Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans Join Forces To Rescue Santa Claus In First Trailer For RED ONE

Amid some recent controversy surrounding star Dwayne Johnson's alleged on-set behaviour (you'll find no peeing in bottles here), Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for new fantasy action comedy, Red One.

The movie stars Johnson as a North Pole security agent who teams-up with a skilled but "naughty" bounty hunter (Chris Evans) to track down and rescue an impressively jacked Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) when he's kidnapped by a group of unknown assailants.

Along the way, the mismatched pair face-off against some buff snowmen, Krampus, and other slightly dodgy-looking CGI creatures

Wonder Woman even gets a mention when Johnson's character takes an ordinary toy Hot Wheels car and turns it into a full-sized Chevy Corvette, prompting Evans to go back into the store and ask: “You don’t have a Wonder Woman action figure, do you?”

Directed by Jake Kasdan (Jumani), the movie has previously been described as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.

Red One is based on an original story by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia. Seven Bucks’ frequent collaborator Chris Morgan, who previously worked with the company on numerous films out of the Fast & Furious universe, penned the script.

Producers on the film include Kasdan and Melvin Mar via The Detective Agency, Morgan via Chris Morgan Productions, and Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson via Seven Bucks Productions. The Detective Agency’s Sky Salem Robinson co-produced.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"‼️MISSING: SANTA CLAUS [CODE NAME: RED ONE]‼️ All points alert to everyone around the world— be on the lookout for this man," reads the wanted poster. "Last seen at the North Pole. If you have any information, please reach out to the E.L.F. North Pole Command Center via the number on the bottom of this official RED ONE poster. WE NEED YOUR HELP. Christmas depends on it. And Nick, buddy, if you’re reading this— I will find you. ~ Callum Drift, Commander of The E.L.F."

Per the official synopsis, “After Santa Claus (Simmons) – Code Name: ‘Red One’ – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”