THE BATMAN - PART II Director Matt Reeves Shares Big Update On Sequel; Says Batman Could Eventually Come To TV

Filmmaker Matt Reeves has shared a huge update on where things stand with The Batman - Part II and opened up on the TV shows that didn't happen and whether we'll eventually see Batman on the small screen.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 20, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Despite the launch of DC Studios and the new DCU, Matt Reeves is seemingly proceeding with "The Batman Epic Crime Saga" as planned. 

The Penguin premiered to rave reviews on HBO yesterday evening, while The Batman - Part II is just a couple of years away. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the writer and director started by addressing the franchise's expansion from theaters to television. 

"I always wanted to make sure that each of the movies that we did with Rob, that the central arc, the emotional arc of the story would be Batman and Bruce's," he explained. "Then when I was talking to Warner Bros. about signing for TV, I said what will be exciting to me is to take characters [where] there's not enough real estate in a movie to cover their story in full and to really dig into them."

"I want it to all be this sweeping Batman crime epic," Reeves added. "In the process of figuring out what something is, it evolves. When I was describing what it was that we wanted to do, I think [HBO CEO] Casey [Bloys] didn't want us to be too protective of the marquee characters, as if we were only going to do those in the movies. I got it right at that moment." 

One project that seemingly evolved at least a couple of times was a series set in the GCPD revolving around a corrupt cop. We later heard it had ties to Arkham Asylum before it became a show set entirely in the institution the likes of The Joker and The Riddler call home. 

"The things that we're talking about [now] are evolved versions of those things," Reeves acknowledged. "It's not like that just didn't work. It was like, we need to evolve this. I would describe it less as something that didn't work out and more as something that is still along a path toward arriving at its destination."

Reiterating that Batman doesn't appear in The Penguin, the filmmaker did admit that it's possible we'll see Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight on the small screen somewhere down the line. 

"That's not to say that there would never be an appearance by Batman or Bruce or something like that [on a future series]," he noted. "Lauren and I did speak: Do we want to find a way to get Rob to somehow be in this show? But that was an afterthought."

As for where things stand with The Batman - Part II, Reeves confirmed the script is finished and that production begins next year. 

"Oz does become one of the entry points into the movie. I can't tell you where it goes from there, except to say that we're super excited about it," he teased. 

The first episode of The Penguin is now streaming on Max.

Does THE BATMAN Appear In THE PENGUIN's First Episode? Here's What The Premiere Reveals
THE PENGUIN Director Craig Zobel Breaks Down Big Character Death And Teases What's To Come In Episode 2
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/20/2024, 3:09 PM
The first Batman was Boring as Hell. Never watched it a second time.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 9/20/2024, 3:13 PM
@AllsGood -

I enjoyed it, but I get where you’re coming from. Zoe as Catwoman was a disappointment as she didn’t have the same screen presence as Michelle, or to a lesser degree, Anne.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 9/20/2024, 3:21 PM
@AllsGood -

i thought the depiction of the mythos was compelling but i don't blame anyone who thought it was too meandering.

while i appreciate greatly that Reeves treated Batman as a real character and gave him an emotional arc, he didn't do nearly eniugh of that with anyone else and the film suffers for it.

my biggest gripe (among a few) to this day is how he treated the Batman/Gordon dynamic. this cop risks his entire reputation on trusting a masked vigilante and we never get to see why. we're just supposed to accept it because it's Gordon, but i think that was misguided.

the writing of the relationship dynamics was kinda weak all around.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/20/2024, 3:15 PM
I'd be perfectly fine with that as I'm loving Reeves take on Batman, and would hate to see it fade away after a few films if it does get a trilogy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 3:16 PM
I like the idea of the movies really focusing on this Bruce/Batman’s arc & journey while the supporting characters & antagonists are maybe given shows to further flesh them out…

However I don’t think given this stylized yet still grounded take on the character & world that many characters could be interesting enough on their own to do a series for.

I do hope we get a Selina Kyle/Catwoman one though , that seems ripe for a spin-off and I’m surprised it hasn’t already been announced given her leaving Gotham at the end of the first one..

It could be a cool heist show or something.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/20/2024, 3:21 PM
I haven't seen an 'Elseworlds' label on any of the Penguin stuff yet.

Do we think Reeves (or Gunn) has changed his mind about this being the official canon Batman?
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 9/20/2024, 3:23 PM
The movie was okay.

It wasn't really a detective skills take on Batman, as he needed help from Joker and didn't show too much intelligence.

But it was long and the chase scene were Batman probably killed a dozen other car-drivers was out of character.

I World watch IT another time, but IT is the worst of the first Batman movies i watched in my lifetime.
Burton and Nolan die it much better.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/20/2024, 3:35 PM
Ferrell was the best part of The Batman.......Bruce was a pretty shitty detective to be The World's Greatest Detective

