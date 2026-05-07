The Batman 2 First Look: Matt Reeves Confirms Sequel's Setting With Wintery BTS Shots

Winter is coming to Gotham City.

The Batman - Part II director Matt Reeves has announced that cameras are now rolling on the long-awaited sequel with a pair of test shots.

The images aren't particularly revealing, but they do confirm that the Dark Knight's Batmobile will be back in action (no major surprise there), and that the movie will indeed have a snowy setting.

Though plot details for The Batman - Part II are still under wraps, we have been able to piece together a few things based on casting details and comments from Reeves and others involved with the film.

Some fans have grown concerned that the long-awaited sequel may rehash too many plot details from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (more below), but it sounds like Reeves and co. may be cooking up something nobody will expect.

Star Robert Pattinson was asked about the film during a recent interview, and while he declined to go into detail about the script, he did promise that The Batman 2 will be a "really different type of Batman movie."

"The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."

The Drama star's comments have prompted theories that the sequel could play out in a single location, taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed Arkham Asylum graphic novel.

Possible spoilers follow.

A Previous report claimed that the movie's plot "involves District Attorney Harvey Dent (Sebastian Stan), Commissioner James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and Batman forming an uneasy alliance to bring down a serial killer and the city’s entrenched mafia power." More recently, the movie's working title, "Semper Vigilans," led to speculation that the Court of Owls might be involved.

Then there's Scarlett Johansson, who is believed to be playing Gilda Dent, but may also turn out to be a version of Phantasm.

Whatever Reeves has planned, it seems highly unlikely that he'll get the opportunity to helm a third movie, since a new take on the Caped Crusader is set to make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold (if not sooner).

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman, along with Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and (possibly) Barry Keoghan as The Joker. Zoë Kravitz is not expected to reprise her role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.