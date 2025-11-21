20-Year-Old BATMAN Sequel Faces Yet Another Big Delay, Potentially Creating Issues For DC Continuity

20-Year-Old BATMAN Sequel Faces Yet Another Big Delay, Potentially Creating Issues For DC Continuity

DC is in the middle of its sequel to Batman: Hush, H2SH. Unfortunately, it’s been announced the next issue in the story has faced yet another massive delay.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 21, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman
Source: Bleeding Cool News

Batman: Hush was a pivotal story in the Caped Crusader's mythology. Written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Jim Lee, the run introduced the villain Hush, who has gone on to become a seminal character in Batman's rogues' gallery. Furthermore, it paved the way for the return of Jason Todd, who at the time was still considered dead.

Over 20 years after its release, DC Comics paired Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb once again for a sequel, Batman: Hush 2, or H2SH, for short. The story was said to take place across 12 issues, split into two parts. Part 1 would span Batman #158 to #163, before Part 2's start at an unannounced date to "close out the story of Hush once and for all." Unfortunately, the run has been all over the place release-wise.

Now, it's been announced (via Bleeding Cool) that the sequel's last issue, Batman #163 will be delayed—once again—from January 28, to March 25, 2026. To understand the significance of this, it's important to look back at the many delays of the sequel series. 

The first issue of H2SH, Batman #158, was released on March 26, 2025. Issue #159 came out April 23, 2025 and #160 came out May 30, 2025. #161 then had a one-month delay. Initially scheduled to come out June 25, the issue was pushed back to July 23, 2025. Batman #162 was scheduled to arrive two months later, in September. However, the issue was pushed to October 15, and then once again, to November 12. 

image host

The delay on the run's penultimate issue led to Batman #163 getting pushed back all the way into 2026—specifically, January 2026. That shift then brings us to this latest delay. Now, you're all caught up. As put into perspective by Bleeding Cool, issue #163 will now be releasing seven months later than initially expected. On top of that, the shift also marks an over-one-year delay in H2SH's initial release calendar.

Most importantly, however, this shift runs the risk of throwing a wrench into the flow of DC continuity. Per CBR, H2SH was meant to close Vol. 3 of Batman, upon which Vol. 4, by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, would begin. Yet, with this new delay, H2SH's final chapter (for now) will release seven issues into Batman's fourth volume. Comic books are confusing by nature, but having a sequel volume develop as its predecessor hasn't concluded may prompt a new level of head-scratchings from readers. 

Though a reason for such delays was not provided, Bleeding Cool speculates it could be because of Jim Lee's heavy workload as President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer for DC. It makes sense, of course. In early November, Lee actually took to Instagram to thank fans for their patience as he worked on completing his commitments:

"Been burning the midnight oil, trying my best to get all my commitments done, but I'm clearly overextended. Thank you to all who have patiently waited—here's some art from the past couple of months, and a sneak peek at a page (and cover) from next week's issue of Hush 2 AKA Batman #162." 

The original 2002 Hush arc is arguably one of Batman's most important and influential stories. With that in mind, the decision to continue the story brings up an interesting question: What can the sequel add to the mythology of its predecessor? Well, as Jeph Loeb himself explained, unlike Hush 1 (not the official name), this time around, Batman will have to contend with much... well, friendlier adversaries. 

Loeb and Jim Lee sat down for a Q&A session on DC's official YouTube channel. A fan asked Loeb what the theme for the sequel is, and how it had evolved. Loeb replied the story's overarching theme is Hush's revenge. Most importantly, the story will see Batman deal with every single members of his very extensive Bat-family: 

"It evolved out of us [Loeb and Lee] talking together about what we wanted to do. The best way to describe it is, it's Hush's revenge, and will sort of set the stage for how Batman is going to deal, not just with Hush, but with the entire Bat-family. That [is] really the thing that makes it different from the last time. Last time, I think, we dealt a lot with how Batman deals with each individual criminal. And this is, 'How is Batman gonna deal with each individual member of his family?'"

Batman: Hush 2 will continue with Batman #163, now scheduled for release January 28, 2026. 

Are you disappointed by this delay? Have you been enjoying Batman: Hush 2? Share your thoughts in the comments!

BATMAN/DEADPOOL #1 Introduces Maybe The Craziest DC/Marvel Mash-Up Character Yet - Meet [SPOILER]
Related:

BATMAN/DEADPOOL #1 Introduces Maybe The Craziest DC/Marvel Mash-Up Character Yet - Meet [SPOILER]
Original '60s BATMAN TV Series And '70s Wonder Woman Costumes Sell For A Combined Total Of Over $1 Million
Recommended For You:

Original '60s BATMAN TV Series And '70s Wonder Woman Costumes Sell For A Combined Total Of Over $1 Million

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/21/2025, 12:28 PM
the quality wasn't there in the last issue. I think Jim rushed it.
eRex
eRex - 11/21/2025, 12:28 PM
While Batman is a bit out of character in this storyline, I think it's getting more hate than it should. But when you compound a below-expectations delivery with constant delays, you end up here.

I hope they hit their March target and take their time on Part 2 (vs. leaving it hanging forever like All-Star Batman and Robin) so that it delivers on schedule outside continuity.

Bless their hearts, Jeph and Jim are still legends and -- it appears to me -- working hard to deliver something special within the Batman comics ecosystem. There's still a pathway to take this story somewhere really cool with an additional 6 issues.
oldnoname
oldnoname - 11/21/2025, 12:45 PM
@eRex - For me, it was really damien and barbara that seems way too out of character. Jeph has Damien saying sick em' Bane. His Damien feels too generic "totally tubular" nickelodeon kid to me. Barbara's crashout also made little sense. She doesn't just start swinging at people like that. Batman's also out of character to me but those two are the most obvious to me.
eRex
eRex - 11/21/2025, 2:52 PM
@oldnoname - I'll give you that. Damien should pretty much never forgive Bane for killing Alfred while he watched (#bringbackalfred).
oldnoname
oldnoname - 11/21/2025, 4:47 PM
@eRex - agree. I do see a path to salvage the plot though. It's not too late. This could still be a case like the first Hush story where some people (me) loved it, and others (not me) didn't.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/21/2025, 5:49 PM
@eRex - I'm hoping the delays on Hush are because he's finishing up All Star Batman and Robin lol. I'm still waiting.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/21/2025, 1:08 PM
We're going to be knee deep in a completely new run by the time they finally finish off this lame attempt at nostalgia for a storyline that was only ever decent to begin with. People remember Hush because of the art. It's got like two cool story moments: Bruce convincing Riddler not to reveal his identity and Bruce seeing Alan Scott as a kid.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/21/2025, 1:17 PM
if you call it "H2SH" then you should have to pay higher taxes, sorry.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 11/21/2025, 1:25 PM
Haven’t read any of sequel stuff but is it explained why Hush doesn’t leak Batman’s real name
eRex
eRex - 11/21/2025, 3:03 PM
@Knightrider - Not specifically that I recall, but in the first HUSH they made a point of explaining why Riddler wouldn't trade in on the name. If everyone knows, it makes the information worthless.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 11/21/2025, 6:20 PM
@eRex - Yeah, that’s Riddler. I accept that Hush at first didn’t leak it so that he could keep it personal, but after his loss he should have posted online his identity.
Satur9
Satur9 - 11/21/2025, 2:46 PM
Even the author of the article can't keep it straight! It allegedly releases at the end of March, not January. Jim Lee is a joke. Just turn the responsibilities for the artwork over to someone else at this point.
eRex
eRex - 11/21/2025, 3:00 PM
@Satur9 - I'd say "Jim Lee is a joke" is a little much. Overextended? Overpromising? He (and DC) should better estimate what he can do in a given time. I don't know how long it takes to do a cover or interiors, but he's certainly been doing a lot of variant covers for other books, so maybe limit the extra projects when he's the main artist on a title? Especially if it's the mainline Batman title.

His art makes DC a lot of money and for good reason, so they should and will keep using him. They're just disappointing consumers by underdelivering right now.
oldnoname
oldnoname - 11/21/2025, 4:49 PM
@Satur9 - whoa whoa whoa not too much on Jim Lee. Late or not the man's a wizard at what he does. They just need to remember his pace and workload before putting him on monthlies lol
Satur9
Satur9 - 11/21/2025, 5:20 PM
@oldnoname - well..his output is definitely a running joke at my comic book store
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 11/21/2025, 3:13 PM
Hush is the most overrated comic story of all time.

I'll never understand why fans cream their jeans over it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 5:00 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - original character not red hoood where joker was named as
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/21/2025, 5:44 PM
This has technically has happened twice before with TMNT.

The last issues of TMNT Vol 3 were released quasi-officially while Vol 4 was well underway. They were technically fan comics, but involved the original writers and artists and are accepted by the fans as the original ending to that series (IDW later did a director's cut ending fully written and pencilled by the original team).

Also the last couple of issues of Vol 4 came out deep into Vol. 5. Co-creator Peter Laird retained the rights to continue that series independently when he sold the franchise to Paramount. He could very well continue to release issues of Vol 4 even now when Vol 6 is happening.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder