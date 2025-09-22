A Promising Update On BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Emerges From DC Studios' Co-CEO James Gunn

A Promising Update On BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Emerges From DC Studios' Co-CEO James Gunn

Could The Brave and the Bold be the next DC Studios project to officially receive the greenlight from DC Studios? Could we have two Batman films in production at the same time?

News
By MarkJulian - Sep 22, 2025 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Continuing with more from James Gunn and his chat with YMH Studios, the DC Studios co-CEO provided a very promising update on the status of Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

"None of those things are important to me," said Gunn when he was asked if Batman would have a gray and blue costume or white eyes on his cowl in The Brave and the Bold. "What matters is the Character and The Story and I think we have a really really good Story now for what's happening with Batman."

With Gunn repeatedly hammering home that he doesn't like to officially greenlight projects without a script that he loves, given his glowing comments about the Damien Wayne-focused film, perhaps this will be the next film dated for release within the DCU?

Director Andy Muschietti (The DCEU's Flash movie) continues to attend DC Studios red carpet events, so it seems safe to assume that he's still attached to direct The Brave and the Bold.

Gunn revealed that Muschietti would be helming the project six months after he first rolled out the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate in January 2023 and has given little indication since then that anything has changed.

During that slate announcement in January 2023, Gunn described the The Brave and the Bold as, "the introduction of Batman and his actual son, Damian Wayne. This is based on Grant Morrison's great comic book run. Damian Wayne is my favorite Robin. Batman tries to get him to get in line, this is the beginning of the Bat-family in the DCU."

The Batman: Part II, is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2027. If Gunn gives the greenlight to the DCU's Batman film soon, it could potentially target a 2028 release date and have production time overlap with the Matt Reeves-directed sequel.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ANNUAL #1 Finds The Dark Knight Beating Up White Nationalists
Related:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ANNUAL #1 Finds The Dark Knight "Beating Up White Nationalists"
BATMAN: YEAR ONE - 10 Things You Need To Know About Darren Aronofsky's Unmade DC Movie
Recommended For You:

BATMAN: YEAR ONE - 10 Things You Need To Know About Darren Aronofsky's Unmade DC Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/22/2025, 4:45 PM
Is that why the super suit looked shit? okay, fine but why was the movie also shit?
User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/22/2025, 4:48 PM
@HashTagSwagg - do you have anything else in your life besides throwing shade?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/22/2025, 4:48 PM
you know what phuck it, it's time, bring back the bat nipples
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/22/2025, 4:50 PM
Finally, some traction on the DCU Batman. Obviously the most important thing is the story makes sense and is well written. But a grey and blue suit with white eyes would go very far in distinguishing the DCU Batman from all the others that came before him.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 9/22/2025, 4:52 PM
User Comment Image

They already made the perfect batsuit (right) for the Flash

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder