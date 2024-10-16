Is BLACK ADAM Star The Rock Taking Another Shot At A Superhero By Teaming With J.J. Abrams And Zak Penn?

Is BLACK ADAM Star The Rock Taking Another Shot At A Superhero By Teaming With J.J. Abrams And Zak Penn?

After Black Adam failed to live up to expectations in 2022, Dwayne Johnson has partnered with J.J. Abrams and Zak Penn for what many believe could be another non-Marvel/DC superhero movie. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 16, 2024 08:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Adam

It's been a rocky (no pun intended) couple of years for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. First, Black Adam bombed, derailing his hopes to take charge of the DCEU alongside Seven Bucks Productions. He later returned to WWE but faced the wrath of fans when he tried to take Cody Rhodes' place in the WrestleMania main event.

The trades have also questioned whether Johnson is still a box office draw, with at least one making some wild claims about his alleged habit of peeing in water bottles on set. 

Now, though, WWE's "Final Boss" has taken to social media to tease a mysterious project he's working on alongside Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams and The Incredible Hulk writer Zak Penn. 

"Years in the making - we finally broke bread, we drank, we laughed, got a lil' drunk (maybe that was just me) we talked life stuff, love stuff, dude stuff and took our time chopping up our passion for movies and storytelling," Johnson wrote. "Then we all raised a glass and toasted to...yup, this one is gonna be fun."

He concluded by saying the project comes "From the mind of Zak Penn," an intriguing flex seeing as he's known best for writing movies like Elektra and X-Men: The Last Stand (Joss Whedon once claimed that Penn's script for The Avengers was so bad, he had to throw it out and start from scratch, a claim his predecessor on the movie has denied). 

Penn's other recent writing credits include Ready Player One, Free Guy, and Beacon 23.

While nothing has been confirmed, there's speculation online that this might be a superhero project of some sort. While it's unlikely to be a Marvel or DC movie, this mystery title could be Abrams, Penn, and Johnson's chance to make up for past failures. 

Abrams' plans for a Justice League Dark slate of projects fell by the wayside at Warner Bros., Penn was pushed out of the MCU by Whedon, and Johnson's Black Adam dreams came to nought. 

Even if this doesn't give the pro wrestler and actor an opportunity to suit up again, we'd bet on it being a high-concept action blockbuster given the talent involved. It's been five years since Abrams stepped into the director's chair so this may mark his comeback after a recent focus on producing.

We'll see what happens, but it surely won't be long before we find out what this trio is cooking up. 

MULTIVERSUS Game Takes A Shot At BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne Johnson's Vows To Change The Hierarchy Of Power
Related:

MULTIVERSUS Game Takes A Shot At BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne Johnson's Vows To Change The Hierarchy Of Power
BLACK ADAM Rumor Suggests The Rock's Stunt Double Shot Most Of His Scenes; New Details On WWE Return Backlash
Recommended For You:

BLACK ADAM Rumor Suggests The Rock's Stunt Double Shot Most Of His Scenes; New Details On WWE Return Backlash
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/16/2024, 8:37 PM
Dude is the personification of overpromising and underdelivering.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/16/2024, 8:39 PM
Never hated him as Black Adam, he just overhyped it to oblivion and it was just meh for it was.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/16/2024, 9:15 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - his portrayl of Black Adam might've worked had he done two things.

1. Played the character.

2. Lost against heroes.
dracula
dracula - 10/16/2024, 8:40 PM
unless he is teamed with other action stars

big budgets are not the rock's friend

His successful solo stuff is average budget action movies
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 10/16/2024, 8:40 PM
Nightmare blunt rotation
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/16/2024, 8:41 PM
JJ sucks.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/16/2024, 8:42 PM
The Rundown was his peak

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/16/2024, 8:47 PM
I liked Black Adam til the third act. It wasn’t mind blowing but was it better than Morbius, Madame Web, and Joker 2? Yup.

Anyways, he should stay away from the genre unless Marvel calls with something juicy.
TheFox
TheFox - 10/16/2024, 8:59 PM
Zack Penn? J.J. Abrams? AND the Rock?

God, this sounds like a wretched combo. I sincerely hope nothing more substantial than a hangover comes of this.

Z
Forthas
Forthas - 10/16/2024, 9:03 PM
My out of left field uneducated shot in the dark guess is God of War.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 10/16/2024, 9:10 PM
Doc Savage, dammit.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/16/2024, 9:18 PM
Beta Ray Bill.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder