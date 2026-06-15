The Batman Part II Official Logo Revealed; Jeffrey Wright Teases Jim Gordon Return With New BTS Photo

Director Matt Reeves recently announced that filming was underway by sharing the first shot from The Batman -Part II, and the movie's social media accounts have now been updated with the long-awaited sequel's official logo.

It's basically the same as the first film's, with added "Part II" and the DC Studios branding.

Jeffrey Wright has also taken to Instagram to reveal that he's begun shooting his scenes with a first look at his return as Detective Jim Gordon (well, his mustache).

Reeves recently confirmed that Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb/The Penguin), Jayme Lawson (Bella Réal) and Gil Perez-Abraham (Officer Martinez) will reprise their roles, alongside new cast members Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry.

Reeves did not reveal the characters Gotham City's new additions will play, but we had been led to believe that Stan has been cast as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Johansson as his wife, Gilda, and Dance as his father, Christopher.

Rumors are circulating that this may not be the case, however, with Jeff Sneider recently reporting that Stan will actually play twisted serial killer Victor Zsasz, while Henry may have been cast as Dent. The insider added that Johansson and Dance "aren't playing big names in the Batman universe, but more like a 'meld' of different characters."

A lot of fans are skeptical about this, especially after some recent comments from Stan.

While speaking to Deadline, the Thunderbolts* actor said that he will play “many roles in this one”.

”'I’m excited, I’m nervous and trying to keep surprising myself,'” he says of taking on Two-Face and working with the hair and makeup teams who have devised how his disfigurement will look."

It's worth noting that Stan didn't actually mention the character himself.

Though plot details for The Batman - Part II are still under wraps, we have been able to piece together a few things based on casting details and comments from Reeves and others involved with the film.

Some fans have grown concerned that the sequel may rehash too many plot details from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (more here), but it sounds like Reeves and co. may be cooking up something nobody will expect.

Pattinson was asked about the film during a recent interview, and while he declined to go into detail about the script, he did promise that The Batman 2 will be a "really different type of Batman movie."

"The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."

The Drama star's comments have prompted theories that the sequel could play out in a single location, taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed Arkham Asylum graphic novel.

A new take on the Caped Crusader is set to make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold (if not sooner).

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.