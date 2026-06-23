Batman: Knightfall First Look: The Dark Knight Faces Bane And Mr. Freeze In Gorgeous New Stills

Batman: Knightfall First Look: The Dark Knight Faces Bane And Mr. Freeze In Gorgeous New Stills

A first look at the upcoming Batman: Knightfall animated movie has been revealed, featuring the Caped Crusader, Bane, Mr. Freeze, a glimpse of the (mostly) heroic Azrael, and the three-parter's logo.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)

The formation of DC Studios brought an abrupt end to the "Tomorrowverse" and Warner Bros.' direct-to-home-entertainment DC animated movies. However, we may be looking at a quality over quantity situation moving forward, as  Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, and Warner Home Entertainment have teamed up for the multi-part Batman: Knightfall.

More about the movie is expected to be revealed at France's Annecy Animation Festival later today, but in the meantime, we have a new logo for this comic book adaptation, along with three first-look stills.

In those, we see Batman confronting a massive Bane and get a great shot of the new Batsuit during a run-in with Azrael. Finally, the villainous Mr. Freeze looks suitably formidable, with all the characters featured here presented in a stylised fashion that's a far cry from what we came to expect from the previous era of DC animated movies.

Veteran director Jeff Wamester (Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths) helms Batman: Knightfall, which is described as follows: "Arkham Asylum has been destroyed, and all its inmates have been unleashed upon Gotham City. As Batman races to round up some of his greatest enemies, he is pushed to his physical and mental limits and into a final confrontation with a new threat: the man called Bane!"

On the page, the "Knightfall" saga unfolded over the course of roughly six months and saw Bruce Wayne pushed to his absolute limit. After suffering severe burnout, Batman was targeted by the brilliant and physically imposing Bane, whose abilities were enhanced by a powerful "super steroid." Bane's calculated assault ultimately leaves Bruce broken and crippled, after the villain "Breaks the Bat."

With Bruce unable to continue, his mantle is passed to apprentice Jean-Paul Valley, better known as Azrael. However, Valley's increasingly unstable and violent methods begin to tarnish Batman's reputation, alienating both allies and the public. In time, Bruce is restored through paranormal means and ultimately returns to reclaim his role as the Dark Knight.

"Knightfall" had significant and lasting consequences for Batman continuity. Because of Azrael's brutality, Batman's standing with the police, the public, and even his fellow superheroes had to be rebuilt. The experience also taught Bruce the dangers and burdens of operating alone, paving the way for the modern incarnation of the Batman Family. 

The story is long overdue for an animated adaptation, and comes at a time when Batman fans are eager for news on DC Studios' plans for The Brave and the Bold. In the meantime, Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II has begun filming.

Check out this first look at Batman: Knightfall below.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/23/2026, 11:55 AM
Character designs look really promising. I hope they do more with the actually 'fluidity' of the animation and not the current 'blur-between-frames' laziness that looks so cheap n nasty.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2026, 11:57 AM
Looks pretty but will have less animation than a motion comic.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/23/2026, 12:01 PM
Hoping for a good voice cast in this. We rewatched TDKR a few weeks ago and I forgot how great Peter Weller is as Bruce. I hope they get someone unexpected for this. Or bring Bruce Greenwood back.
dracula
dracula - 6/23/2026, 12:02 PM
Hopefully the long wait since Watchmen Chapter 2 means they put more into the animation

get it back to where it was back in the days when Bruce Timm was still in charge
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/23/2026, 12:16 PM
@dracula - You forgot Aztek Batman, and the Batman Ninja sequel.

Timm had the sauce back in the day, but his current work on Caped Crusader isn't nearly as good.
Bdub21
Bdub21 - 6/23/2026, 12:06 PM
Looks insane, hopefully the animation is as good.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/23/2026, 12:11 PM
Not sure how this can be r rated when comic pg13 like what I see so far
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/23/2026, 12:15 PM
I like the design work in these photos. Definitely influenced by the work Kelley Jones did in the comics, but simplified, presumably for the sake of animating it. Fingers crossed. Hope to see a trailer soon.
Sominan
Sominan - 6/23/2026, 12:24 PM
I like the designs. Very accurate to the art of that era. Let's see it in motion tho.

Still, looking forward to this.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/23/2026, 12:39 PM
Woah. The art style is incredible. They absolutely nailed it. I'm ready to eat my words if this turns out as good as it looks because I was very pessimistic about this.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/23/2026, 12:40 PM
This really looks good. Hoping they update the suit Jean Paul wore when he became Batman because this suit looked like shit in the 90s and looks even worse today.


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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/23/2026, 12:42 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Based on the images, it seems like they're trying to stay as close as possible to the comic, so I doubt they'll change things beyond simplifying some details here and there.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/23/2026, 12:41 PM
I absolutely love what I'm hearing and seeing about this adaption; hopefully it does well enough to justify a No Man's Land adaption next. I also wouldn't mind if they went back and re-adapted stories they messed up, like Hush and Court of Owls.

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