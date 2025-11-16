WONDER MAN Creatives Confirm That MCU's Simon Williams Will Have Superpowers (And Why He Won't Use Them)

Wonder Man is shrouded in secrecy, though that's only served to increase excitement for Simon Williams' MCU debut. The trailers have pointed to the series revolving around the actor's desire to play the fictionalised "Wonder Man" in a reboot of the in-universe superhero franchise.

However, we also know from other teasers that Simon has powers; seeing as his comic book counterpart was given powerful "ionic" abilities by Baron Zemo to destroy The Avengers, Marvel Studios has the chance to do something exciting (and unique) here.

The Direct has shared some highlights from a recent issue of D23 Magazine, where it's reportedly confirmed that Simon has super speed, super strength, and the ability to create massive explosions.

Wonder Man Head Writer Andrew Guest explained, "He is incredibly powerful in a way that even he is not fully aware. But he doesn't care. Simon wants to be Daniel Day-Lewis."

Marvel Studios Director of Production and Development Brian Gay was also on hand and noted, "He doesn't even know the extent of what his powers are. Simon has these superpowers and feels a responsibility to help, but his main goal is to be an actor."

"And that's complicated by the fact that he lives in a world where superheroes exist and aliens could come down from the sky at any moment."

It sounds like something is going to happen that spurs Simon to take action, and while we know the Department of Damage Control will appear, it's still not clear who the show's main antagonist will be. Demetrius Grosse has been cast as The Grim Reaper, but has yet to be featured in any of Wonder Man's sneak peeks.

Simon, not wanting to use his powers so he can focus on being an actor, is an interesting premise, too, and one that should make Wonder Man stand out from the crowd.

The show is still expected to be released under the largely standalone "Marvel Spotlight" banner, meaning we don't know what the plan is for Simon in the MCU beyond his upcoming TV series.

In Wonder Man, aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man is written by Andrew Guest, Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter, Zeke Nicholson, Anayat Fakhraie, Roja Gashtili & Julia Lerman, and Kira Talise. Directors on the series include Destin Daniel Cretton, James Ponsoldt, Tiffany Johnson, and Stella Meghie.

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man's executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.