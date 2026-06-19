Clayface Test Screening Reactions & Run-Time Revealed; Aaron Paul Reportedly Joins Cast - Spoilers

Clayface Test Screening Reactions & Run-Time Revealed; Aaron Paul Reportedly Joins Cast - Spoilers

A test screening for DC Studios' Clayface was held this week, and a couple of reactions have been shared online. It's also being reported that Aaron Paul has joined the cast...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2026 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

We're hearing that DC Studios recently held a test screening for Clayface, and a couple of reactions have been shared online.

Clayface is said to have gone over very well with the audience, and the first DCU horror movie has drawn comparisons to Joker, Vanilla Sky, The Substance, and, interestingly, The Incredible Hulk. The current run-time is 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Feature First is also reporting that Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Invincible) has joined the cast in a minor role, but we don't have any details on his character.

There will be some spoilers from this point on.

Apparently, Batman is never shown or even referenced in the movie, and there are no other DCU cameos. It's also been reported that there are no "full body transformations," as Hagen shifts his limbs when in a rage for "out-of-control attacks."

There's a more detailed synopsis doing the rounds, but we're not too sure if it's legit.

"Once the world's most beloved actor, Matt Hagen's glamorous life is shattered when a forbidden affair with a Gotham City mob boss's wife leads to his brutal disfigurement. Desperate to reclaim his shattered identity and his prized looks, Matt turns to a mysterious female doctor who administers an experimental, underground drug. However, the miracle cure comes with a horrifying price: triggered by deep sorrow, trauma, and fits of rage, Matt's face begins to melt, slowly transforming him into a monstrous entity.

Now a fugitive hunted by the government after taking violent revenge on the mobsters who ruined his life, Matt's grip on sanity slips. He forms a twisted, obsessive bond with the doctor who treated him, eliminating anyone who stands in their way—including her husband. As she realizes the horrifying consequences of her experiment and attempts to stop him once and for all, Matt survives, setting the stage for a dark, tragic psychological thriller about vanity, heartbreak, and a deadly obsession."

The recent trailer showed a bloody, bandaged Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) in his hospital bed as we see horrifying flashes of the attack that left him disfigured.

We then catch glimpses of the transformation he'll undergo (there's even a shadowy shot of Hagen changing his arm into a spiked mace), and the teaser concludes with the actor lying in a bathtub, wiping his own face away with his hand.

"Mike Flanagan is somebody who I've been friendly with for a long time, and he wrote me about Clayface," James Gunn told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "He texted me about it really early on in my DC journey. Just being honest, I did not think that was something that was going to happen, but he came in, and he pitched the idea, and I was like, 'Oh s---! That's cool.' It's a body-horror movie. It's a horror movie that, like any cool body-horror movie, just happens to be in the DCU. And then he wrote the script, and the script was fantastic. We did not plan to do Clayface. That was really something he brought to us."

DC Studios’ first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain. Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC.

Clayface is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Clayface Star Tom Rhys Harries On Telling A Complete Standalone Story In James Gunn's Wider DCU
Related:

Clayface Star Tom Rhys Harries On Telling A "Complete Standalone" Story In James Gunn's Wider DCU
Clayface Enlists Academy Award-Winning Dune: Prophecy & Conclave Composer Volker Bertelmann
Recommended For You:

Clayface Enlists Academy Award-Winning Dune: Prophecy & Conclave Composer Volker Bertelmann

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Cass
Cass - 6/19/2026, 6:49 AM
If true, having no total transformation would be kind of a shame. I’m hoping they go all in. I’ll still see it though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2026, 6:55 AM
@Cass - that would be a bit dissapointing…

I honestly wouldn’t even mind if the full transformation wasn’t even shown till the end of the film since it is an origin film.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/19/2026, 6:56 AM
Can someone translate that nonsense from the X post?

I don't understand jibberish

Nolanite out
centaur
centaur - 6/19/2026, 7:04 AM
@Nolanite - Clayface had a test screening last night, the film received applause and was compared to Joker (2018). There are no references to Batman and there is no full body transformation. He transforms parts of the body into rage and out-of-control attacks. The CGI was not finalized.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/19/2026, 7:26 AM
@Nolanite - Every other language is jibberish then?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/19/2026, 7:26 AM
@centaur -

Why thank you kind Sir. That was easy.

Why don't you join the DC Alliance, we could use someone with your skills.

Join the DC Alliance, the only alliance that matters

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/19/2026, 7:27 AM
@IAmAHoot -

I only speak Nolanish. Everything else is jibberish.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
centaur
centaur - 6/19/2026, 7:07 AM
dcu is winning right now james gunn knock it outta the park with superman 2025 and now...SIKE i joke i joke i kid i kid
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2026, 7:20 AM
Sounds good , not sure I buy Aaron Paul being in this especially in a minor role but if so then perhaps it’s a character we could see in future projects…

The Incredible Hulk comparison stands out since the others make sense but this seems out of place unless we get a big boss fight between Clayface and someone who has similar powers to him which I doubt since this is meant to be a straight up body horror film so if that synopsis is true then it’s likely the man/monster being hunted by the government trope that they are talking about.

Anyway , I’m intrigued by the film so hope it turns out well!!.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/19/2026, 7:23 AM
really needs some type of Batman reference. Just to include him and promote the character as a Batman association.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder