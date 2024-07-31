PENGUIN Creator On How Colin Farrell's "Oz Cobb" Differs From BATMAN Comics Villain; New Still Released

PENGUIN Creator On How Colin Farrell's &quot;Oz Cobb&quot; Differs From BATMAN Comics Villain; New Still Released

The Penguin creator Lauren LeFranc explains how Colin Farrell's take on Oz Cobb differs from the version of the villain first introduced in DC's Batman comics...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 31, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

First you get the money, then you get the power, then you get the parasol.

Following an explosive San Diego Comic-Con trailer, Empire has shared a new look at Collin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot (or "Oz Cobb"), as he sets his sights on taking over Gotham as the city's new crime boss in HBO's The Batman spin-off series, The Penguin.

Picking up shortly after Carmine Falcone's death towards the end of Matt Reeves' movie, the limited series will find Oz attempting to establish himself as the notorious gangster's successor - but he runs into an unforeseen roadblock in the form of the possibly even more ruthless and unhinged Sofia Falcone.

“Matt [Reeves came up] with this Scarface story – a rise to power,” series creator Lauren LeFranc explains. “I turned it into a psychological character study of this man. Mobsters historically are larger than life, so there is that slightly elevated quality to it, but he’s just a man. A very complicated man.”

The iconic Batman villain has been depicted a number of ways on the page and screen over the years, but usually comes from a wealthy family.

“This is what differentiates him from previous versions of the Penguin in the comics, where he used to come from a wealthy, well-known family,” LeFranc notes. “Matt had already made him an underdog in that he was number two to Carmine Falcone in the film, but we didn’t know anything about his family. So it was important to me that he comes from nothing, and he’s really aching to get more status and be seen as more important.” 

Check out the new still at the link below.

The limited series' cast also includes Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The show is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The Penguin is set to premiere on HBO and Max on September 19.

quas95
quas95 - 7/31/2024, 10:23 AM
Oz Cobb? That sounds more stupid than Oswald Cobblepot
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 10:27 AM
@quas95 - I think its just a nickname
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 10:31 AM
@quas95 - I really hope its a nickname. Oswald cobblepot isnt even a dumb name.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/31/2024, 10:52 AM
@quas95 - agreed. directors? STOP TRYING TO BE COOL a-holes. Do what's on the pages.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 10:28 AM
I still think it would be funny if he did what arkham penguin did, and change his accent to british to keep up appearances
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 7/31/2024, 10:40 AM
Oswald Cobblepot is a great name just for waste it by saying "Oz Cobb".
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 7/31/2024, 10:47 AM
Using Penguin to introduce a neo-noir nuanced style of villains would just be *chef kiss*... less would be more, a small interaction here, a brush there; a time before their batman interactions. Gotham without the over indulgence of over the top weirdy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2024, 10:50 AM
Sounds good!!.

I’m cool doing different versions or reimaginings of characters because it’s how they stay fresh imo , especially in the Batman mythos since it’s been done so many times now…

If people don’t like this take on the Penguin for example then there’s countless other iterations in the comics , tv & film that I’m sure atleast one will strike a chord with someone.

Anyway , I enjoyed Colin Farrell’s performance and this take on the character in the Batman so I’m looking forward to more with his own show!!.

