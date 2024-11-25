THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Rumored To Have Met With Kevin Feige For Possible MCU Role

Yes, he is currently The Batman, but that doesn't mean Robert Pattinson couldn't make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the future...

Could our current big-screen Caped Crusader eventually find his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, The Batman star Robert Pattinson has met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about possibly taking on a role in a future MCU project.

As far-fetched as this might sound, it's worth noting that the studio takes meetings with a lot of in-demand actors (or their agents) without entering any sort of official negotiations for specific characters, so it's entirely possible that Pattinson and Feige sat down to chat in a roundabout way about potentially collaborating down the line.

Pattinson is set to return as Bruce Wayne/The Dark Knight for The Batman sequel, and director Matt Reeves has said that he does hope to helm a third film. But we know that James Gunn and Peter Safran will eventually cast a new actor as the DCU's Batman for The Brave and the Bold Movie, so Pattinson may not be locked in to any long-term contract with Warner Bros./DC Studios.

That said, we recently learned that Pattinson is set to re-team with Tenet director Christopher Nolan for his next film, so if he is considering making the jump to the MCU, it probably won't be for quite some time.

Even so, there's already a lot of speculation and fan-casting online, and the character that most people seem to want Pattinson to play is none other than The Beyonder.

A recent rumor claimed that Marvel Studios is casting a "secret role" for Avengers: Doomsday, with the "well-known Marvel character" set to have a more significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Is there any chance this is the part Pattinson took a meeting about? Depending on what type of commitment the actor would need to make, it's always possible, but we wouldn't say it's very likely.

Are there any Marvel Comics characters you think Pattinson would be a good fit for? Let us know in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Tony Stark/Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The movie arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/25/2024, 9:47 PM
Let me guess they want Colin Ferrel also
Skestra
Skestra - 11/25/2024, 9:53 PM
@Matchesz - As long as they cast Cristin Milioti as Tigra.
Pakent
Pakent - 11/25/2024, 9:53 PM
Captain Britain, please Kevin!
Huskers
Huskers - 11/25/2024, 9:54 PM
In the future, all roles will be played by RDJ!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/25/2024, 9:58 PM
He's probably decided Reeves ain't ever finishing that part 2 script and it's time to haggle with ole Kev Kev.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 11/25/2024, 10:27 PM
@McMurdo - lol

D.O.A.

This is the EXACT same play that DISNEY made when they decided to not go forward with Rian Johnsons STAR WARS Trillogy. Warners is Just lieing there heads off.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/25/2024, 10:06 PM
One off role. Maybe like an iron man variant in secret wars if this is true
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/25/2024, 10:12 PM
🤞c’monnnnn Morbius!🤞
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/25/2024, 10:15 PM
Anything Coming from Daniel Richtman is nothing but Rumors with NO evidence. Just supposed to take his word for it.

User Comment Image
TheFox
TheFox - 11/25/2024, 10:16 PM
... Really?

The actor who only does weirdo roles that give him an opportunity to experiment is going to play something in the relatively staid and rigidly homogenous MCU?

Sure. Whatever. I guess it got a click outta me.

Z
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/25/2024, 10:19 PM
@TheFox - Read the Headline :)

THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson (Rumored) to Have Met With Kevin Feige For Possible MCU Role
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/25/2024, 10:21 PM
Dude could do anything so I'm all for it.
User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/25/2024, 10:24 PM
The Maker?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2024, 10:55 PM
@WruceBayne - that could be interesting…

He could make a cool Beyonder too I think.

User Comment Image
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 11/25/2024, 10:31 PM
Unlikely, but I imagine when (and if) The Batman Part II is released, it'll be the last time he plays Batman so this would make sense
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/25/2024, 10:42 PM
Guy is a zombie actor. Absolutely lifeless.
Kadara
Kadara - 11/25/2024, 10:45 PM
Can you imagine him as Blade, oh it would break the Internet lol😂
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/25/2024, 10:45 PM
Is it Gor the Godbutcher II

