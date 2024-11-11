THE PENGUIN Star Cristin Milioti On Potential [SPOILER] Team-Up: "We Would Really Tear Sh*t Up"

Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) may have survived the events of The Penguin finale, but she was arguably delivered a fate worse than death when Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) arranged for her to be sent back to Arkham.

Despite appearing to resign herself to a grim future behind bars, Sofia is given a glimmer of hope in the form of a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz). The contents of the letter are not disclosed, but the smile on Sofia's face suggests that Catwoman might have a plan to get her out.

"In the end, I did want to leave Sofia with a level of hope," showrunner Lauren LeFranc tells The Wrap. "I mean, our show is a tragedy and her end, I think, should feel tragic. But when she receives the letter from Selina Kyle — you know the fact that her entire arc in our show has been so much about how she doesn’t feel a connection to her family, and how her family has betrayed her, and she has no one, and she feels all alone — at the end, we realize that she isn’t completely alone, and that she actually does have family out there that she didn’t know about, and maybe there could be some hope for a future connection."

Could we see the daughters of Carmine Falcone join forces in The Batman Part II?

"I mean, it's my wildest hope that I get to revisit her, because I've loved this role so immensely," Milioti tells The Direct. "It's like, one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to do, and I'm just obsessed with her. And I think if [Sofia and Selina Kyle] were united, we would just really tear shit up. I don't know how to say it... We would just like, burn it down. You know what I mean? In a fun way. I think we'd have a lot of fun."

These characters would certainly make a formidable team, but an alliance would likely set Kyle against her ally and potential love-interest, the Dark Knight, who probably wouldn't appreciate them blazing through Gotham in search of vengeance against Oz Cobb and his crew.

What did you make of The Penguin's final episode and the series overall? Let us know in the comments section.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.