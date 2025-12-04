THE BATMAN Writer Defends Paul Dano Following Quentin Tarantino's Vitriolic Comments About The Actor

Quentin Tarantino has frequently divided film fans with his outspoken opinions, but the backlash to his recent comments about The Batman star Paul Dano has been deemed a step too far by most.

Appearing on The Bret Easton Ellis podcast earlier this week to reveal his top 20 movies of the 21st century, the Pulp Fiction helmer heaped praise on Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood, but laid into Dano. It wasn't just that he didn't enjoy the actor's performance; Tarantino legitimately seems to hate him.

As a reminder, the filmmaker said, "It’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister," adding that Dano, in his opinion, is the "weakest f***ing actor in SAG." Tarantino also called him "a weak, weak, uninteresting guy."

This unprovoked attack has sparked backlash from fans, filmmakers and actors. Now, The Batman and The Batman Part II writer Mattson Tomlin has defended The Riddler actor.

"I am really pleased to see so many people cheer on Paul Dano this week," he wrote on X. "Not only is he a terrific actor, but he’s an astonishing director who exudes control and tremendous empathy."

As you've likely seen, Tarantino has also torn into Loki star Owen Wilson, and doesn't appear concerned with upsetting anyone with his hot takes. While defending Dano, many have pointed out that the director behind movies like Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and Inglourious Basterds failed as an actor before deciding to step behind the camera.

Beyond There Will Be Blood and The Batman, Dano's credits are many. He's received critical acclaim for his work in 12 Years a Slave, Escape at Dannemora, and others. He's also earned nominations for a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Will Dano return as Edward Nashton in The Batman Part II? When we last saw The Riddler, he'd found a new friend in Arkham State Hospital: The Joker. Whether that was meant to set up a role in the sequel is hard to say right now.

Check out Tomlin's comments in full below.