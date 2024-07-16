WONDER MAN Disney+ Series Casts LADY IN THE LAKE Actor Byron Bowers In A Mystery Role

Despite rumors that the show had been scrapped, Marvel Studios' Wonder Man is still very much alive, and is continuing to round out its supporting cast.

According to Deadline, the latest actor to join the series is Byron Bowers, who is set to appear in the Alma Har’el-directed limited series Lady In The Lake alongside Natalie Portman. His other credits include Showtime’s The Chi, Honey Boy, Concrete Cowboy, No Sudden Move, and Kimi.

Bowers' character has not been disclosed - though that doesn't necessarily mean his role is being kept under wraps for any interesting reason.

As some predicted, it seems "Wonder Man" is going to be its own film franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as recent set photos gave us a look at the movie's logo. Though the silhouette didn't feature Simon Williams' (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) likeness, it did give us a glimpse of the character's superhero chest emblem.

Interestingly, the display also seemed to include a town or city surrounded by some sort of Hex like the one the Scarlet Witch put up around Westview in WandaVision. We don't know if this is hinting at a direct connection to Marvel's first Disney+ show, but that's the prevailing theory.

Check out the snaps at the links below.

The series will also star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but that's yet to be confirmed.

Wonder Man has been described as a "superhero satire" and “a love letter to LA and the industry." Producers Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest are said to be going for a tone similar to shows such as Silicon Valley, Dave, and Barry.

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly helm the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.

Wonder Man doesn't have a premiere date, but we'll hopefully get an official update at SDCC.