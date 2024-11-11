THE PENGUIN Star Cristin Milioti On Potential [SPOILER] Team-Up: "We Would Really Tear Sh*t Up"

THE PENGUIN Star Cristin Milioti On Potential [SPOILER] Team-Up: &quot;We Would Really Tear Sh*t Up&quot;

Following last night's The Penguin finale, star Cristin Milioti has weighed-in on Sofia Falcone's surprise glimmer of hope and a potential team-up with a certain Batman villain...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 11, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) may have survived the events of The Penguin finale, but she was arguably delivered a fate worse than death when Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) arranged for her to be sent back to Arkham.

Despite appearing to resign herself to a grim future behind bars, Sofia is given a glimmer of hope in the form of a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz). The contents of the letter are not disclosed, but the smile on Sofia's face suggests that Catwoman might have a plan to get her out.

"In the end, I did want to leave Sofia with a level of hope," showrunner Lauren LeFranc tells The Wrap. "I mean, our show is a tragedy and her end, I think, should feel tragic. But when she receives the letter from Selina Kyle — you know the fact that her entire arc in our show has been so much about how she doesn’t feel a connection to her family, and how her family has betrayed her, and she has no one, and she feels all alone — at the end, we realize that she isn’t completely alone, and that she actually does have family out there that she didn’t know about, and maybe there could be some hope for a future connection."

Could we see the daughters of Carmine Falcone join forces in The Batman Part II?

"I mean, it's my wildest hope that I get to revisit her, because I've loved this role so immensely," Milioti tells The Direct. "It's like, one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to do, and I'm just obsessed with her. And I think if [Sofia and Selina Kyle] were united, we would just really tear shit up. I don't know how to say it... We would just like, burn it down. You know what I mean? In a fun way. I think we'd have a lot of fun."

These characters would certainly make a formidable team, but an alliance would likely set Kyle against her ally and potential love-interest, the Dark Knight, who probably wouldn't appreciate them blazing through Gotham in search of vengeance against Oz Cobb and his crew.

What did you make of The Penguin's final episode and the series overall? Let us know in the comments section.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

THE PENGUIN: Matt Reeves Talks Scrapped Batman Cameo And Confirms Season 2 Has Been Discussed
Related:

THE PENGUIN: Matt Reeves Talks Scrapped Batman Cameo And Confirms Season 2 Has Been Discussed
THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell Confirms Return For THE BATMAN PART II And III; Weighs In On Devastating Finale
Recommended For You:

THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell Confirms Return For THE BATMAN PART II And III; Weighs In On Devastating Finale

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/11/2024, 10:53 AM
Man, I really need to get on finishing this series.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/11/2024, 11:18 AM
@lazlodaytona - oh binge it!, great show!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/11/2024, 10:56 AM
I can dig it.

User Comment Image

I can even see Batman joining them to take down the Penguin.
ShamusG
ShamusG - 11/11/2024, 11:00 AM
@Nomis929 - or to dispense “justice” in the bedroom….
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/11/2024, 11:03 AM
@ShamusG -

User Comment Image
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/11/2024, 11:24 AM
@Nomis929 - I can see him joining them alright... heh heh
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/11/2024, 10:56 AM
The Batman II has so much potential following the conclusion of this amazing show. If the next parts of this saga can be just as good as The Batman and Penguin, then it has the potential to be the absolute best live action adaption of a comic book property.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 11/11/2024, 11:07 AM
The Penguin was Epic

Can't wait to see him again in Batman Part II

This Batman Crime Saga Universe has me Hyped big time
Forthas
Forthas - 11/11/2024, 11:16 AM
What I would like to see is that Gia Viti becomes Huntress. They would have to age her up a bit with her as an adversary to Sofia Falcone. Catwoman could factor into it as she would be tempted by Sofia to join her (they being sisters) but may feel sypathetic to Huntress when she finds out what Sofia did to her family. It would be a interesting situation pitting family members against each other.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/11/2024, 11:38 AM
I don't think that Penguin left Sofia Falcone alive out of mercy. He needed a scapegoat for all the chaos that happened and the new drugs on the street. The fact that he tipped off the councilman and I assume he became a media hero means he owes Oz. He gets off scott free with no heat on him. So Sofia being saved was a means to an end.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/11/2024, 11:22 AM
Great show.

As a supporter of Gunn and his DCU, I hope he parks his Batman and let this elseworld have its limelight.

Hearing about rumors on Court of Owls makes me excited as it very much stays true to its aesthetic

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder