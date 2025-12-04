THE BATMAN Writer Defends Paul Dano Following Quentin Tarantino's Vitriolic Comments About The Actor

Movie fans have rallied around Paul Dano after Quentin Tarantino's scathing assessment of his acting abilities, and now The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin is weighing in on the discussion. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2025 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Quentin Tarantino has frequently divided film fans with his outspoken opinions, but the backlash to his recent comments about The Batman star Paul Dano has been deemed a step too far by most.

Appearing on The Bret Easton Ellis podcast earlier this week to reveal his top 20 movies of the 21st century, the Pulp Fiction helmer heaped praise on Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood, but laid into Dano. It wasn't just that he didn't enjoy the actor's performance; Tarantino legitimately seems to hate him. 

As a reminder, the filmmaker said, "It’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister," adding that Dano, in his opinion, is the "weakest f***ing actor in SAG." Tarantino also called him "a weak, weak, uninteresting guy."

This unprovoked attack has sparked backlash from fans, filmmakers and actors. Now, The Batman and The Batman Part II writer Mattson Tomlin has defended The Riddler actor.

"I am really pleased to see so many people cheer on Paul Dano this week," he wrote on X. "Not only is he a terrific actor, but he’s an astonishing director who exudes control and tremendous empathy."

As you've likely seen, Tarantino has also torn into Loki star Owen Wilson, and doesn't appear concerned with upsetting anyone with his hot takes. While defending Dano, many have pointed out that the director behind movies like Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and Inglourious Basterds failed as an actor before deciding to step behind the camera.

Beyond There Will Be Blood and The Batman, Dano's credits are many. He's received critical acclaim for his work in 12 Years a Slave, Escape at Dannemora, and others. He's also earned nominations for a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Will Dano return as Edward Nashton in The Batman Part II? When we last saw The Riddler, he'd found a new friend in Arkham State Hospital: The Joker. Whether that was meant to set up a role in the sequel is hard to say right now. 

Check out Tomlin's comments in full below. 

theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 12/4/2025, 8:34 AM
Tarantino is a dickhead. Fame is a mask that eats into the face...
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 12/4/2025, 8:41 AM
We can't like everyone but no need to publicize it unless prompted of course
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/4/2025, 8:49 AM
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 12/4/2025, 8:51 AM
Paul Dano is extremely talented and this was a horrible take by Tarantino
JackDeth
JackDeth - 12/4/2025, 8:54 AM
Whoa !! What the hell, man? Dano is a great actor. Tarantino can go back to making foot porn.
nonserviam
nonserviam - 12/4/2025, 9:04 AM
Tarantino makes films that he can cast himself in as a character that uses the N word.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 9:06 AM
Paul Dano is one of those actors that every time I see he’s gonna be in a movie , I don’t particularly get excited but once I watch the film then he always delivers imo whether it be as The Riddler in The Batman or his other works.

Anyway speaking of him , his death scene (or his older versions) in Looper remains one of the most effective and disturbing ones I have ever seen tbh!!.

?si=zCIm8lvvGm2zNbJ9
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 12/4/2025, 9:09 AM
Paul Dano? Really? Out of all the actors around I wouldn’t think anyone would have a problem with him. He’s stellar.

I wonder if this is something personal or behind the scenes animosity for Tarantino!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/4/2025, 9:10 AM
I haven't seen a ton of Dano's films, but everything i've seen him in, he has been no less than great.
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 12/4/2025, 9:11 AM
I think Palo Dano is a great actor.
I do think his performance in this film wasn't as powerful as it probably could have been.
But maybe that was directorial choice. Subverting the powerful southern preacher archetype, with a soft spoken sterile performance.

It was a decision.
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/4/2025, 9:32 AM
OK, fine I'l say it. Tarantino is a douche and we've always known this. But his Paul Dano take, I agree with it.

Sorry not sorry.

