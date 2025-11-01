THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Daniela Melchior Stuns As THE BATMAN's Selina Kyle/Catwoman For Halloween

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Daniela Melchior Stuns As THE BATMAN's Selina Kyle/Catwoman For Halloween

Many DC fans are eager to see The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior in the DCU, and the actress has made a good case for playing Selina Kyle after recently channelling Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman for Halloween.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 01, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Daniela Melchior joined the DCEU in 2021's The Suicide Squad, where she played Task Force X member Ratcatcher II. Filmmaker James Gunn established an origin for the character, revealing that Cleo Cazo had inherited the mantle from her father, following his death.

We still don't know whether Ratcatcher II will return in DC Studios' DCU, even with Gunn bringing back Team Peacemaker (a group that features several characters who were in The Suicide Squad). It's also possible that Melchior could play a different, far more prominent character. 

Time will tell on that front, but how about Catwoman? For this year's Halloween, Melchior suited up as Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle from 2022's The Batman and the result was certainly pretty eye-catching! 

Kravitz isn't expected to reprise the role in The Batman Part II (which arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027), though The Penguin did seem to hint that she'll eventually return to Gotham City to meet her half-sister, Sofia Falcone. 

Earlier this year, Melchior was asked about possibly joining the DCU, either as someone new or reprising Ratcatcher II. "I’m open to exploring another [DC] character, but I’m also open to exploring more Ratcatcher II background or even her future," she mused. "I’ve been saying that Ratcatcher II is taking a nap right now, but I can’t wait to wake her up."

Of course, for us to get another Catwoman on screen, Gunn will need to get cameras rolling on The Brave and the Bold. The DCU movie appears no closer to happening, though he did recently suggest that the plan is to move on from the planned Damian Wayne storyline. 

Do you think Melchior would be a good fit for Catwoman? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section. 

Melchior wasn't the only one who suited up as Catwoman this Halloween, as socialite Paris Hilton donned the character's iconic costume from 1992's Batman Returns.

THE BATMAN 2 Has Enlisted A New Production Design With Experience Working On Disney's Best STAR WARS Series
Related:

THE BATMAN 2 Has Enlisted A New Production Design With Experience Working On Disney's Best STAR WARS Series
X-MEN Star Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Once Fed THE BATMAN's Robert Pattinson Literal Garbage
Recommended For You:

X-MEN Star Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Once Fed THE BATMAN's Robert Pattinson Literal Garbage

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IcePyke
IcePyke - 11/1/2025, 4:24 PM
User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/1/2025, 4:27 PM
Daniela is a beauty
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/1/2025, 4:38 PM
Arguably the only good part about that awful movie known as The Suicide Squad

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Gambito
Gambito - 11/1/2025, 4:42 PM
@WalletsClosed - polka dot was funny too
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/1/2025, 5:04 PM
Now that's Damn Good.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder