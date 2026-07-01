Rumor: Could James Gunn End Up Directing Batman: The Brave And The Bold?

Rumor: Could James Gunn End Up Directing Batman: The Brave And The Bold?

Though Andy Muschietti is still officially attached to helm Batman: The Brave and The Bold, a new rumor claims that James Gunn may be considering directing the movie himself...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 01, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

One of the most exciting projects to be announced during James Gunn and Peter Safran's "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate reveal was Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed run, the movie would feature the DCU debut of a new take on the Dark Knight, as well as Damien Wayne, who takes up the mantle of Robin.

"This is a story of Damian Wayne, who’s Batman’s actual son that he didn’t know existed for the first eight to ten years of his life," Gunn said at the time. "He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s my favorite Robin. We’re putting it all together right now."

Not long after, we got word that The Flash director Andy Muschietti had been enlisted to helm the project.

“We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Safran said in a joint statement. “It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

This was before The Flash hit theaters, and the movie's underperformance (to put it mildly) at the box office led to speculation that Muschietti may have been taken off The Brave and The Bold. Since then, Gunn has admitted that he is struggling to "crack" this project, and it sounds like DC Studios' plans to introduce a new Batman have been put on the back burner for the time being.

As far as we know, Muschietti is still attached, but World of Reel's Jordan Ruimy has heard that Gunn might be considering taking the helm himself.

"Christina Hodson wrote the latest draft of The Brave and the Bold, and I keep hearing that Gunn is actually considering replacing Muschietti… with himself. Yes, Gunn is apparently tempted to direct the DCU’s Batman movie after helming the first two Superman films. Might as well take this ship down while you’re fully at the wheel."

Ruimy has shared a few significant scoops in the past, along with some reports that turned out to be nonsense. He is also notoriously anti-Gunn, so it's up to you how much stock you want to put in this.

There's also some resurfaced chatter that Gunn might be planning to introduce an older take on Bruce Wayne (possibly even in his 50s), but this stems from Jeff Sneider sharing a link to one of his old newsletters, which Gunn has already debunked.

Gunn addressed the older Batman rumor during a 2025 interview, when he was asked if DCU's Dark Knight would be in his mid-to-late 30s, given the fact that Damian is typically portrayed as a 10-year-old.

"No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it–Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to... Listen, first of all, I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman. I think you'd have a harder time finding actors who don't want to be Batman. He's the one character everyone wants to play. That's the truth."

When asked whether Damian was even still part of the movie, Gunn replied: "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening."

Would you like to see Gunn direct The Brave and the Bold? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/1/2026, 8:11 AM
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/1/2026, 8:11 AM


butt both guys suck
ask Nolan back with a pretty please
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 7/1/2026, 8:13 AM
Maybe he should write it (with someone else)and get snyder to direct it.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/1/2026, 8:57 AM
@NotMyDiagnosis - "get snyder to direct it."
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Vigor
Vigor - 7/1/2026, 8:18 AM
I feel like the Shang Chi director would do this film justice. But he seems really busy with marvel right now
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2026, 8:22 AM
@Vigor - yeah , he’s got BND , Wonder Man S2 and possibly Shang Chi 2 so dudes booked for a bit.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/1/2026, 8:33 AM
@TheVisionary25 - good for him
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2026, 8:21 AM
Yeah , idk about this…

Maybe it’s true but I’m not putting much if any stock in this , especially coming from someone who is notoriously anti-Gunn as you yourself have said.

Personally if Gunn sticks with Andy Muschietti to helm BaTB , I would be willing to give him a shot since The Flash had to contend with multiple reshoots for the ending , Co-Vid and the Ezra Miller controversies amongst other things so I think it would be fair to see how he does in a hopefully less troubled production…

Plus while I haven’t seen the Flash in its entirety , it seems to have some good stuff in it and the portrayal of both Affleck & Keaton’s Bruce/Batman is well done for the most part from what I have watched so fingers crossed!!.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/1/2026, 8:26 AM
He can recreate those sweet Batman & Robin vibes from the 90s when the franchise really went tits up.

He's already halfway there!!

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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/1/2026, 8:28 AM
His contract ends before Man of Tomorrow releases, so unless Paramount renews it, which I doubt, we shouldn't have to worry about this happening.
ganicoga
ganicoga - 7/1/2026, 8:29 AM
Well, I guess good ol' James wants to secure his retirement with another directed/produced/edited movie by him before they fire his ass off.

Knowing the Gunn way, the Wayne's are gonna be retconned to be the couple of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Eyes wide shut
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/1/2026, 8:49 AM
It's so funny how the people so critical of James Gunn used to be fanboys. It's like a reverse Snyder situation
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2026, 8:49 AM
If not Muschietti , i have 2 picks…

Sam Raimi

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Dan Trachtenberg

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MR
MR - 7/1/2026, 8:54 AM
I haven't read this and I don't intend to but this is Josh being a wind-up so that you all click on it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/1/2026, 8:56 AM
@MR - its ok dude, it is Mark
tvor03
tvor03 - 7/1/2026, 8:54 AM
How about a film with an actual score and not needle drops? Every story doesn't need to be told through pop music.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/1/2026, 8:56 AM
The CBM genre needs Joss Whedon to get uncancelled
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/1/2026, 8:58 AM
The Flash got a lot of heat (and justifiably so) for the HILARIOUS CGI at the end and the whole Ezra Miller of it all, but it wasn't all that bad, all things considered.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 7/1/2026, 8:59 AM
Get someone who’s actually a fan of Batman to direct this movie. No new take, no grounded crap, and no goofy shit.


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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2026, 9:02 AM
Do it Gunn, make it the most expensive movie you've ever made and be sure to include your favorite pop songs for every fight scene.

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Justaguy1949
Justaguy1949 - 7/1/2026, 9:06 AM
James needs to focus on steering the ship, not directing anymore movies. He needs to find the best directors and writers and monitor their progress. Otherwise this will fail. If he even sticks with dc after the merger and his contract is up.
Why
Why - 7/1/2026, 9:12 AM
Grant Morrison's run was so good. Tonally, I'm not sure Gunn is a good fit for that and I like his work. It's dark and weird and bombastic and sometimes a bit silly, but not necessarily goofy like a lot of Gunn's work is. It'd be hard to find someone who is a solid fit- Nolan and Reeves aren't for that material. Matthew Vaughn could do great things with it (when he's good he's very good). Or to really dig into the weirder side of it, Guillermo Del Toro (probably never going to happen). Aranofsky- if he could allow studio collaboration (he's walked away from Batman and Wolverine before) or Edgar Wright- he could absoltely nail the tone, if he's allowed to make it his own without teeing up other projects (hello, and goodbye, Ant-Man). Joss Whedon could knock it out the park (but you know).
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/1/2026, 9:24 AM
If Gunn directs all 4 Superman movies AND all 4 Batman movies that pushes the slate into the 2040's.

Do you want that?

Does ANYONE want that?

Can we keep it at 2036 please?

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