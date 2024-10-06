THE PENGUIN Episode 3 Spoiler Recap: "Bliss" Hits The Streets And More About Sofia Falcone's Past Is Revealed

THE PENGUIN Episode 3 Spoiler Recap: &quot;Bliss&quot; Hits The Streets And More About Sofia Falcone's Past Is Revealed

The latest episode of The Penguin sees us learn more about Sofia Falcone's past and her current plans for Gotham City. Oz Cobb, meanwhile, continues to plot in his quest to become the new Kingpin of Crime!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 06, 2024 10:10 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Penguin's third episode, "Bliss," opens with a flashback to the night of The Riddler's attack. In Crown Point, we find Victor at home with his parents as he tries to encourage his dad to get a job where he can earn more money. Heading out with his friends, he kisses the girl he likes before an explosion sees water rush through the city streets. 

A helpless Vic, watching from a nearby rooftop, tries to call his mom but is forced to watch as his home is obliterated by the flood water, killing his entire family in the process. 

Back in the present, Oz has mostly forgiven Vic for his screw-up with the diamonds last week and made the kid his driver. His hope is that the Falcones will take out Sofia for him and, when Vic meets her, he's clearly nervous to be in the presence of "The Hangman."

During the conversation, we learn that Oz used to be Sofia's driver and they set off to meet the Triads (after Johnny Viti reminds her she has only two days to get out of Gotham City and go to Italy). They're trying to sell "Bliss," a drug given to inmates in Arkham Asylum. It's a new kind of high that's a psychoactive compound made from mushroom spores. 

Could that be a nod to Scarecrow? It certainly sounds like something Dr. Jonathan Crane might create! 

While this is happening, Vic decides to leave with his old girlfriend and make a new life in California. While attempting to pluck up the courage to tell Oz of his plan, a cop shows up and points out he's in a Loading Zone. Before he can discover the drugs, Vic pays the guy off, giving the teenager a glimpse at the sort of power the corrupt have in this city.

Oz takes Vic for lunch in a very posh Gotham restaurant and they bond over their similar pasts. However, they're there for another reason because Oz approaches Tina, Luca's wife, setting Johnny up so he and Sofia can catch him having sex with the don's other half. 

They need Johnny to tell the Triads he's on their side and, when Viti calls Oz "Penguin," he absolutely loses it. The plan works, anyway, and Bliss is a hit. Vic, who freaks out when he hears a series of loud bangs in the club, tells Oz of his desire to leave and the gangster is hurt to learn that the teenager feels he's some sort of hostage. 

Holding a gun to Vic's head, Oz reminds him that being an honest man got his father nowhere and demands that he leave. Taking Oz's car, Vic watches his girlfriend leave but decides against joining her.

Meanwhile, we learn Oz told Carmine about Sofia but didn't know it would lead to her being set to Arkham. A tearful Oz admits it was all worth it to get a better life but apologises. It's then that Sal Maroni's wife shows up. They know Oz has played them and, just as he and Sofia are about to be gunned down, Vic shows up and mows down one of the shooters. 

Oz escapes with Vic, who has made his choice but leaves Sofia behind. They're in it now! 

THE PENGUIN And Sofia Falcone Plot Their Takeover In New Episode 3 Stills
Related:

THE PENGUIN And Sofia Falcone Plot Their Takeover In New Episode 3 Stills
THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Hits 1.6 Million Viewers - A 17% Increase From Series Premiere
Recommended For You:

THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Hits 1.6 Million Viewers - A 17% Increase From Series Premiere
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 10/6/2024, 10:12 PM
Best recaps I've seen so far on this episode: ,
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 12:50 AM
@HAUSMAN01 - When Victor went up to the roof and he was meeting up with his friend(s), I was expecting the gang member from The Batman.

User Comment Image

That could have been a cool easter egg and tie in to The Batman.
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 10/7/2024, 1:13 AM
@Forthas - true but with the intro of those drugs, it'll be interesting if this was an easter eggs to introduce User Comment Image SCARECROW User Comment Image or Poison Ivy User Comment Image in a future season or next film
Beer85
Beer85 - 10/7/2024, 4:09 AM
@Forthas - Nah, guy is a pretty bad actor and he was horrible as the horrible version of Tim Drake in Titans. It's a lot cooler when they avoid easter eggs.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/6/2024, 10:41 PM

Okay, okay. This skinny bug-eyed chick is pretty cute. I'll fall on that grenade.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/6/2024, 11:00 PM
@DocSpock - I love when you use military euphemisms to describe your sex life.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/6/2024, 11:27 PM
@McMurdo -

Well I do refer to my hot sex crazy Satanic first wife as scorched earth Sally.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/7/2024, 12:08 AM
@DocSpock - and I'm sure at one point you truly believed she was your Peggy Carter.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/7/2024, 12:22 AM
@McMurdo -

So sadly true. But the great decades since in Valhalla have more than made up for it.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 10/6/2024, 11:33 PM
Ironically, I think had they kept Sofia and Penguin as rivals, she would've had a better chance at surviving the season, and interacting with Selina in The Batman 2.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/7/2024, 12:02 AM
Episodes keep getting better and better. I keep trying to find Colin Farrell in there but for the life of me I can’t. It’s brilliant.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 12:20 AM
Colin Farrell may well be the best actor on television today. Likewise Cristin Milioti has rivaled Antony Starr's Homelander in depicting a psycopath who is on the borderline of snapping at any moment. I also like the imagery of Sofia chain smoking as a means to illustrate how unhinged she is becoming and needs something to calm herself down.
JustAChillDude
JustAChillDude - 10/7/2024, 12:20 AM
If she wasn’t the Hangman…was it Carmine? We seen what he did to Selina. Wouldn’t be surprised if he put the blame on his daughter to save his own ass.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/7/2024, 12:50 AM
@JustAChillDude - I don't think it'll be anyone dead. It'll either turn out to be her, or someone we haven't met.
Gambito
Gambito - 10/7/2024, 1:20 AM
@JustAChillDude - Alberto but instead of being Holiday he’s the hangman called it since ep 2
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/7/2024, 3:13 AM
@Gambito - Would the twist have an impact if it's a character who died during the first 5 minutes of episode 1 ? I guess it depends on how they handle it, but I still think it'll be someone we haven't met yet, someone Batman may have to step in to take care of.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/7/2024, 12:34 AM
I still think she’s the hangman. She’s just playing Oz. She’ll be the only person he doesn’t fool by the end. Last episode, Oz will walk into a room and a noose will immediately fall around his neck and string him up and Sofia will have a bag on her head.



















Or i could totally be wrong and reeves doesn’t give a flip about the comics at all like what he did to Alberto.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/7/2024, 1:05 AM
Matt Reeves and his team continue to prove they're the best thing DC has going for it now, yet there are clowns who think it's best to cancel his universe...
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 1:06 AM
User Comment Image
Beer85
Beer85 - 10/7/2024, 4:14 AM
@TheJok3r - You think so? I thought "The Batman" weak as f*ck,horribly miscast and boring. Penguin on the other hand has been really good, haven't watched episode 3 yet. It works mainly because The Penguin was the best part of the movie. Imagine how lame it would have been if they would have made a Gordon show? , dude sits around looking and sounding constipated then yells out "JAYSUS!!!" . Repeat that for 8 episodes in a row.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/7/2024, 3:48 AM
Glad we didn't have to wait too long to get Vic's backstory. I think at this rate this show may start leaning into a loose adaption of the Emperor Penguin character from the comics, a close protege of Penguin's that eventually became his own crime boss and rival to the character.

On another note, damn, even when Penguin admits he's stabbing people in the back Farrell plays the character so well that it's still so easy to sympathize with him as a villain, the end dialogue with him and Sofia was just gold.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder