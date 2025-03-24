6 Marvel And DC Actors Who Inadvertently Helped Tank The Superhero Movies They Starred In

Plenty of superhero movies have fallen afoul of fans and critics over the years, with that sometimes enough to doom their chances of success. Then, there's been the rare occasion when someone directly involved with one of these adaptations has helped (inadvertently or otherwise) tank them. How could any of us forget Fantastic Four director Josh Trank disowning the reboot on Twitter in 2015? According to box office analysts, his remarks and negative press they received in the days that followed, were enough to shave as much as $10 million off the movie's opening weekend. In this feature, we're concentrating on actors who caused irreparable damage to the superhero movies they starred in. Whether it was refusing to promote them, personal issues which killed fan interest, or even uncontrollable egos, we're sure you'll agree this lot did little to help. To find out who we've singled out, you just need to tap on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Dakota Johnson Ahead of Madame Web's release, the cast did the rounds to promote the movie and lead star Dakota Johnson did it absolutely no favours The actor seemed largely disinterested in promoting the Marvel movie during interviews and happily admitted that she hadn't watched Madame Web and had no intentions of doing so. Johnson also made no secret of the fact she and her younger co-stars weren't overly pally on set. Ultimately, we reached a point where her "unhinged" press tour was making more headlines than Madame Web itself and that did little to help build interest in a movie already surrounded with negative buzz. The fact this thing bombed was by no means Johnson's fault alone. It was one of Sony's worst Marvel Comics adaptations and, while Johnson was admittedly terrible on screen, these interviews only served to highlight the fact this was far from a must-see release.



5. Jim Carrey Kick-Ass generated controversy by having a child brutally kill gangsters and call one of them a "c**t." The sequel didn't feature anything as shocking, largely because it cut a gang rape from the comic which Jeff Wadlow was right not to adapt in any way. The movie still wasn't very good but Jim Carrey's decision not to promote the sequel hurt Kick-Ass 2's chances of box office success. After the Sandy Hook tragedy, the actor declared he could not, in good conscience, help market a movie featuring gun violence. We completely respect Carrey's decision, but there had been similarly tragic shootings before he signed up to star in the project (he finished shooting his scenes a month before Sandy Hook) and his character, Colonel Stars and Stripes, never fires a gun. Carrey turning his back on Kick-Ass 2 resulted in a lot of moviegoers doing the same. On the plus side, they didn't miss too much.



4. Ezra Miller A series of controversies surrounded Ezra Miller (they/them) heading into The Flash, including accusations of grooming, assault, and burglary. Warner Bros. tried its best to ignore what was happening, only for the actor to eventually claim they were finally seeking help. That was enough for the studio to forge ahead with releasing The Flash as planned, and a marketing campaign followed which saw them repeatedly try to convince fans they were going to experience "the greatest superhero movie ever made." Miller was trotted out at a low-key premiere but otherwise wasn't available to promote the DC Comics adaptation. They aren't exactly a big enough star for that to have hurt as much as Carrey's Kick-Ass 2 absence, but it still hurt. Ultimately, the bigger issue was months - if not years - of reports about Miller's abhorrent behaviour leaving a bad enough taste in the mouths of fans that they simply didn't want to watch this movie with the actor in it.



3. Edward Norton Casting Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk was a huge win for Marvel Studios. Heading into 2008, this movie was expected to be a much bigger hit than Iron Man, particularly with such a noteworthy leading man cast as Bruce Banner. Throughout production, Norton got hands-on with shaping the movie and the still inexperienced Marvel Studios went with it. Until they didn't. During post-production, it was decided that enough was enough and The Incredible Hulk was finally taken out of Norton's hands. The actor was furious and believed the studio had gone back on its word; as a result, he refused to promote a movie which desperately needed its leading man out there helping to spread the word. The Incredible Hulk underperforming turned the Green Goliath into a supporting character in the MCU and cut this franchise off at the knees.



2. Jonathan Majors Jonathan Majors didn't just damage a movie; he hurt an entire franchise. Marvel Studios continued its trend of signing up Hollywood's brightest stars when they cast Majors as the Multiverse Saga's Kang, and he impressed in Loki before being arguably the best part of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. However, the actor's career reached a shocking end when he was found guilty by a New York jury of assaulting his then-girlfriend during a March 2023 altercation. Marvel Studios decided not to fire Majors until the verdict came in and, by that point, we'd already seen him in Loki season 2 (his role was filmed before the incident took place). Now, though, the MCU finds itself without the actor the entire Multiverse Saga was supposed to be built around. This Saga has already struggled, but to lose its Kang has left the franchise in a state of disarray. Avengers: Doomsday has since replaced the villain with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom; Majors, meanwhile, is attempting to mount a comeback and remains open to playing Kang again.

