Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans Join Forces To Rescue Santa Claus In First Trailer For RED ONE

The first trailer for Red One is now online, and it finds Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) and Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) teaming up to save Santa...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 26, 2024 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Amid some recent controversy surrounding star Dwayne Johnson's alleged on-set behaviour (you'll find no peeing in bottles here), Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for new fantasy action comedy, Red One.

The movie stars Johnson as a North Pole security agent who teams-up with a skilled but "naughty" bounty hunter (Chris Evans) to track down and rescue an impressively jacked Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) when he's kidnapped by a group of unknown assailants.

Along the way, the mismatched pair face-off against some buff snowmen, Krampus, and other slightly dodgy-looking CGI creatures

Wonder Woman even gets a mention when Johnson's character takes an ordinary toy Hot Wheels car and turns it into a full-sized Chevy Corvette, prompting Evans to go back into the store and ask: “You don’t have a Wonder Woman action figure, do you?”

Directed by Jake Kasdan (Jumani), the movie has previously been described as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.

Red One is based on an original story by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia. Seven Bucks’ frequent collaborator Chris Morgan, who previously worked with the company on numerous films out of the Fast & Furious universe, penned the script.

Producers on the film include Kasdan and Melvin Mar via The Detective Agency, Morgan via Chris Morgan Productions, and Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson via Seven Bucks Productions. The Detective Agency’s Sky Salem Robinson co-produced.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"‼️MISSING: SANTA CLAUS [CODE NAME: RED ONE]‼️ All points alert to everyone around the world— be on the lookout for this man," reads the wanted poster. "Last seen at the North Pole. If you have any information, please reach out to the E.L.F. North Pole Command Center via the number on the bottom of this official RED ONE poster. WE NEED YOUR HELP.   Christmas depends on it.  And Nick, buddy, if you’re reading this— I will find you. ~ Callum Drift, Commander of The E.L.F."

Per the official synopsis, “After Santa Claus (Simmons) – Code Name: ‘Red One’ – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

Origame
Origame - 6/26/2024, 10:19 AM
Jk Simmons as Santa? He'll hold the gifts hostage in exchange for pictures of spiderman 🤣
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/26/2024, 10:24 AM
@Origame - smoothly done sir!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/26/2024, 11:15 AM
@Origame - HAHAHAHA, LOVE it. well played sir
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/26/2024, 10:19 AM
Rock and Evans like...
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/26/2024, 10:23 AM
Oh good Lord. I like J.K. Simmons. However, having the Rock and Evans in the same film is like a competition of bone-heads. I like the two individually. Together tho? This might be worse than Arnold's "Jeengle all dee Day!

?si=op324cy8oUhGTDcT
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/26/2024, 10:24 AM
I'm more intrigued by J.K. Simmons being in it than I am The Rock and Chris Evans.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/26/2024, 10:25 AM
This seems like a mix of a SNL sketch and Rise of The Guardians to an extent (the latter due to the action adventure element & holiday theme).

I think it looks alright , I certainly like the cast for the most part..

Plus it’s helmed by Jake Kasdan who did the last 2 Jumanji films which were fun imo so perhaps that could be the case here aswell (though the humor seems hit or miss here)!!.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/26/2024, 10:28 AM
I'll put that on my wishlist! 🎅
NGFB
NGFB - 6/26/2024, 10:44 AM
This is gonna suck. . . because all the cool kids are hating everything. . .
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/26/2024, 10:48 AM
Good to see Lucy Liu but it looks kinda … like a sketch ?

More than an actual movie lol
And some of those shots are bad.


Also this is clearly another The Rock vehicle lol

Why does Chris Evans have a hard time picking good movies outside the MCU and Knives out ? 😭
valmic
valmic - 6/26/2024, 10:49 AM
This feels like an SNL spoof. It feels like it came out 15 years ago.
jerryblake
jerryblake - 6/26/2024, 11:01 AM
Definitely NOT ON MY WISH LIST.

There are certain type of movies that i just do not watch. Sometimes it's just the idea that throw me away. The trailer did not help either. One good joke with car. NOPE. It's looks bad.
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 6/26/2024, 11:09 AM
Red One is behind his own "abduction" and The Rock becomes Santa Claus in the end.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 6/26/2024, 11:12 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/26/2024, 11:17 AM
i like the concept but the execution doesnt look great. would of thought this was like a direct to tv movie thing and not in theaters... who knows, maybe the wifey will want to see it. i like JK and Evans. Not a rock fan so we'll see

