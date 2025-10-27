THE BATMAN 2 Star Colin Farrell Reveals How Long The Sequel Is Set After HBO's THE PENGUIN - SPOILERS

THE BATMAN 2 Star Colin Farrell Reveals How Long The Sequel Is Set After HBO's THE PENGUIN - SPOILERS

After taking centre stage in The Penguin on HBO, Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oz Cobb in The Batman 2. Now, the actor has revealed how much time has passed between the TV series and sequel...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 27, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: ComicBook.com

One of The Batman's biggest selling points was that it would serve as a "Year Two" story for Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader. We'd had plenty of origin stories and spent a lot of time with an experienced Batman, so filmmaker Matt Reeves' approach was a breath of fresh air. 

Five years will have passed by the time The Batman 2 is released, and there's been a great deal of speculation about what that means for this Elseworlds Bruce Wayne.

The Penguin was meant to bridge the gap between The Batman and its sequel, and while many fans have wondered if Reeves' movie might jump a few years into the future, it's been confirmed that we're going to remain in "Year Two." 

Talking to ComicBook.com about Netflix's The Ballad of a Small Player, Colin Farrell was asked about the chances of The Penguin Season 2. 

"Oh, I don’t know. I have a bit of a, generally speaking, I have a bit of a negativity bias. Apparently, I’ve been told by various people close to me," he said. "So I would say I would bet against, but not by much. I know that the powers that be are thinking of storylines that could justify another eight hours because it all goes off Matt Reeves’s world."

"It conveniently worked that the death at the end of The Batman and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalize on," the actor continued. "That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had. And then [The Batman Part II] will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended. But I kind of bet against, but not by a wide mark."

So, when The Batman 2 begins, Oz Cobb has only been Gotham City's Kingpin of Crime for a matter of weeks. At most, this means it's been a couple of months since The Riddler's attack devastated the city, leaving Batman to continue dealing with the fallout of the flood. 

It's an intriguing approach, and means Reeves won't cheat by skipping ahead a couple of years just to shake things up for the sake of it. He's always talked about telling one story over a trilogy, and it could be that it all takes place over a relatively short period through a connected series of events.

This would also explain reports that Zoë Kravitz won't be back as Catwoman, as it wouldn't make sense for her to return to Gotham City this soon (Sofia Falcone is a good excuse for the threequel, but Reeves has already confirmed that Cristin Milioti won't be in The Batman 2). 

The Batman 2 is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

RUMOR: F1 Star Tobias Menzies Eyed To Play A Surprising Character from Gotham's Past In THE BATMAN PART II
Related:

RUMOR: F1 Star Tobias Menzies Eyed To Play A Surprising Character from Gotham's Past In THE BATMAN PART II
Sam Raimi's SPIDER-MAN 4? THE BATMAN Co-Writer Hints That He's Trying To Get The Project Into Development
Recommended For You:

Sam Raimi's SPIDER-MAN 4? THE BATMAN Co-Writer Hints That He's "Trying" To Get The Project Into Development

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/27/2025, 12:51 PM
DC running 2 different Universes at the same time with Gunn and Reeves, I remember a time when DC would never allow that.
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 10/27/2025, 12:56 PM
I might be proven wrong but the movie should be set 1-2 years after The penguin so that the characters would be able to evolve much more and have some secrecy surrounding that evolution. That would give the chaveto explore the time that passed between the films not only in the movie itself but also through some shows.
I miss the old days where not everything had to be explained to the audience and fans could come up with theories about what happened inbetween the movies.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder