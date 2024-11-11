BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne Johnson Addresses Claim He Pees In Bottles On Movie Sets: " Yeah. That Happens"

BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne Johnson Addresses Claim He Pees In Bottles On Movie Sets: &quot; Yeah. That Happens&quot;

Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has broken his silence on reports he pees in a Voss water bottle on set and dismisses claims he pushed up Red One's budget with frequent tardiness. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 11, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Adam
Source: GQ

Earlier this year, The Wrap ran a story alleging that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's behaviour on the set of Red One had driven the movie's budget up to a whopping $250 million. 

That came as a result of his frequent tardiness, with insiders claiming he'd frequently show up as much as eight hours late on some days. 

In a new GQ profile, Johnson was asked about his supposed lateness and said, "Yeah, that happens. But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous."

As for the reports he pees in bottles on set to save time and avoid using the public restroom, Johnson admitted, "Yeah. That happens...I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth.'"

The pro wrestler and Hollywood A-Lister added that the controversy and backlash from those reports was "bullshit," with both Red One director Jake Kasdan and co-star Chris Evans on hand to defend him. 

"[Dwayne] never missed a day of work ever," the filmmaker stated. "He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood — that’s the case with everybody. Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set."

Evans added, "In terms of the guy that I saw, compared to some of the things I’ve seen on other movies with other actors who are not only not conscious of other people’s time and efforts, but they’re unpredictable? I found Dwayne to be — we all know exactly what he’s going to do when he’s going to do it."

"But this is something that the producers, the director, and it’s all his team, so they all know this. So it’s all basic. It’s not like he’s late unexpectedly, and I wouldn’t even call it late," the Captain America actor continued. "He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it’s part of the plan. It’s worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he’s scheduled to show up."

Elsewhere in the piece, Evans further defends Johnson by pointing out how he gave crew members working on Red One a combined $100,000 in bonuses.

"The [giveaway] pot was up to four or five grand or something, and before they pulled the name out, Dwayne said, ‘What’s the pot at right now?’" Evans recalled. "And someone said, ‘I don’t know, four grand.’ And he said, ‘Let’s call it 20.’ And they pulled out a name and whoever won was losing it. Dwayne said, ‘You know what? Should we do it again? How about 30 this time?’ Everyone goes nuts."

"And then he says, ‘You know what? How about one more?’ And it was 50. I think on one Friday, Dwayne gave away something like close to a hundred thousand dollars," he concluded. 

There are stranger and far worse stories about actors in Hollywood than showing up late and peeing in bottles, so we're sure no one is sweating this too much, least of all Johnson.

After a bad run which saw Black Adam flop in 2022 and the cancellation of his sitcom Young Rock, Red One sits at 33% on Rotten Tomatoes and made only $26.6 million at the international box office this weekend. The hope now is that it will find a bigger audience on streaming seeing as it was originally developed for Prime Video. 

Is BLACK ADAM Star The Rock Taking Another Shot At A Superhero By Teaming With J.J. Abrams And Zak Penn?
Related:

Is BLACK ADAM Star The Rock Taking Another Shot At A Superhero By Teaming With J.J. Abrams And Zak Penn?
MULTIVERSUS Game Takes A Shot At BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne Johnson's Vows To Change The Hierarchy Of Power
Recommended For You:

MULTIVERSUS Game Takes A Shot At BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne Johnson's Vows To Change The Hierarchy Of Power

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/11/2024, 12:45 PM
Rock is the type of guy to produce a biopic of himself while he’s still alive and force them to let him star as himself
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/11/2024, 12:49 PM
@JFerguson - And want to direct and write it so nobody exposes negative side of him.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/11/2024, 12:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - he’d depict it so that everybody cheers when he pees in a bottle
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/11/2024, 1:14 PM
@JFerguson - He will have a skinny smaller man question why he does it and Dwayne would respond "When you love the craft as much as I do, You'll do whatever it takes to get the scene done. If me not going to the bathroom gets this movie rolling. Well brother I'm going to fill every bottle in here" and the skinny smaller man will shed a tear.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/11/2024, 12:46 PM
If public bathrooms are minutes away and pee in bottle save time I do it save time make sure label it and turn back to everyone how he treats people in Hollywood remains mystery either way like guy hate him do enjoy his movies there fun to watch not many Hollywood movies are like that read story about Ryan with weasel not being in Deadpool 3 if that’s sucks still don’t hate guy enjoy movies he’s in don’t need like actor and actress to like movies there in.,

Kicking and screaming I’m no fan will ferrell I don’t like small amount movies he’s in
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/11/2024, 12:46 PM
User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/11/2024, 12:48 PM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/11/2024, 12:49 PM
This peeing-in-a-bottle fad should be able to take over the flipping of the bottle...
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/11/2024, 1:12 PM
Rock gets way too much hate. Yes his acting roles are usually very similar but there’s nothing wrong with leaning into your strengths. He’s obviously a hard worker and takes everything he does seriously. Nothing I’ve seen reported makes me think less of his success. Biggest mistake he’s made was muscling his way into the DCEU and trying to force the higher ups to acquiesce to including Cavill, which although I was onboard with, he went about it the wrong way.

Even though Black Adam the movie may not have been the greatest movie ever, he still embodied the character amazingly and I wouldn’t be against his very formidable Black Adam popping up again sometime in the future

Everyone loves to criticize others, rarely are they so critical of themselves
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/11/2024, 1:12 PM
Well hope he stays with the hand sanitizer at least.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/11/2024, 1:12 PM

Big self-loving egomaniacal meathead says what?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder