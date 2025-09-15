Matt Reeves Says THE BATMAN - PART II Does Things With The Character "That Have Never Been Done Before"

The Batman - Part II director Matt Reeves shared a number of encouraging updates on the long-awaited sequel during last night's Emmy Awards...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 15, 2025 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Batman director Matt Reeves recently announced that he had finally finished the script for his long-awaited sequel, which he penned alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

The welcome news came in the midst of concerns that the movie, which does appear to be officially titled The Batman - Part II for the time being, may have been cancelled or been hit with another significant delay, with speculation continuing to mount that DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran might be planning to either introduce a brand-new version of The Dark Knight in The Brave and The Bold, or fold Robert Pattinson's take on the iconic hero into the DCU.

Whatever the future may hold for the BatVerse, we are getting at least one more movie featuring Pattinson's Caped Crusader in what will now be branded an Elseworlds tale, and Reeves shared several encouraging updates on the red carpet of last night's Emmy Awards.

Though he declined to share any specific plot details, Reeves did confirm that production is scheduled to get underway early next year.

“We’re beginning. We’re staffing up. We’re starting to get our crew back together. We’re getting ready. We’re basically entering [pre-production]. We’ll be making the movie in the spring... super excited,” he told THR.

“Because of what the first movie was and what [The Batman: Part 2] is, which is so much a detective story, the idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it’s a mystery. That would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out. You wanna keep the surprise so the fans... can have the fun experience that I always love going to the movies, which was to go and be surprised.”

Reeves also confirmed that Pattinson has now read the script - which was delivered to him in a highly secure envelope that required a separate code to open - and was very happy with the story, which will seemingly take the iconic DC Comics hero in a direction we have not seen before. “

"He’s Batman, so if he doesn’t like it, not good. So, I was super excited because I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman, and for [Bruce Wayne] has never been done before in this way. And I had a feeling he would respond in this way, the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging.” 

Finally, Reeves told Variety that there have been "discussions" about a second season of The Penguin, but we'll just have to wait and "see what happens."

We still know very little about The Batman - Part II, but there have been rumors that plot rumors that Hush and/or Mr. Freeze could end up being the villains. There doesn't seem to be much to these reports, but based on previous comments from Reeves, there is a good chance that the movie will have a winter setting.

In addition to Pattinson, everyone from the first film - with the likely exception of Paul Dano's Riddler and possibly Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle - is expected to return, along with some characters from The Penguin.

CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/15/2025, 10:10 AM
Hopefully Batman stops acting like a whiney little kid in this one

What's the emo soundtrack gonna be this time, Glycerine?
TheNameIsWayne
TheNameIsWayne - 9/15/2025, 10:12 AM
@CrimsonComet40 - How was he acting like a whiney little kid?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/15/2025, 10:12 AM
@CrimsonComet40 - Soundgarden. Black Hole Sun.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/15/2025, 10:26 AM
@CrimsonComet40 - Agreed. We all thought he’d go full “Emo” and we were right. I loved the world more than the film (the excellent Penguin proved that there is much to mine here). I liked but didn’t love the film. Patterson has potential to be a great Bruce but you “never go full emo.” We need to see a little of that playboy.

We all loved seeing that detective side of Bats but upon even light scrutiny the plot completely falls apart (he wanted to “Get Falcone into the light” - he did that with the funeral scene and there were way easier ways). Many more plot holes.

And I know Alfred said he trained him, but can we get a damn training montage to make us believe Bats can beat any man up?
I also wouldn’t mind Joker again if done well (no Bats has earned his “Bones” until he punches his Joker).
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/15/2025, 10:31 AM
@TheNameIsWayne -

"You're not my dad Alfred"

"I don't have to be Bruce Wayne Alfred"

"my parents died Alfred"

*gets nervous when Catwoman comes on to him

* is constantly blaring Nirvana in the batcave
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/15/2025, 10:32 AM
@Bucky74 -

I agree. To me it's a good film but a bad Batman. However, it was all worth it for The Penguin which is one of the best things DC has ever put out.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/15/2025, 10:50 AM
@CrimsonComet40 - Penguin was outstanding and better than the film IMO
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/15/2025, 10:11 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/15/2025, 10:11 AM
We'll it's their movie, they aren't going to just come out and say "yeah, its very been there done that, just like the last film, by the way it's also shit encase you were wondering."
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/15/2025, 10:13 AM
A director who believes his movie is going to do something that has never been done before. Shocker.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/15/2025, 10:14 AM
Wait and see
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/15/2025, 10:20 AM
I wonder if Reeves batman could get raped in prison
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/15/2025, 10:22 AM
Cool!!.

I wouldn’t be surprising given Reeves sensibilities for the character that we also get a bit more psychological in this and delve into Bruce’s psyche as he perhaps maybe investigates if his mothers mental illness has also been passed down to him which would explain his current situation thus exploring the origin , his motivation and decision to become Batman in a new way again.

User Comment Image

It’s another idea that was explored in Earth One that would be in this but like Alfred being in the military and possibly having trained Bruce , it hasn’t been done on screen yet.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/15/2025, 10:24 AM
"the things that it does for Batman and for [Bruce Wayne] has never been done before in this way."

This right here is why I will always prefer what Reeves is doing compared to what Gunn is, as he's trying to innovate and bring something new to the the table, while Gunn is playing things safe and doing more of the same.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/15/2025, 10:29 AM
@TheJok3r - I appreciate that too, but sometimes a great “back to basics” approach to a character works better
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/15/2025, 10:29 AM
@TheJok3r - Can you explain how Gunn is 'playing things safe' ?
Gambito
Gambito - 9/15/2025, 10:29 AM
Most anticipated cbm by far, the waiting period plus the penguin just makes me way more excited!!! Long live the reevesverse!!!!
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/15/2025, 10:30 AM
Has he figured out how to use a wing suit yet?
MR
MR - 9/15/2025, 10:38 AM
“…the idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it’s a mystery. That would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out. You wanna keep the surprise so the fans... can have the fun experience that I always love going to the movies, which was to go and be surprised.”

See that, Josh and CBM writers?? Please take what Matt Reeves says here to heart. Save something for those of us who want to experience the damn movie in the cinema.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/15/2025, 10:42 AM
PART II Does Things With The Character "That Have Never Been Done Before"

Like BORE us even more than the first movie?
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/15/2025, 10:47 AM
@Nomis929 - I legit fell asleep in the theater, kept thinking it was almost over only for it to keep going.. what a bore fest
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 9/15/2025, 10:42 AM
Well Iris was already taken by another superhero movie, so I really don't see how this goes anywhere.

User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/15/2025, 10:46 AM
I’m personally not a fan of Pattinson’s Batman, and would much prefer the money and resources were spent on the DCU Batman instead. The idea of blowing good ideas that have “never been done” in a Batman who is siloed off from the shared universe seems like a huge waste and mistake.

Reminds me of the FoX-Men coming out in full comic accurate costumes to the X-Men 97 music.. what a waste.. would much prefer to see that happen with the new official MCU X-Men… hate it when they waste great concepts on bad takes ruining it for future versions that could have done it better

