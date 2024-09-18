JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Final Trailer Features Plenty Of "Deranged" New Footage From Todd Phillips' Sequel

"You can do anything you want. You're Joker."

We're now just a few weeks away from the theatrical debut of Joker: Folie À Deux, and Warner Bros. has released a final trailer featuring quite a bit of new footage along with some of the praise that's been heaped upon the film since the review embargo lifted last week.

The first Joker was widely praised by fans and recognized by several major awards bodies (including the Oscars), so it can be easy to forget that critics were far from won over upon its release. While some hailed the disturbing crime drama as a masterpiece, others felt that it was little more than a depressing slog that "ripped off" Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver and King of Comedy.

Reactions to the sequel have been similarly mixed (though its Rotten Tomatoes score has since risen to 63%), so it'll be very interesting to see how audiences respond when the movie arrives on October 4.

In this latest teaser, we see Lee Quinzel (Lady Gaga) encouraging Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) to embrace his darker persona, as chaos erupts in Arkham and on the streets of Gotham. We also see more of Arthur's trial, as he questions his former clown colleague Gary (Leigh Gill) in full Joker make-up.

Check out the final trailer at the link below, along with photos from Lady Gaga's recent Vogue Magazine shoot.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Only in theaters October 4. 🃏 pic.twitter.com/kJDCFNPla1 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2024 Vogue Magazine October 2024, inspired by Folie à Deux https://t.co/Ip1DTmM2PZ



Written by Jonathan Van Meter

Photography by Ethan James Green

Fashion Editor - Alex Harrington

Hair by Frederic Aspiras

Makeup by Sarah Tanno

Nails by Kim Truong

Tailoring by Hailey Desjardins & Egle… pic.twitter.com/2uPW3XDIOF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 5, 2024

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Do you plan on seeing the Joker sequel opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.