad hit-or-miss.

Cherry starring Tom Holland wasn't the Oscar frontrunner many expected and blockbuster TV shows and movies like Citadel and The Gray Man received similarly tepid responses. Arguably the only real hit has been Netflix's Extraction movies.

As a result, a return to the Avengers franchise benefits them just as much as it does Marvel Studios.

With so much talk of superhero fatigue, Kevin Feige can't risk the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga being anything other than excellent. Fortunately, the Russos have proven time and time again that they know what they're doing with the franchise.

Now, Puck reports that despite recent claims many directors didn't want the job (due to the pressure which comes with such high-profile projects), Feige turned down offers from Hollywood agency CAA to hire Greg Berlanti, Noah Hawley, and other unnamed candidates.

He reportedly wasn't interested in any of them tackling Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars and, in fairness, it's easy to see why.

Berlanti (Fly Me to the Moon) oversaw the Arrowverse to great success on The CW but has never directed a movie even a fraction as big as these will be. His association with 2011's Green Lantern has also continued to haunt him and isn't something comic book fans have forgotten.

As for Hawley, while he's found huge success on television with Fargo, Legion, and no doubt the upcoming Alien: Earth, he would be a huge risk Marvel Studios might have taken 10 years ago, but not now when there's so much at stake.

In other news, it's been confirmed today that Feige will receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week. This coincides with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine and his will be the 2,785th star.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Kevin Feige with a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There are few, if any, filmmakers who have had the kind of impact and track record that Kevin has had," stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"The many films he has worked on have become a cultural phenomenon and a major part of the cinema world’s history."

We'll bring you updates on that next week.