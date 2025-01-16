CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Commercial Sees Anthony Mackie Suit Up For New Adventure As Captain America

A newly released commercial sees Anthony Mackie reprise his Captain America: Brave New World role for a 30-second adventure which sees Sam Wilson take flight as the MCU's new Captain America. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 16, 2025 05:01 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is nearly here and Marvel Studios is pulling out all the stops with promotional partnerships to raise awareness for its big screen follow-up to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

A new commercial for American Family Insurance sees Anthony Mackie reprise his role as Sam Wilson/Captain America as the hero takes flight before checking in on a local family.

This is only the second time we've seen the actor as Cap, and Mackie is likely to have only appeared in the aforementioned Disney+ series and Brave New World before Avengers: Doomsday rolls around next summer. The shield suits Sam and we expect the former Falcon to lead his own team against Doctor Doom a little over a year from now.

A second commercial, this time for Barbasol shaving cream, includes a few new snippets of footage from the movie as Sam and Joaquin Torres share a moment. 

"There is certainly more story to be told for Captain America," Captain America: Brave New World executive producer Nate Moore said in a recent interview. "Sam might find that, moving forward, he might be jumping out of the frying pan and into the proverbial fire."

He added, "I think that Avengers teams are best when they are led by a Captain America. And this movie gives us a little bit of space to talk about, 'Where are the Avengers? What does it mean to have Avengers? And is Sam the right guy to lead them?'"

Check out these new Captain America: Brave New World promos in the players below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/16/2025, 5:31 AM
I just hope we see the return of the Hulk in this movie.

I need that Red fighting green on screen

