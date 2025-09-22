A Promising Update On BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Emerges From DC Studios' Co-CEO James Gunn

Continuing with more from James Gunn and his chat with YMH Studios, the DC Studios co-CEO provided a very promising update on the status of Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

"None of those things are important to me," said Gunn when he was asked if Batman would have a gray and blue costume or white eyes on his cowl in The Brave and the Bold. "What matters is the Character and The Story and I think we have a really really good Story now for what's happening with Batman."

James Gunn says they have a 'really, really good story' for The Brave and the Bold.



He says that he loves the detective, brute expert fighting, and supernatural aspects of Batman and the world around him.



With Gunn repeatedly hammering home that he doesn't like to officially greenlight projects without a script that he loves, given his glowing comments about the Damien Wayne-focused film, perhaps this will be the next film dated for release within the DCU?

Director Andy Muschietti (The DCEU's Flash movie) continues to attend DC Studios red carpet events, so it seems safe to assume that he's still attached to direct The Brave and the Bold.

Gunn revealed that Muschietti would be helming the project six months after he first rolled out the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate in January 2023 and has given little indication since then that anything has changed.

During that slate announcement in January 2023, Gunn described the The Brave and the Bold as, "the introduction of Batman and his actual son, Damian Wayne. This is based on Grant Morrison's great comic book run. Damian Wayne is my favorite Robin. Batman tries to get him to get in line, this is the beginning of the Bat-family in the DCU."

The Batman: Part II, is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2027. If Gunn gives the greenlight to the DCU's Batman film soon, it could potentially target a 2028 release date and have production time overlap with the Matt Reeves-directed sequel.