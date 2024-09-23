THE PENGUIN Featurette Explores Oz Cobb's "Villain Origin Story" And Teases Some Major Twists And Turns

The Penguin premiered on HBO/Max last Thursday but we won't get a new episode until Sunday, September 29. The show will then air every Sunday until it concludes on November 10.

In the meantime, we have a new featurette for The Batman spin-off/sequel which delves into Oz Cobb's villain origin story.

As well as new footage from the movie, including some great behind-the-scenes shots, we have interviews with showrunner Lauren LeFranc, executive producer Matt Reeves, and star Colin Farrell.

There are also plenty of intriguing hints about what's to come, something the recent "Weeks Ahead" trailer for the show also teased.

"Colin is a force of nature," Reeves recently told Esquire. "He’s just an incredible actor. And the way [designer] Mike Marino transformed him, that unleashed him. My experience with him in the movie and the show is that I feel like that’s another person. It’s uncanny. There’s something incredible going on."

"The idea was that then we found [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc], and we started talking about doing this character study—and to talk about that rise and the obstacles of that. And she came in and pitched the story for the pilot, which I loved. It was so illuminating to Oz’s vulnerabilities."

Check out this newly released featurette for The Penguin below.

Unfortunately, we were unable to get a review up for the series in time for its launch, but you can check out some of our thoughts on the series so far below (if you missed it, our episode 1 recap can be found here).

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

