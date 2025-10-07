BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne Johnson Responds After THE SMASHING MACHINE Debuts To Career-Low $5.9 Million

The Smashing Machine has debuted to just $5.9 million, giving star Dwayne Johnson the lowest opening of his career. The actor has now taken to social media to respond...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 07, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Adam
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

The Smashing Machine hit theaters this weekend, but it was far from the smash hit A24 and star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were hoping for.

After taking in just $5.9 million from 3,345 theaters in North America, the movie delivered the lowest wide opening of Johnson’s career, and the WWE Superstar turned actor has now taken to Instagram to respond to the disappointing result.

"From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine. In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity. It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie @bowedtie. Thank you brother for believing in me."

The Smashing Machine received decent reviews, with high praise for Johnson's performance. But an A24 biopic about a man few outside the MMA fan community will be familiar with was always going to be a tough sell for general audiences, and the fact of the matter is, Johnson's name alone doesn't seem to be enough to sell a movie these days.

At one point, Johnson was a bona-fide box office draw, but Black Adam proved that his movies are far from bullet-proof. Is a return to more action-heavy blockbuster fare on the cards? It doesn't sound like this set-back has deterred Johnson from continuing to seek out smaller, more dramatic roles.

"Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting," Johnson previously said of the movie and director Benny Safdie. "I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past."

"I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies. I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them], but there’s a time and a place for them. I’m at this point in my career where I want more."

"And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean, I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me."

Have you been to see The Smashing Machine yet? Drop us a comment down below.

The movie's official synopsis reads: "MMA fighter Mark Kerr reaches the peak of his career but faces personal hardships along the way."

Dwayne Johnson Asked McFarlane Toys To Make His BLACK ADAM Action Figure More Ripped — And That's Okay
Dwayne Johnson Asked McFarlane Toys To Make His BLACK ADAM Action Figure More Ripped — And That's Okay
6 Marvel And DC Actors Who Inadvertently Helped Tank The Superhero Movies They Starred In
6 Marvel And DC Actors Who Inadvertently Helped Tank The Superhero Movies They Starred In

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/7/2025, 11:12 AM
Rock bottom?
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/7/2025, 11:23 AM
@Lisa89 - Peoples elbow.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 10/7/2025, 12:05 PM
@Lisa89 -
"Rock bottom..."

Good song by UFO...! ☮️👍
mountainman
mountainman - 10/7/2025, 11:13 AM
Good for him for trying to do something new with his career. A movie like this was never going to earn as much as his larger tentpole movies. I hear he does a mostly good job in this movie and that its issues are mostly based on an inconsistent script. Probably won’t win any awards for this but it’s certainly good for him to branch out as an actor at his age.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 11:25 AM
@mountainman - I heard the same. Haven't watched it yet, but it's nice to see he did a good job. I thought he was pretty good in No Pain No Gain. I know people like to hate on Michael Bay and I understand why (even if I mostly disagree) but I think the Rock was a highlight of that film
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/7/2025, 11:25 AM
@mountainman - “Probably won’t win any awards?” I think the whole point of making the film was so that it could earn awards. Otherwise what else?
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/7/2025, 11:28 AM
@DarthOmega - Pain & Gain. You are a person of culture. It’s my favourite Michael Bay film. F*** the haters. It’s underrated and it’s Dwayne’s best performance of his career other than Gridiron Gang and Smashing Machine which I’m yet to see. He played a dim-witted bodybuilder/criminal to perfection. The movie goes over everyone’s heads but it’s thoroughly entertaining.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 11:35 AM
@TheVisionary27 - You're right. I mistitled it. Pain and Gain. I went to see that in the theaters years ago. I remember it generating some buzz, and then it kinda faded. I think people should give it a chance. It was better than I expected. Glad I ignored the critics. Some hated on it.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/7/2025, 12:05 PM
@DarthOmega - Pain and Gain was awesome. It was pretty inaccurate to the story which is why it got backlash from critiques but judging from it's own merits, it's definitely a top 3 Bay film and the Rock's best acting performace. Wahlberg and Mackie were great as well.

See? I'm not all negative people.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 12:07 PM
@WalletsClosed - Oddly enough Bay's best film is the Rock
mountainman
mountainman - 10/7/2025, 12:07 PM
@DarthOmega - Not only did he do a good job in that movie, it’s easily one of Michael Bay’s best movies. I think there is a good actor somewhere inside of Dwayne Johnson. Maybe we will get to see it more as he gets to the later part of his career and isn’t going to be the leading action star any more.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/7/2025, 12:08 PM
@TheVisionary27 - This movie is awards bait. I think if he gets a nomination that’s a huge win for him. From what I’ve heard about this movie is that he likely won’t win best actor this year. And that’s fine.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 12:10 PM
@mountainman - He seems more humble nowadays. Could be just him trying to redeem his public persona, or it could be him realizing his own mortality after a cardiovascular scare. Either way, I hope he's fine. And I hope for more success in the future.

I love a good redemption arc.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/7/2025, 12:25 PM
@DarthOmega - Bautista and Cena have turned into capable actors. I think Johnson has talent and has just defaulted to popcorn fare. Despite that, he’s had a few enjoyable roles over the years.

Now we have the next group of wrestlers trying to break into acting. Street Fighter will have multiple WWE stars in it.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 12:31 PM
@mountainman - Street Fighter looks like it might be dumb fun. Tongue in cheek. Looks like He-Man might be similar. Not exactly what I want, but I said the same thing about Ragnarok, and it turned out to be pretty awesome. But there is a meter. Go too low and you got Dark World. To high and you got Love and Thunder. Hopefully SF goes right there in the middle.

Saw 50 training. Raised my hype a bit.

https://youtube.com/shorts/-L1ruUWDFqI?si=kY-i3s2swSZbJA2A
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/7/2025, 11:15 AM
He was pretty good in the movie, but it was not a great film. It was boring and felt pointless. It spent a good amount of time on his fights, which were poorly filmed in my opinion, and there is no pay off.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/7/2025, 11:25 AM
@Shivermetimbers - That’s dissapointing to hear. I’m probably seeing it tonight. My local they’re has discount Tuesday’s. I was hoping for an MMA version of The Wrestler. I saw that opening weekend in Manhattan and when the credits role all you heard were sniffles along with that sad Springsteen song. It was a moving film
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/7/2025, 11:26 AM
@Bucky74 - “Theatre”
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/7/2025, 11:37 AM
@Bucky74 - the wrestler was a fantastic movie, I was also hoping the same with this. Im sure ill catch it sometime after it leaves theaters
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 11:38 AM
@Shivermetimbers - It's a shame the fights were filmed poorly. I heard he wanted them to actually hit him to make it that much more realistic.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/7/2025, 11:55 AM
@NonPlayerC - That film destroys me every time, lol.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/7/2025, 11:17 AM
"And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean, I want more humanity."


🙄🤔🤨.

Hey, Rock.

User Comment Image

Would you like to play Apocalypse in the 2nd & 3rd X-Men movies?



.. ...


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/7/2025, 11:19 AM
I didn't see that birthday 🐃💩 at the bottom. Don't celebrate birthdays!!! 😤
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 10/7/2025, 11:24 AM
Time to book himself to win every title at the next WrestleMania
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/7/2025, 11:31 AM
@LilJimmy - have you heard the news? Wrestlemania 43 (2027) will take place in Saudi Arabia. Yes his excellency has hijacked Wrestlemania and there are rumours that he’s willing to get every major wrestling superstar to commit including the Rock.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/7/2025, 11:29 AM
He had a great run, made a fortune and accomplished a lot. Time to slow down take smaller roles and enjoy your money. I never understood the constant need these guys have to remain on top
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/7/2025, 11:33 AM
Maybe he'll have better luck as... (looks at IMDB)... 'Chicken Man' ??
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 11:46 AM
@JackDeth - to be fair , it’s based on a book and being done by Benny Safdie who did this aswell.

User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/7/2025, 11:42 AM
The hierarchy at the global box office is about to change
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/7/2025, 11:47 AM
I think it's a bit too late for him to do these types of movies. He's typecast
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 11:49 AM
It’s unfortunate to see that Dwayne finally took a risk and it didn’t pay off financially but atleast he’s gotten acclaim for the performance & movie itself which probably means more in this case since this movie was always going to have limited appeal..

I’m sure he’ll continue to do the big blockbusters he was doing before but I hope he also continues to explore these more dramatic roles aswell which he seems to be since not only is he working with Benny Safdie again in his next film aswell as Darren Aronofsky & Martin Scorsese ( the latter 2 of which are his most appealing projects to me).

Anyway , I’ll definitely check out this film when I can since I do think it looks like it could be good!!.

User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 10/7/2025, 11:51 AM
I'll check it out. I liked the trailer and I like the Rock in most things.
KurtWagner1975
KurtWagner1975 - 10/7/2025, 11:52 AM
I can respect that he wants to push himself outside his comfort zone as an action star and explore the human condition in films, which in many people's opinion is more meaningful cinema.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/7/2025, 11:56 AM
Nobody cares about The Rock anymore.

Reboot the Smashing Machine.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/7/2025, 12:02 PM
Sad to see. I'd 1000% would rather have a Black Adam/Rock led DCEU than the parody known as the current DCU.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/7/2025, 12:24 PM
@WalletsClosed - you would.

Nobody else. Just you.
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 10/7/2025, 12:22 PM
We're done with you Rock. Don't stand for nothing.

