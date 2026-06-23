Batman: Knightfall First Look: The Dark Knight Faces Bane And Mr. Freeze In Gorgeous New Stills

The formation of DC Studios brought an abrupt end to the "Tomorrowverse" and Warner Bros.' direct-to-home-entertainment DC animated movies. However, we may be looking at a quality over quantity situation moving forward, as Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, and Warner Home Entertainment have teamed up for the multi-part Batman: Knightfall.

More about the movie is expected to be revealed at France's Annecy Animation Festival later today, but in the meantime, we have a new logo for this comic book adaptation, along with three first-look stills.

In those, we see Batman confronting a massive Bane and get a great shot of the new Batsuit during a run-in with Azrael. Finally, the villainous Mr. Freeze looks suitably formidable, with all the characters featured here presented in a stylised fashion that's a far cry from what we came to expect from the previous era of DC animated movies.

Veteran director Jeff Wamester (Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths) helms Batman: Knightfall, which is described as follows: "Arkham Asylum has been destroyed, and all its inmates have been unleashed upon Gotham City. As Batman races to round up some of his greatest enemies, he is pushed to his physical and mental limits and into a final confrontation with a new threat: the man called Bane!"

On the page, the "Knightfall" saga unfolded over the course of roughly six months and saw Bruce Wayne pushed to his absolute limit. After suffering severe burnout, Batman was targeted by the brilliant and physically imposing Bane, whose abilities were enhanced by a powerful "super steroid." Bane's calculated assault ultimately leaves Bruce broken and crippled, after the villain "Breaks the Bat."

With Bruce unable to continue, his mantle is passed to apprentice Jean-Paul Valley, better known as Azrael. However, Valley's increasingly unstable and violent methods begin to tarnish Batman's reputation, alienating both allies and the public. In time, Bruce is restored through paranormal means and ultimately returns to reclaim his role as the Dark Knight.

"Knightfall" had significant and lasting consequences for Batman continuity. Because of Azrael's brutality, Batman's standing with the police, the public, and even his fellow superheroes had to be rebuilt. The experience also taught Bruce the dangers and burdens of operating alone, paving the way for the modern incarnation of the Batman Family.

The story is long overdue for an animated adaptation, and comes at a time when Batman fans are eager for news on DC Studios' plans for The Brave and the Bold. In the meantime, Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II has begun filming.

Check out this first look at Batman: Knightfall below.