THE PENGUIN Featurette Explores Oz Cobb's "Villain Origin Story" And Teases Some Major Twists And Turns

THE PENGUIN Featurette Explores Oz Cobb's &quot;Villain Origin Story&quot; And Teases Some Major Twists And Turns

We aren't getting a new episode of The Penguin until this coming weekend but HBO and Max have just released a new featurette for the DC series teasing what's to come in Oz Cobb's "Villain Origin Story."

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2024 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Penguin premiered on HBO/Max last Thursday but we won't get a new episode until Sunday, September 29. The show will then air every Sunday until it concludes on November 10. 

In the meantime, we have a new featurette for The Batman spin-off/sequel which delves into Oz Cobb's villain origin story. 

As well as new footage from the movie, including some great behind-the-scenes shots, we have interviews with showrunner Lauren LeFranc, executive producer Matt Reeves, and star Colin Farrell.

There are also plenty of intriguing hints about what's to come, something the recent "Weeks Ahead" trailer for the show also teased.

"Colin is a force of nature," Reeves recently told Esquire. "He’s just an incredible actor. And the way [designer] Mike Marino transformed him, that unleashed him. My experience with him in the movie and the show is that I feel like that’s another person. It’s uncanny. There’s something incredible going on."

"The idea was that then we found [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc], and we started talking about doing this character study—and to talk about that rise and the obstacles of that. And she came in and pitched the story for the pilot, which I loved. It was so illuminating to Oz’s vulnerabilities."

Check out this newly released featurette for The Penguin below.

Unfortunately, we were unable to get a review up for the series in time for its launch, but you can check out some of our thoughts on the series so far below (if you missed it, our episode 1 recap can be found here).

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on September 19.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/23/2024, 5:15 AM
Oz Cobb origin: Australian gay porn
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/23/2024, 5:15 AM
Anyone notice that when we first see the Iceberg Lounge they used the Catwoman theme? Not sure they know how movie scores work.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/23/2024, 5:37 AM
@ObserverIO - would be cool if it foreshadowed a scene with Selina in the club Down the line
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 6:24 AM
Sounds good , I liked the pilot!!.

One thing (intentional or not) that I found interesting was Oz finds Victor the same way Batman finds Jason in the comics which is him trying to boost his car which positions him as his “Robin” in a way which he is lol…

He’s his protege (Al be it reluctant at first) and one Iz initially sympathizes with his due to his own disability since Victor has a stutter and the latter has a club foot.

Anyway interesting dynamic so far and since Victor is an original character , intrigued to see his arc within the season as of now!!.

