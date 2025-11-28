RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Eyeing The Director Of Two MCU Movies To Helm AVENGERS 7 Post-SECRET WARS

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Eyeing The Director Of Two MCU Movies To Helm AVENGERS 7 Post-SECRET WARS

Marvel Studios has turned to the Russo Brothers to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but beyond that, Kevin Feige is said to be looking at another MCU filmmaker to helm Avengers 7...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers

When Marvel Studios released The Avengers in 2012, it was considered a huge gamble. No one had ever brought characters from multiple franchises together like that before, but the movie was a massive hit and ushered in a new era of superhero storytelling in theaters.

Joss Whedon helmed the blockbuster and followed it up with Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. The response to that wasn't quite as positive, but it was another hit, even if it led to the filmmaker deciding he'd had enough of the MCU. 

Following the success they found with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, the Russo Brothers were Whedon's natural successors. In 2018, they directed Avengers: Infinity War and, in 2019, followed it up with the biggest (perhaps best) comic book movie ever with Avengers: Endgame

With the Russos busy overseeing a new slate of projects for their production label, AGBO, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton was tapped to step behind the camera for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

We don't know who Marvel Studios wanted for Avengers: Secret Wars, but when Kevin Feige pivoted from Kang the Conqueror to Doctor Doom, the Russos were brought back into the fold for that and the newly titled Avengers: Doomsday

While the X-Men are expected to be the main focus of the next Saga, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is reporting that, "If Spider-Man: Brand New Day delivers, Kevin Feige plans for Destin Daniel Cretton to direct the next Avengers movie after Secret Wars."

Cretton is owed an Avengers movie after missing out on The Kang Dynasty, and it's hard to imagine anyone complaining about him being tasked with Avengers 7. Still, this seems to suggest that the filmmaker would prioritise that over both Spider-Man 5 and Shang-Chi 2

We have to believe the next Avengers movie would be vastly different from anything that's come before, especially in a rebooted MCU. That should present Cretton with an interesting challenge, and like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, gives him the opportunity to take those characters in a totally new direction. 

Earlier this year, Feige said that Marvel Studios has a "seven-year plan" for the MCU that "goes to 2032." He'd go on to say that there's a plan to "reset singular timelines" and reboot the franchise after Avengers: Secret Wars and suggested that he intends to be there for all of it. 

While his contract is up in 2027, Feige said, "Do I want to be making big movies for big audiences in ten or 15 years from now? Yes, that’s all I want to do. Marvel is great way to do that."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Josh Brolin Talks Possible Thanos Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Why He Doesn't Regret Saying No To LANTERNS
Related:

Josh Brolin Talks Possible Thanos Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Why He Doesn't Regret Saying No To LANTERNS
Kevin Feige Talks YOUNG AVENGERS, One TV Series A Year Plan, Missing Multiverse Saga Characters, And More
Recommended For You:

Kevin Feige Talks YOUNG AVENGERS, One TV Series A Year Plan, Missing Multiverse Saga Characters, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/28/2025, 12:07 PM
Avengers 7 🤣 holy piss man
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/28/2025, 12:12 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - We were barely able to get a Justice League 1, while Marvel is already planning Avengers 7. What's even funnier is some people believing that DC has caught up, all because one single Superman movie didn't completely crash and burn at the box office this year.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 11/28/2025, 12:07 PM
They better go hard on xmen after secret wars. Its been long enough.
xfactor
xfactor - 11/28/2025, 12:26 PM
@Ryguy88 - facts. They've had the x-men rights a few years now. If they not doing a Avengers vs X-men after I don't wanna hear it.
GEEK
GEEK - 11/28/2025, 12:09 PM
That headline is weird. Is there a huge type-o?
NateBest
NateBest - 11/28/2025, 12:22 PM
@GEEK - I just updated "Directing" to "Director" for @JoshWilding. It took me a minute to figure it out because it didn't read right to me either 🤣
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 11/28/2025, 12:25 PM
@GEEK - “ Marvel Studios Is Eyeing The Directing Of Two MCU Movies To Helm AVENGERS 7 Post-SECRET WARS”

“Directing” is being used as a subject, which makes no sense. Zero excuse for stuff like that..just fkn laziness.
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 11/28/2025, 12:28 PM
@GEEK - standard Josh. Never checks his trash articles for mistakes.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/28/2025, 12:10 PM
What could they even do after SW? Maybe if it's far enough away, AvX?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/28/2025, 12:20 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Masters of Evil!!.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/28/2025, 12:20 PM
@MCUKnight11 - think AvX would make for a cool two-parter at the end of the saga. For Avengers 7 I prefer Annihilation, and think House of M would make for an interesting Avengers 8
grif
grif - 11/28/2025, 12:13 PM
titles wtf?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/28/2025, 12:17 PM

They are making a HUGE mistake with Cretton. He made the luke warm Shang-chi that totally fell apart in the 3rd lousy act.

He is NOT the guy to give this much responsibility to. I am worried about Spider-Man in this guy's hands. I don't think he could come close to handling the Avengers.

Spider-Man and the Avengers are big fat billion dollar movie franchises. This could be how they kill the golden geese.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/28/2025, 12:25 PM
I can forgive third act cgi nonsense from directors, mostly because the scenes feel more like contractual obligation than the creative visionaries choice.

I'd like to see Coogler take a shot at an Avengers film, but I want it to be with heavy hitters like the comics version of The New Avengers, The Uncanny Avengers.

... 🤔.. Screw it, I'd also be down to see him go with the West Coast Avengers, or New Warriors. Regardless, he's my first choice after the Russo Bros.
Repian
Repian - 11/28/2025, 12:29 PM
The Avengers franchise needs to rest for more than a decade, long enough to evoke nostalgia... Then, return with something inspired by Earth X.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/28/2025, 12:30 PM
Sweet , I like DDC and his work from what I’ve seen so far so I would be down for this if it was to happen!!.

Also seems like Feige in general is pretty high on Cretton since he’s not only doing BND ( which apparently Kevin wanted him to do) but is also involved with Wonder Man aswell which is cool to see if that’s the case.

Anyway , can’t wait to see BND since it might be my most anticipated cbm of 2026!!.

User Comment Image
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 11/28/2025, 12:44 PM
Did simu liu sleep with Kevin Feiges wife or something?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder