THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Daniela Melchior Stuns As THE BATMAN's Selina Kyle/Catwoman For Halloween

Daniela Melchior joined the DCEU in 2021's The Suicide Squad, where she played Task Force X member Ratcatcher II. Filmmaker James Gunn established an origin for the character, revealing that Cleo Cazo had inherited the mantle from her father, following his death.

We still don't know whether Ratcatcher II will return in DC Studios' DCU, even with Gunn bringing back Team Peacemaker (a group that features several characters who were in The Suicide Squad). It's also possible that Melchior could play a different, far more prominent character.

Time will tell on that front, but how about Catwoman? For this year's Halloween, Melchior suited up as Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle from 2022's The Batman and the result was certainly pretty eye-catching!

Kravitz isn't expected to reprise the role in The Batman Part II (which arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027), though The Penguin did seem to hint that she'll eventually return to Gotham City to meet her half-sister, Sofia Falcone.

Earlier this year, Melchior was asked about possibly joining the DCU, either as someone new or reprising Ratcatcher II. "I’m open to exploring another [DC] character, but I’m also open to exploring more Ratcatcher II background or even her future," she mused. "I’ve been saying that Ratcatcher II is taking a nap right now, but I can’t wait to wake her up."

Of course, for us to get another Catwoman on screen, Gunn will need to get cameras rolling on The Brave and the Bold. The DCU movie appears no closer to happening, though he did recently suggest that the plan is to move on from the planned Damian Wayne storyline.

Do you think Melchior would be a good fit for Catwoman? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Daniela Melchior dressed as Catwoman from ‘THE BATMAN’ for Halloween.



She played Ratcatcher 2 in ‘THE SUICIDE SQUAD’. pic.twitter.com/rzIAcrkNn1 — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) November 1, 2025 Sabrina carpenter as wonder woman, daniela melchior as zoe kravitz's catwoman, and speed as black flash. DCU just threw a multiverse level party🔥, and what a wonderful year it will be for DC halloween 2026 since supergirl, lantern, and clayface are coming too. pic.twitter.com/7KFTvpIpWl — b🦇 (@bikaxash) November 1, 2025

Melchior wasn't the only one who suited up as Catwoman this Halloween, as socialite Paris Hilton donned the character's iconic costume from 1992's Batman Returns.