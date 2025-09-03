THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Responds To "F*cking Racist And Stupid" Backlash To His Jim Gordon Casting

THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Responds To &quot;F*cking Racist And Stupid&quot; Backlash To His Jim Gordon Casting

Jeffrey Wright has fired back at those who had an issue with him landing the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon in Matt Reeves' The Batman, calling the negative response "absent all logic."

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 03, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Batman star Jeffrey Wright has responded to the backlash he received when he was cast in the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon in Matt Reeves' DC Comics movie.

During a recent interview with Collider, the Academy Award-nominee discussed the negative reaction from some fans who felt that the Dark Knight's longtime friend and ally should be played by a Caucasian actor, since the character has always been depicted as being white on the page.

“I really find it fascinating the ways in which there’s such a conversation, and I think even more of a conversation now, about Black characters in these roles,” Wright said. “It’s just so f*cking racist and stupid. It’s just so blind in a way that I find revealing to not recognize that the evolution of these films reflects the evolution of society, that somehow it’s defiling this franchise not to keep it grounded in the cultural reality of 1939 when the comic books were first published. It’s just the dumbest thing. It’s absent all logic.”

Wright then noted that one of the reasons Batman has endured as such a vital part of popular culture for some many years is because he was created to be “open-ended,” allowing for various different interpretations of the character and his world.

“I feel that I own these stories as much as anyone. Perhaps now, because I’m a part of them, I have the most skin in the game,” he added. “[Batman creators] Bob Kane and Bill Finger are two Jewish guys up in the Bronx, imagining heroes and villains in a city that looked like the city around them at the time, but I think what they imagined was open-ended. I think that the success and the longevity of these stories and characters are owing to the openness of their imaginations and what they created.”

Though there is always a certain amount of backlash when any role is "race-swapped" and we're sure Wright did experience some negativity when he landed the part, we actually don't recall seeing that much outrage online when it was announced that he would be playing Gordon.

Wright is set to reprise the role for The Batman - Part II, and recently revealed that he had received the script.

We still know very little about The Batman - Part II, but there have been rumors that plot rumors that Hush and/or Mr. Freeze could end up being the villains. There doesn't seem to be much to these reports, but based on previous comments from Reeves, there is a good chance that the movie will have a winter setting.

In addition to Robert Pattinson, everyone from the first film (with the likely exception of Paul Dano's Riddler) is expected to return, along with some characters from The Penguin.

XelCorp
XelCorp - 9/3/2025, 11:06 AM
I wonder which hit dogs are about to holler 😂😂😂
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/3/2025, 11:07 AM
Even more reason to NOT watch the sequel. These egotistical actors really can't help themselves. No one CARES about your opinion. You're just losing potential viewers everytime you say idiotic stuff like this.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/3/2025, 11:14 AM
@WalletsClosed - But what if one of the actors involved with those rebooted universes has an opinion you don't agree with? Reboot again? Keep rebooting until ClosedWallet is happy that every actor shares his take on everything.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/3/2025, 11:22 AM
@WalletsClosed - Anthony Hopkins - “You really shouldn’t listen to actors, we’re not very smart.”
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/3/2025, 11:25 AM
@WalletsClosed - the reason not to watch the sequel is because the first one is an overrated piece of shit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 11:17 AM
I’m sure there was some backlash to Wright’s casting as Gordon since there always is to one degree or another on “race-swapping” characters but I don’t remember it being as pronounced as some others recently though I could be wrong.

He is right though in that the constant reinterpretation and/or reimagining if these characters is what keeps them fresh & relevant imo (alongside good stories of course) because if we kept getting the same thing over & over again then the comic book genre may never have flourished…

Hell , even comic creators do their own takes & versions of these characters in the “main continuities” and other labels such as Ultimate & Absolute so why not let the creatives behind these film & tv projects do the same?.

Anyway , I liked Jeffrey Wright’s Gordon and I am looking forward to seeing him again in the Batman Part 2!!.

User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/3/2025, 11:18 AM
He was good casting but is it really racist to want the characters to look as they are described/drawn in the comics?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/3/2025, 11:21 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Anytime you disagree with the Left it’s “Racist” or you’re a Nazi. Marxist 101, shut down all opposing arguments.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/3/2025, 11:22 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - No it's not. Black dude here. We keep having this same argument. It sounds good on the surface. Oh that's from the 30s, It's outdated. So let's change it. Sure the studio can create some new, but why? It's easier to change it up and call whoever doesn't like it racist or sexist.
fosdog
fosdog - 9/3/2025, 11:19 AM
It's crazy that we still live in such a closed minded society, that when someone from comics is race swapped, people lose their ever loving minds and show how racist people still are. Oh, and don't get it twisted, I believe the racism runs rampant on both sides of the white and black color spectrum, and other races as well. Don't get me wrong, when they make a black Superman, Batman, Flash, or Wonder Woman, I may raise an eyebrow, but I won't care because these characters are fictional and can be whatever color those in charge of the properties want them to be. It will be strange because that is how I have always seen them on the page, but it won't hurt my feelings. The same with gender/sexuality swapping. Crazy thing is, I have the choice to watch it or not, and if it's something I don't care for, I will just choose not to watch, or read. Just this ol' boy's opinion.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/3/2025, 11:27 AM
@fosdog - When it only ever goes in one direction, what would that be called?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/3/2025, 11:19 AM
I’m generally against race and gender swaps no matter what (I’m mostly a comic purest that way and wouldn’t want a white or Asian Blade either), but for supporting characters who are as brilliant as he is it works (he’s an incredible actor and his voice is fantastic). Criticism isn’t racist and wanting your comic characters to look like their classic versions isn’t either. That said, he was great in this so it’s a non issue.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/3/2025, 11:24 AM
The dude is a clown. He's in a daily battle against Mark Ruffalo for Hollywood's biggest twat. Good actor though. Didn't give two shits he was cast as Jim Gordon. No more than when MCD played Kingpin. Just do a good job. Otherwise, [frick] off.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 9/3/2025, 11:27 AM
I don’t think there would be as much backlash if the race swaps weren’t generally one sided. White to black, you’re racist if you don’t like it. Black to white, that’s racist casting.

Smdh double standards are the only standards the left has.

