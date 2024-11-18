THE BATMAN Star Barry Keoghan Reveals Whether He's Been Contacted To Play The Joker In PART II

THE BATMAN Star Barry Keoghan Reveals Whether He's Been Contacted To Play The Joker In PART II

The Batman's Barry Keoghan has revealed whether he's heard from Matt Reeves about reprising his role as The Joker in Part II and reflects on the work that went into creating this iteration of the villain.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 18, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

In The Batman, The Riddler is defeated by the Dark Knight and locked up in Arkham. Then, in the closing moments of the movie, the serial killer makes a new friend who we'd later discover is Barry Keoghan's Joker. 

Warner Bros. released an extended deleted scene from the movie while it was still in theaters which saw Batman visiting The Joker in Arkham to see if his twisted mind could help track down Edward Nashton. It turns out the vigilante had placed the villain behind bars during his "Year One" in Gotham City, setting the stage for an inevitable rematch between the two arch nemeses. 

It's been widely reported that The Joker will return in The Batman Part II, though filmmaker Matt Reeves may have bigger plans for this sinister new take on the Clown Prince of Crime in his eventual third movie.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Keoghan shared his hope to return as The Joker but claimed he's being kept in the dark about his DC future.

"It's a big one, but I am going to say that, if the opportunity came about, yes, I'd love to explore, and given the opportunity, really dive into it," the Irish actor says in the video below. "But I have not been contacted, I've not heard anything."

He'd go on to confirm that he gave a great deal of thought to The Joker's backstory and appearance, praising the work of makeup artist Mike Marino (who also transformed Colin Farrell into Oz Cobb).

In the video below, Keoghan comments on his role as Druig in Eternals but stops short of weighing in on a possible return or whether he's disappointed that Marvel Studios has essentially given up on the characters following the 2021 movie's big cliffhanger ending.

Talking about putting a new spin on The Joker while promoting The Penguin, Reeves said, "Anytime you’re going to approach any of these characters, you have to find a fresh way to do it. So that makes it incredibly daunting. At the same time, this version of Penguin is a version of Penguin that no one had ever seen."

"The only way to do it is to feel like you’re earning your place because otherwise you’re just doing more, and people are going like, 'Well, we’ve seen it, so what do you got for us?'So how can it be the thing we love, but also something we haven’t seen?" the filmmaker continued. "That’s always the challenge. So with a character like that, that would have to be the bar."

While many fans feel like The Joker has been done to death on screen, the villain hasn't actually shared the screen with Batman since 2008's The Dark Knight (it's up to you whether you count the "reach around" moment in Zack Snyder's Justice League). 

Plans for an Arkham-set TV series have been scrapped so only time will tell how much more we see of The Joker in Reeves' "The Batman Epic Crime Saga." 

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.

THE PENGUIN Production Designer Responds To Possible Scarecrow Easter Egg
Related:

THE PENGUIN Production Designer Responds To Possible Scarecrow Easter Egg
THE BATMAN Spin-Off Focusing On Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman Not Currently In Development
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Spin-Off Focusing On Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman Not Currently In Development

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/18/2024, 1:53 PM
Enough of The Joker.

There are so many great villains in Batman's Rogue's Gallery they have yet to properly explore.

We still have never received a proper Scarecrow with a truly mind bending story, or a proper Two Face who was too rushed and underdeveloped in TDK.

Calendar Man, Victor Zsasz, etc.

Build up to The Joker. Let the bad taste of the other recent Jokers fade
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/18/2024, 1:53 PM
I don't mind Barry Keoghan as Joker...I just don't like the look they have for him. That's just bad.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/18/2024, 1:57 PM
@Nomis929 - I'd say he may not yet be joker.... it would be a great twist to see him obtain wealth and get plastic surgery for his face and all the great suits. He could even have a smile surgically made permanent. Make him vain since he started so deformed. I see an arc here
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/18/2024, 1:59 PM
@ProfessorWhy - I'd go with anything that'll change up his look to a more tradiditonal Look for the joker.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/18/2024, 2:04 PM
@Nomis929 - me too. I'd like a dapper Caesar Romero looking madman
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/18/2024, 2:05 PM
@ProfessorWhy - I think the best thing they can do is rework his prosthetics and aim more towards the comic book realism style colins penguin had. Never liked the deformed rotten zombie vibe they give him in some of the comics its too edgy. Just needs a pointier nose and chin and do something with his eyebrows


User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/18/2024, 2:36 PM
@Nomis929 - 1000% agreed. absolutely f*cking Hated the look. hope it dramatically changes and for the better
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 11/18/2024, 1:57 PM
I think we will feel his presence throughout the film and it'll keep growing until it's clear he'll be the antagonist or a major player in The Batman Part III.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/18/2024, 1:59 PM
Good actor, but his shoehorned take on Joker just didn't do it for me.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/18/2024, 1:59 PM
Make him the antagonist of Selina, Sofia and Harley Quinn series. Gotham City Sirens.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/18/2024, 2:06 PM
@ObserverIO - Dude, did you just try and construct a bomb?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/18/2024, 2:26 PM
@HashTagSwagg - No no you're right, they shouldn't continue with Sofia and Selina like everybody wants. They probably shouldn't use a fan favorite character like Harley Quinn (not to mention Catwoman) and Barry Keoghan's Joker is so good that he should be the villain of Batman II or III. That's how good a Joker he is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 2:00 PM
While I wouldn’t want him to be the main villain , I wouldn’t mind seeing more of Keoghan’s take on the character given the backstory Reeves had come up with for this iteration.

Plus , I liked his performance in the deleted scene we got even though the makeup was a bit too much imo (David Lynch’s The Elephant Man was a reference point).

User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/18/2024, 2:08 PM
Lying ass!
PC04
PC04 - 11/18/2024, 2:21 PM
He sounded like a guy doing a bad Heath Ledger Joker impression in the THE BATMAN. I like him as an actor but not as the JOKER character. I get it, he didn't get a whole lot of time to shine and it was basically just his voice, but even still....if you're cast as the JOKER you gotta come through man! Guys like Mark Hamill and Alan Tudyk prove what you can do with just using your voice.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 2:26 PM
@PC04 - I didn’t get the Legder impression at all

Dude was just using his regular voice I feel with his American Accent.

Maybe the laugh but once he got into it , it felt distinct to me in the scene.

?si=SekynfH9bTHOW2_w
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/18/2024, 2:26 PM
I say we get the guy that took Joaquin Phoenix out, Tell him to take Barry Keoghan out too. And we keep telling him that if he keeps taking out the bad jokers, we will eventually let him be the joker. But we are gaslighting him, we will never let him be the joker. We are just using him. All opposed, say hi. Because it’s happening.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/18/2024, 2:29 PM
At this point I’d like to see Joker in the Batman part 3. Give some cool off time from the poorly thought out Joker musical they tried to pass off as a movie.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/18/2024, 2:36 PM
I think he has the potential to be an interesting villain. I think the roll out of this Joker was not done very well and the interaction with Batman raises some unfortunate questions. I am not someone who thinks that they should use this iteration of Joker BUT there is still room for the role to be better.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/18/2024, 2:46 PM
@Forthas - I dont think the deleted scene was canon and you barely see him in the movie, I think they are still able to soft reboot his character
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/18/2024, 2:39 PM
Sprinkle him into Part II but not much. Part II should be Court of Owls with some Oz and Sophia as well... Part III should be Joker and maybe another smaller character like calendar man or hell, bring in Mr Freeze... but for the love of god PLEASE change his look. it's f*cking putrid

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder